Easy communication with a Web Worker
or Service Worker from React.
React component for easy communication with a Web Worker. Leverages the Render Props pattern for ultimate flexibility as
well as the new Context API for ease of use. Just specify the public url to your Web Worker and you'll get access to
any messages or errors it sends, as well as the
postMessage handler. Also works with Service Workers.
messages and
errors
data and last
error
postMessage to send messages to the Web Worker
updatedAt and
lastPostAt metadata
parser and
serializer for automatic message (de)serialization
onMessage and
onError callbacks
worker prop (new in v2)
This package was modeled after React Async which helps you deal with Promises in React.
npm install --save react-webworker
Using render props for ultimate flexibility:
import WebWorker from "react-webworker"
const MyComponent = () => (
<WebWorker url="/worker.js">
{({ data, error, postMessage }) => {
if (error) return `Something went wrong: ${error.message}`
if (data)
return (
<div>
<strong>Received some data:</strong>
<pre>{JSON.stringify(data, null, 2)}</pre>
</div>
)
return <button onClick={() => postMessage("hello")}>Hello</button>
}}
</WebWorker>
)
Using helper components (don't have to be direct children) for ease of use:
import WebWorker from "react-webworker"
const MyComponent = () => (
<WebWorker url="/worker.js">
<WebWorker.Pending>
{({ postMessage }) => <button onClick={() => postMessage("hello")}>Hello</button>}
</WebWorker.Pending>
<WebWorker.Data>
{data => (
<div>
<strong>Received some data:</strong>
<pre>{JSON.stringify(data, null, 2)}</pre>
</div>
)}
</WebWorker.Data>
<WebWorker.Error>{error => `Something went wrong: ${error.message}`}</WebWorker.Error>
</WebWorker>
)
worker-plugin for Webpack
Parcel and worker-plugin allow your Web Worker script to be automatically bundled. However this only works when you create the Worker instance yourself, instead of having react-webworker do it for you. Here's how that works:
import WebWorker from "react-webworker"
const myWorker = new Worker("./worker.js") // relative path to the source file, not the public URL
const MyComponent = () => <WebWorker worker={myWorker}>...</WebWorker>
The downside to this approach is that
<WebWorker> will not manage the Worker's lifecycle. This means it will not automatically be terminated when
<WebWorker> is unmounted.
Using
<WebWorker> with a Service Worker is as simple as passing it as a custom worker instance:
const MyComponent = () => <WebWorker worker={navigator.serviceWorker}>...</WebWorker>
This will automatically setup a
MessageChannel to enable bidirectional communication. Your Service Worker could look
like this:
// `ports` is automatically provided with a MessageChannel port
self.onmessage = ({ data, ports: [port] }) => {
console.log("inside the service worker:", data)
port.postMessage(data) // instead of `self.postMessage`
}
Note that messages sent to an inactive (not "activated") Service Worker will be silently ignored. Like a custom Worker, you'll have to deal with the Service Worker lifecycle yourself.
<WebWorker> takes the following properties:
url {string} (required) Public url to the Web Worker file (or path relative to the root of your domain)
options {Object} Options passed to the Worker constructor
worker {Worker} An existing Worker instance to use instead of creating a new one (ignoring
url and
options)
parser {Function} Transforms incoming message data (not errors)
serializer {Function} Transforms
postMessage payload before sending
onMessage {Function} Callback function invoked when a message is received, passing message data as argument
onError {Function} Callback function invoked when an error is received, passing error object as argument
urland
optionsare evaluated at mount time, so they must be defined immediately and won't respond to changes.
A custom Worker provided through
workerwill not get terminated on unmount. You'll have to manage its lifecycle yourself.
<WebWorker> provides the following render props:
messages {Array} list of received messages ({ data, date }), in chronological order
errors {Array} list of received errors ({ error, date }), in chronological order
data {any} last received message data, maintained when an error is received
error {Error} last received error, cleared when new message arrives
updatedAt {Date} when the last message or error was received
postMessage {Function} sends a message to the Web Worker
Note: it's recommended to send and receive JSON strings instead of JS objects for improved performance. You can use the
parserand
serializerprops to have
<WebWorker>deal with this on the client side, but your Worker must still (de)serialize messages on its end.
lastPostAt to show a loading indicator
import WebWorker from "react-webworker"
const MyComponent = () => (
<WebWorker url="/worker.js">
{({ data, error, postMessage, updatedAt, lastPostAt }) => (
<div>
{data && (
<div>
<strong>Received some data:</strong>
<pre>{JSON.stringify(data, null, 2)}</pre>
</div>
)}
<button onClick={() => postMessage("hello")} disabled={updatedAt < lastPostAt}>
{updatedAt < lastPostAt ? "Loading..." : "Go"}
</button>
</div>
)}
</WebWorker>
)
import WebWorker from "react-webworker"
const MyComponent = () => (
<WebWorker url="/worker.js" options={{ type: "module", credentials: "include" }}>
...
</WebWorker>
)
parser and
serializer to automatically parse incoming messages and stringify outgoing messages
import WebWorker from "react-webworker"
const MyComponent = () => (
<WebWorker url="/worker.js" parser={JSON.parse} serializer={JSON.stringify}>
{({ data, error, postMessage, updatedAt, lastPostAt }) => (
<div>
{data && (
<div>
<strong>Received some data:</strong>
<pre>{JSON.stringify(data, null, 2)}</pre>
</div>
)}
<button onClick={() => postMessage({ foo: "bar" })}>Send</button>
</div>
)}
</WebWorker>
)
Note: the Worker must still implement JSON (de)serialization on its own end.
<WebWorker> provides several helper components that make your JSX even more declarative.
They don't have to be direct children of
<WebWorker> and you can use the same component several times.
<WebWorker.Data>
Renders only when a message has been received.
children {Function|Node} Render function which receives last message data and props object or just a plain React node.
<WebWorker.Data>{data => <pre>{JSON.stringify(data)}</pre>}</WebWorker.Data>
<WebWorker.Error>
Renders only when an error has been received.
children {Function|Node} Render function which receives error and props object or just a plain React node.
<WebWorker.Error>{error => `Unexpected error: ${error.message}`}</WebWorker.Error>
<WebWorker.Pending>
Renders only when no message or error has been received yet. Enable
persist to ignore errors.
persist {boolean} Show until we receive message data, even when an error is received.
children {Function|Node} Function which receives props object or React node.