react-websocket is a easy-to-use React component for websocket communications.

Help Wanted

Things here are running very slowly as I have a lot of other stuff to take care at the moment so please don't be upset if I don't answer your question or if a PR sits unreviewed for a few days or weeks. Anyone interested in helping it move faster can help by submitting or reviewing PR's and answering each other's questions.

Installing

npm install --save react-websocket

Usage

import React from 'react' ; import Websocket from 'react-websocket' ; class ProductDetail extends React . Component { constructor (props) { super (props); this .state = { count : 90 }; } handleData(data) { let result = JSON .parse(data); this .setState({ count : this .state.count + result.movement}); } render() { return ( < div > Count: < strong > {this.state.count} </ strong > < Websocket url = 'ws://localhost:8888/live/product/12345/' onMessage = {this.handleData.bind(this)}/ > </ div > ); } } export default ProductDetail;

Properties

url

required The url the websocket connection is listening to.

onMessage

required The callback called when data is received. Data is JSON.parse 'd

onOpen

The callback called when the connection is successfully opened.

onClose

The callback called when the connection is closed either due to server disconnect or network error.

debug

default: false Set to true to see console logging

reconnect

default: true

accelerated reconnection time

License