A flexible week calendar implemented in React.js. Additional dependency is moment.js

Demo

Live demo: http://birik.github.io/react-week-calendar/

In order to run demo locally, clone the repo and run:

npm install npm start

and open localhost:3000 in your browser.

Installation

npm install react-week-calendar --save

react-week-calendar in addition to react.js dependes on moment.js. You need to have it in your dependencies:

npm install moment --save

Usage

You need to import the component and styles in your application as follows:

import WeekCalendar from 'react-week-calendar' ; import 'react-week-calendar/dist/style.less' ;

Props

Property Type Default Description firstDay momentObj moment() The day of the first column numberOfDays number 7 How many days to show in calendar/ Number of columns scaleHeaderTitle string '' The text for the top left cell headerCellComponent ReactComponent HeaderCell The react component that gets used for rendering of header cell dayFormat string 'dd., DD.MM' formatter for the header cells startTime momentObj moment({h: 0, m: 0}) From which time to show calendar endTime momentObj moment({h: 23, m: 59}) Until which time to show calendar scaleUnit number 15 Pulsing of the calendar in minutes scaleFormat string 'HH:mm' formatter for the scale cells cellHeight number 25 the height of the cell dayCellComponent ReactComponent DayCell The react component that gets used for rendering of calendar cell. If you want to start selection you need to call startSelection from props. selectedIntervals array [] Array of all selected intervals. Important that all intervals have start and end properties as momentObj. All object is sent to EventComponent onIntervalSelect func Send back the array of selected intervals with start, end and all values from module onIntervalUpdate func Send back the new values of interval onIntervalRemove func eventComponent ReactComponent Event The react component that gets used for rendering of intervals onEventClick func modalComponent ReactComponent Modal The react component that gets used for rendering of modal useModal bool true If false, after selection of the intervals the modal will be not shown and intervals will send back showModalCase array ['create', 'edit'] Cases in which to show the modal (create new interval vs. edit existing interval) eventSpacing number 15 The amount of horizontal space (in pixels) between events

If you want to change the styles of the component, you should overwrite the less variable. For example:

@import "~react-week-calendar/dist/style.less" ; @calendar-max-height: 350px ; @header-height: 35px ; @column-min-width: 200px ; @scale-width: 100px ;

Check all variables and default values in style.less