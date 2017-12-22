A complete solution for building a React/Redux application
<title/>,
<meta/>, social network sharing)
react-pages vs
react-website
Previously this library has been known as
react-website but then I found a better (in my opinion) name for it and it's now called
react-pages. For migrating from
react-website to
react-pages see the migration guide.
First, install Redux:
$ npm install redux react-redux --save
Then, install
react-pages:
$ npm install react-pages --save
Start by creating
react-pages configuration file.
import routes from './routes'
// Redux reducers, which will be combined into
// a single Redux reducer via `combineReducers()`.
import * as reducers from './redux/index'
export default {
routes,
reducers
}
The routes:
import React from 'react'
import { Route } from 'react-pages'
import App from '../pages/App'
import Home from '../pages/Home'
import About from '../pages/About'
export default (
<Route path="/" component={ App }>
<Route component={ Home }/>
<Route path="about" component={ About }/>
</Route>
)
import React from 'react'
import { Link } from 'react-pages'
export default ({ children }) => (
<div>
<h1> Web Application </h1>
<ul>
<li> <Link exact to="/"> Home </Link> </li>
<li> <Link to="/about"> About </Link> </li>
</ul>
{ children }
</div>
)
import React from 'react'
export default () => <div> This is a home page </div>
import React from 'react'
export default () => <div> Made using `react-pages` </div>
The reducers:
// For those who're unfamiliar with Redux,
// a reducer is a function `(state, action) => state`.
export { default as reducer1 } from './reducer1'
export { default as reducer2 } from './reducer2'
...
Then call
render() in the main client-side javascript file.
import { render } from 'react-pages/client'
import settings from './react-pages'
// Render the page in web browser
render(settings)
And the
index.html would look like this:
<html>
<head>
<title>Example</title>
<!-- Fix encoding. -->
<meta charset="utf-8">
<!-- Fix document width for mobile devices. -->
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0">
</head>
<body>
<script src="/bundle.js"></script>
</body>
</html>
Where
bundle.js is the
./src/index.js file built with Webpack (or you could use any other javascript bundler).
Now,
index.html and
bundle.js files must be served over HTTP(S).
If you're using Webpack then add
HtmlWebpackPlugin to generate
index.html, and run
webpack-dev-server with
historyApiFallback to serve the generated
index.html and
bundle.js files over HTTP on
localhost:8080.
HtmlWebpackPlugin configuration example
const HtmlWebpackPlugin = require('html-webpack-plugin')
const buildOutputPath = '...'
const devServerPort = 8080 // Any port number.
module.exports = {
output: {
path: buildOutputPath,
publicPath: `http://localhost:${devServerPort}`,
...
},
...,
plugins: [
new HtmlWebpackPlugin({
template: 'src/index.html' // Path to `index.html` file.
}),
...
],
devServer: {
port: devServerPort,
contentBase: buildOutputPath,
historyApiFallback : true
}
}
<html>
<head>
<title>Example</title>
<!-- Fix encoding. -->
<meta charset="utf-8">
<!-- Fix document width for mobile devices. -->
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0">
</head>
<body>
<!-- HtmlWebpackPlugin will insert a <script> tag here. -->
</body>
</html>
webpack-dev-server --hot --config webpack.config.js
See the Webpack example project.
If you're using Parcel then it's much simpler than Webpack: see the basic example project for the setup required in order to generate and serve
index.html and
bundle.js files over HTTP on
localhost:1234.
So now the website should be fully working.
The website (
index.html,
bundle.js, CSS stylesheets and images, etc) can now be deployed as-is in a cloud (e.g. on Amazon S3) and served statically for a very low price. The API can be hosted "serverlessly" in a cloud (e.g. Amazon Lambda) which is also considered cheap. No running Node.js server is required. Yes, it's not a Server-Side Rendered approach because a user is given a blank page first, then
bundle.js script is loaded by the web browser, then
bundle.js script is executed fetching some data from the API via an HTTP request, and only when that HTTP request comes back — only then the page is rendered (in the browser). Google won't index such websites, but if searchability is not a requirement (at all or yet) then that would be the way to go (e.g. startup "MVP"s or "internal applications"). Server-Side Rendering can be easily added to such setup should the need arise.
Adding server-side rendering to the setup is quite simple though requiring a Node.js process running which increases hosting costs and maintenance complexity.
In case of server-side rendering
index.html is being generated on-the-fly by page rendering server for each incoming HTTP request, so the
index.html file may be deleted as it's of no use now.
import webpageServer from 'react-pages/server'
import settings from './react-pages'
// Create webpage rendering server
const server = webpageServer(settings, {
// Pass `secure: true` for HTTPS.
