In react all logic such as if , else and for should be written in JavaScript, however it is really ugly to embed many code blocks in JSX trees.

react-whether provides a simple declarative way to perform if and else logic.

Install

npm install --save react-whether

Use

react-whether exports 3 components:

Whether : The root of a logic block.

: The root of a logic block. Match : To match a condition as a child of Whether .

: To match a condition as a child of . Else : To match anything else, must be the last child of Whether .

Single if block

The most simple and straitforward representation of a single if branch is to use Whether and matches prop:

<Whether matches={userLoggedIn}> < App /> </ Whether >

One thing to notice is that if expression does a implicit boolean conversion on its input, however Whether does not, so you could write if (someObject) but only <Whether matches={!!someObject}> is valid for its propTypes .

Simple if and else

We can add an Else component as the last child of Whether to get 2 branches.

<Whether matches={userLoggedIn}> < App /> < Else > < LoginForm /> </ Else > </ Whether >

More branches

For more complex condition branches, context prop allows Whether to manage a condition context and perform more branches, you can use Match and its selector prop to create a branch.

const isVisitor = user => !user; const isAdmin = user => user.role === 'admin' ; < Whether context = {currentUser} > < Match selector = {isVisitor} > < LoginForm /> </ Match > < Match selector = {isAdmin} > < AdminConsole /> </ Match > < Else > < App /> </ Else > </ Whether >

A selector prop must be a function which receives the context prop of Whether as the only argument and returnes a boolean value, the first Match component which returns true will be rendered.

Lazy render

Function can be passed as child of Whether , Match and Else to enable lazy render, this could be helpful if creating react element of a non-matched condition will cause violation of propTypes validation.