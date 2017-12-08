React Weekly Day Picker

This react component provides weekly view and day picker option like calendly.

This component makes use of moment.js.

Installation

To install this Component, run yarn add react-weekly-day-picker or npm install react-weekly-day-picker .

Usage

To use the component, In your react application just do

<ReactWeeklyDayPicker />

Props

You can also provide additional configuration like

<ReactWeeklyDayPicker daysCount={ 7 } classNames={} startDay={ new Date ()} selectedDays={[ '22 June 2017' , new Date ()]} multipleDaySelect={ true } selectDay={ function ( day ) {}} unselectDay={ function ( day ) {}} onPrevClick={ function ( startDay, selectedDays ) {}} onNextClick={ function ( startDay, selectedDays ) {}} unselectable={ false } format={ 'YYYY-MM-DD' } firstLineFormat={ 'ddd' } secondLineFormat={ 'MMM D' } firstLineMobileFormat={ 'dddd' } secondLineMobileFormat={ 'MMMM D, Y' } unavailables={{ dates :[ '22 July 2017' ], relative :[ 0 , 1 ], weekly : [ 0 ] }} mobilView={ window .innerWidth < 1024 } beforeToday={ false } hiddens={{ dates : [ '22 July 2017' ], relative : [ 2 ], weekly : [ 1 ] }} todayText={ "today" } unavailableText={ "Unavailable" } />

Responsiveness and Mobil View

When mobilView props is true, mobilView enables:

Styling and Css classes

classNames prop overrides existed css classes