//
// These are the URLs of the "static" javascript and CSS files
// which are injected in the resulting Html webpage
// as <script src="..."/> and <link rel="style" href="..."/>.
// (this is for the main application JS and CSS bundles only,
// for injecting 3rd party JS and CSS use `html` settings instead:
// https://gitlab.com/catamphetamine/react-pages/blob/master/README-ADVANCED.md#all-webpage-rendering-server-options)
assets() {
return {
// Assuming that it's being tested on a local computer first
// therefore using "localhost" URLs.
javascript: 'http://localhost:8080/bundle.js',
// (optional) If using a separate CSS bundle:
style: 'http://localhost:8080/bundle.css'
}
}
})
// Start webpage rendering server on port 3000
// (`server.listen(port, [host], [callback])`)
server.listen(3000, function(error) {
if (error) {
throw error
}
console.log(`Webpage rendering server is listening at http://localhost:3000`)
})
Run the rendering server:
$ npm install npx --global
$ npm install babel-cli
$ npx babel-node rendering-server.js
Now disable javascript in Chrome DevTools, go to
localhost:3000 and the server should respond with a fully server-side-rendered page.
This concludes the introductory part of the README and the rest is the description of the various tools and techniques which come prepackaged with this library.
A working example illustrating Server-Side Rendering and all other things can be found here: webpack-react-redux-isomorphic-render-example.
A much simpler and smaller example (using Parcel instead of Webpack) can be found here: react-pages-basic-example.
To "load" a page before it's rendered set a static
load property on the page component.
import React from 'react'
import { useSelector, useDispatch } from 'react-redux'
// Redux "asynchronous action",
// explained later in this document.
function fetchUsers() {
return {
promise: ({ http }) => http.get('/api/users'),
events: ['FETCH_USERS_PENDING', 'FETCH_USERS_SUCCESS', 'FETCH_USERS_FAILURE']
}
}
function UsersPage({ users }) {
const users = useSelector(state => state.usersPage.users)
const dispatch = useDispatch()
return (
<div>
<ul> { users.map(user => <li> { user.name } </li>) } </ul>
<button onClick={ () => dispatch(fetchUsers) }> Refresh </button>
</div>
)
}
UsersPage.load = async ({ dispatch }) => {
// Send HTTP request and wait for response
await dispatch(fetchUsers())
}
In this example the static
load property is used to "load" a page before it is displayed, i.e. before the page is rendered (both on server side and on client side).
The static
load property is usually an
async/
await function that takes an object as an argument:
Page.load = async (utility) => {
const {
// Can `dispatch()` Redux actions.
dispatch,
// Returns Redux state.
getState,
// Current page location (object).
location,
// Route URL parameters.
// For example, for route "/users/:id" and URL "/users/barackobama",
// `params` will be `{ id: "barackobama" }`.
params,
// Is this server-side rendering?
server,
// (utility)
// Returns a cookie value by name.
getCookie
} = utility
// Send HTTP request and wait for response.
await dispatch(fetchPageData(params.id))
}
load property can also be an object having the
load() function itself along with some options. It can also be an array of several
loads.
// A single `load` example with options.
Page.load = {
load: async () => { ... },
...options
}
// Multiple `load`s example.
Page.load = [
{
load: async () => { ... },
...options
},
{
load: async () => { ... },
...options
},
...
]
The available
options are:
blocking — (defaults to
false) If
true then child route
loads will wait for this
load to finish in order to get called.
blockingSibling — (defaults to
false) If
true then all further adjacent (sibling)
loads for the same route component will wait for this
load to finish in order to get executed.
client — (defaults to
false) If
true then the
load will be executed only on client side. If
false then this
load will be executed normally: if part of initial page "load" then on server side and if part of subsequent "load" (e.g. navigation) then on client side.
server — (defaults to
false) If
true then the
load will be executed only on server side. If
false then this
load will be executed normally: if part of initial page "load" then on server side and if part of subsequent "load" (e.g. navigation) then on client side.
On client side, in order for
load to work all links must be created as the
<Link/> component imported from
react-pages package. Upon a click on a
<Link/> first it waits for the next page to load, and then, when the next page is fully loaded, the navigation itself takes place.
load also works for Back/Forward navigation. To disable page
load on Back navigation pass
instantBack property to a
<Link/>.
