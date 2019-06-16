A flexible week calendar implemented in React.js. Additional dependency is moment.js
Live demo: http://birik.github.io/react-week-calendar/
In order to run demo locally, clone the repo and run:
npm install
npm start
and open
localhost:3000 in your browser.
npm install react-week-calendar --save
react-week-calendar in addition to react.js dependes on moment.js. You need to have it in your dependencies:
npm install moment --save
You need to import the component and styles in your application as follows:
import WeekCalendar from 'react-week-calendar';
import 'react-week-calendar/dist/style.less';
// or import css file
// import 'react-week-calendar/dist/style.css';
|Property
|Type
|Default
|Description
firstDay
|momentObj
|moment()
|The day of the first column
numberOfDays
|number
|7
|How many days to show in calendar/ Number of columns
scaleHeaderTitle
|string
|''
|The text for the top left cell
headerCellComponent
|ReactComponent
|HeaderCell
|The react component that gets used for rendering of header cell
dayFormat
|string
|'dd., DD.MM'
|formatter for the header cells
startTime
|momentObj
|moment({h: 0, m: 0})
|From which time to show calendar
endTime
|momentObj
|moment({h: 23, m: 59})
|Until which time to show calendar
scaleUnit
|number
|15
|Pulsing of the calendar in minutes
scaleFormat
|string
|'HH:mm'
|formatter for the scale cells
cellHeight
|number
|25
|the height of the cell
dayCellComponent
|ReactComponent
|DayCell
|The react component that gets used for rendering of calendar cell. If you want to start selection you need to call startSelection from props.
selectedIntervals
|array
|[]
|Array of all selected intervals. Important that all intervals have start and end properties as momentObj. All object is sent to EventComponent
onIntervalSelect
|func
|Send back the array of selected intervals with start, end and all values from module
onIntervalUpdate
|func
|Send back the new values of interval
onIntervalRemove
|func
eventComponent
|ReactComponent
|Event
|The react component that gets used for rendering of intervals
onEventClick
|func
modalComponent
|ReactComponent
|Modal
|The react component that gets used for rendering of modal
useModal
|bool
|true
|If false, after selection of the intervals the modal will be not shown and intervals will send back
showModalCase
|array
|['create', 'edit']
|Cases in which to show the modal (create new interval vs. edit existing interval)
eventSpacing
|number
|15
|The amount of horizontal space (in pixels) between events
If you want to change the styles of the component, you should overwrite the less variable. For example:
@import "~react-week-calendar/dist/style.less";
@calendar-max-height: 350px;
@header-height: 35px;
@column-min-width: 200px;
@scale-width: 100px;
Check all variables and default values in style.less