react-websocket is a easy-to-use React component for websocket communications.
Things here are running very slowly as I have a lot of other stuff to take care at the moment so please don't be upset if I don't answer your question or if a PR sits unreviewed for a few days or weeks. Anyone interested in helping it move faster can help by submitting or reviewing PR's and answering each other's questions.
npm install --save react-websocket
import React from 'react';
import Websocket from 'react-websocket';
class ProductDetail extends React.Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props);
this.state = {
count: 90
};
}
handleData(data) {
let result = JSON.parse(data);
this.setState({count: this.state.count + result.movement});
}
render() {
return (
<div>
Count: <strong>{this.state.count}</strong>
<Websocket url='ws://localhost:8888/live/product/12345/'
onMessage={this.handleData.bind(this)}/>
</div>
);
}
}
export default ProductDetail;
required The url the websocket connection is listening to.
required
The callback called when data is received. Data is
JSON.parse'd
The callback called when the connection is successfully opened.
The callback called when the connection is closed either due to server disconnect or network error.
default: false Set to true to see console logging
default: true
accelerated reconnection time