WeUI Components build with React.
1.0.x documentation with live examples. 0.4.x documentation with live examples.
With npm:
If React is not installed
npm install --save react react-dom
npm install --save weui@1.1.0 react-weui
With React Installed
npm install weui@1.1.0 react-weui --save
To use the development version (
API might changes on realese version)
npm install react-weui@alpha --save
With browser (CDN by unpkg)
Javacript
https://unpkg.com/react-weui@1.1.2
CSS
https://unpkg.com/react-weui@1.1.1/build/dist/react-weui.css
We have several examples on the documentation. Here is the first one to get you started:
// app.js
import React from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import { Button } from 'react-weui';
//import styles
import 'weui';
import 'react-weui/build/packages/react-weui.css';
const App = () => <Button>hello wechat</Button>;
ReactDOM.render((
<App/>
), document.getElementById('container'));
Welcome and send the PR in! Development of components will happen in this github repo.
See the contributing guidelines for details.
The MIT License(http://opensource.org/licenses/MIT)