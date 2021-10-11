openbase logo
react-websocket

by Mehmet Kose
2.1.0

Easy-to-use React component for websocket communications.

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.7K

GitHub Stars

343

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

23

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-websocket contributions welcome FOSSA Status

react-websocket is a easy-to-use React component for websocket communications.

Help Wanted

Things here are running very slowly as I have a lot of other stuff to take care at the moment so please don't be upset if I don't answer your question or if a PR sits unreviewed for a few days or weeks. Anyone interested in helping it move faster can help by submitting or reviewing PR's and answering each other's questions.

Installing

npm install --save react-websocket

Usage

  import React from 'react';
  import Websocket from 'react-websocket';

  class ProductDetail extends React.Component {

    constructor(props) {
      super(props);
      this.state = {
        count: 90
      };
    }

    handleData(data) {
      let result = JSON.parse(data);
      this.setState({count: this.state.count + result.movement});
    }

    render() {
      return (
        <div>
          Count: <strong>{this.state.count}</strong>

          <Websocket url='ws://localhost:8888/live/product/12345/'
              onMessage={this.handleData.bind(this)}/>
        </div>
      );
    }
  }

  export default ProductDetail;

Properties

url

required The url the websocket connection is listening to.

onMessage

required The callback called when data is received. Data is JSON.parse'd

onOpen

The callback called when the connection is successfully opened.

onClose

The callback called when the connection is closed either due to server disconnect or network error.

debug

default: false Set to true to see console logging

reconnect

default: true

accelerated reconnection time

License

FOSSA Status

