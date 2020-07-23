openbase logo
react-weui-fix-gallary

by weui
1.0.0

weui for react

Popularity

Downloads/wk

9

GitHub Stars

2.8K

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

29

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

React-WeUI

Build Status Github Workflow Status npm version

WeUI Components build with React.

Coverage Status PRs Welcome QQ

Docs

1.0.x documentation with live examples. 0.4.x documentation with live examples.

Installation

With npm:

If React is not installed

npm install --save react react-dom
npm install --save weui@1.1.0 react-weui

With React Installed

npm install weui@1.1.0 react-weui --save

To use the development version (API might changes on realese version)

npm install react-weui@alpha --save

With browser (CDN by unpkg)

Javacript

https://unpkg.com/react-weui@1.1.2

CSS

https://unpkg.com/react-weui@1.1.1/build/dist/react-weui.css

Example

We have several examples on the documentation. Here is the first one to get you started:

// app.js

import React from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import { Button } from 'react-weui';
//import styles
import 'weui';
import 'react-weui/build/packages/react-weui.css';

const App = () => <Button>hello wechat</Button>;

ReactDOM.render((
    <App/>
), document.getElementById('container'));

Contributing

Welcome and send the PR in! Development of components will happen in this github repo.

See the contributing guidelines for details.

Mobile Demo

react-weui

1.0.0

License

The MIT License(http://opensource.org/licenses/MIT)

