In react all logic such as
if,
else and
for should be written in JavaScript, however it is really ugly to embed many code blocks in JSX trees.
react-whether provides a simple declarative way to perform if and else logic.
npm install --save react-whether
react-whether exports 3 components:
Whether: The root of a logic block.
Match: To match a condition as a child of
Whether.
Else: To match anything else, must be the last child of
Whether.
The most simple and straitforward representation of a single
if branch is to use
Whether and
matches prop:
<Whether matches={userLoggedIn}>
<App />
</Whether>
One thing to notice is that
if expression does a implicit boolean conversion on its input, however
Whether does not, so you could write
if (someObject) but only
<Whether matches={!!someObject}> is valid for its
propTypes.
We can add an
Else component as the last child of
Whether to get 2 branches.
<Whether matches={userLoggedIn}>
<App />
<Else>
<LoginForm />
</Else>
</Whether>
For more complex condition branches,
context prop allows
Whether to manage a condition context and perform more branches, you can use
Match and its
selector prop to create a branch.
const isVisitor = user => !user;
const isAdmin = user => user.role === 'admin';
<Whether context={currentUser}>
<Match selector={isVisitor}>
<LoginForm />
</Match>
<Match selector={isAdmin}>
<AdminConsole />
</Match>
<Else>
<App />
</Else>
</Whether>
A
selector prop must be a function which receives the
context prop of
Whether as the only argument and returnes a boolean value, the first
Match component which returns
true will be rendered.
Function can be passed as child of
Whether,
Match and
Else to enable lazy render, this could be helpful if creating react element of a non-matched condition will cause violation of
propTypes validation.
const isVisitor = user => !user;
const isAdmin = user => user.role === 'admin';
<Whether context={currentUser}>
<Match selector={isVisitor}>
{() => <LoginForm />}
</Match>
<Match selector={isAdmin}>
{() => <AdminConsole />}
</Match>
<Else>
{() => <App />}
</Else>
</Whether>