For example, consider a search results page loading some data (could be search results themselves, could be anything else unrelated). A user navigates to this page, waits for
load to finish and then sees a list of items. Without
instantBack if the user clicks on an item he's taken to the item's page. Then the user clicks "Back" and is taken back to the search results page but has to wait for that
load again. With
instantBack though the "Back" transition occurs instantly without having to wait for that
load again. Same goes then for the reverse "Forward" navigation from the search results page back to the item's page, but that's just a small complementary feature. The main benefit is the instantaneous "Back" navigation creating a much better UX where a user can freely explore a list of results without getting penalized for it with a waiting period on each click.
import React from 'react'
import { useSelector } from 'react-redux'
import { Link } from 'react-pages'
function SearchResultsPage() {
const results = useSelector(state => state.searchPage.results)
return (
<ul>
{ results.map((item) => (
<li>
<Link to="/items/{item.id}" instantBack>
{item.name}
</Link>
</li>
))) }
</ul>
)
}
SearchResultsPage.load = async () => await fetchSomeData()
There's also
instantBack: true option available for
goto(location, options) which has the same behavior.
instantBack is ignored when navigating to the same route: for example, if there's an
<Article/> page component having a
<Link instantBack/> to another
<Article/> then
instantBack is ignored — this feature was originally added for Redux because it made sense that way (in Redux there's only one slot for data of a route that gets rewritten every time the route is navigated to). For other data fetching frameworks like Relay I guess it would make sense to turn that off. Create an issue if that's the case.
One can also use the exported
wasInstantNavigation() function (on client side) to find out if the current page was navigated to "instantly". This can be used, for example, to restore a "state" of a widget on instant "Back" navigation so that it renders immediately with the previously cached "results" or something.
There's also a
canGoBackInstantly() function (on client side) that tells if the currently page can be navigated "Back" from instantly. This function can be used to render a custom "Go Back" button on a page only when an instant "Back" transition could be performed.
There's also a
canGoForwardInstantly() function (analogous to
canGoBackInstantly()).
There's also an
isInstantBackAbleNavigation() function (on client side) which tells if the currently ongoing navigation process is performed with
instantBack option (for example, if
<Link instantBack/> is clicked or
goto(location, { instantBack: true }) is called). It can be used in
componentWillUnmount() to save the current page state for later restoring it if the user navigates "Back" instantly.
load indicator
Sometimes loading a page can take some time so one may want to (and actually should) add some kind of a "spinner" to inform the user that the application isn't frozen and that the navigation process needs some more time to finish. This can be achieved by adding the built-in
<Loading/> component on a page:
import { Loading } from 'react-pages'
// Using Webpack CSS loader
import 'react-pages/components/Loading.css'
import 'react-pages/components/LoadingIndicator.css'
export default function Application() {
return (
<div>
....
<Loading/>
</div>
)
}
The
<Loading/> component takes an optional
indicator property which can be a React component accepting a
className property and which is a white circular spinner by default.
Implementing synchronous actions in Redux is straightforward. But what about asynchronous actions like HTTP requests? Redux itself doesn't provide any built-in solution for that leaving it to 3rd party middlewares. Therefore this library provides one.
This is the lowest-level approach to asynchronous actions. It is described here just for academic purposes and most likely won't be used directly in any app.
If a Redux "action creator" returns an object with a
promise (function) and
events (array) then
dispatch()ing such an action results in the following steps:
type = events[0] is dispatched
promise function gets called and returns a
Promise
Promise succeeds then an event of
type = events[1] is dispatched having
result property set to the
Promise result
Promise fails then an event of
type = events[2] is dispatched having
error property set to the
Promise error
function asynchronousAction() {
return {
promise: () => Promise.resolve({ success: true }),
events: ['PROMISE_PENDING', 'PROMISE_SUCCESS', 'PROMISE_ERROR']
}
}
dispatch(asynchronousAction()) call returns the
Promise itself:
Page.load = async ({ dispatch }) => {
await dispatch(asynchronousAction())
}
Because in almost all cases dispatching an "asynchronous action" means "making an HTTP request", the
promise function described above always takes an
{ http } argument:
promise: ({ http }) => ....
The
http utility has the following methods:
head
get
post
put
patch
delete
Each of these methods returns a
Promise and takes three arguments:
url of the HTTP request
data object (e.g. HTTP GET
query or HTTP POST
body)
options (described further)
So, API endpoints can be queried using
http and ES6
async/await syntax like so:
function fetchFriends(personId, gender) {
return {
promise: ({ http }) => http.get(`/api/person/${personId}/friends`, { gender }),
events: ['GET_FRIENDS_PENDING', 'GET_FRIENDS_SUCCESS', 'GET_FRIENDS_FAILURE']
}
}
The possible
options (the third argument of all
http methods) are
headers — HTTP Headers JSON object.
authentication — Set to
false to disable sending the authentication token as part of the HTTP request. Set to a String to pass it as an
Authorization: Bearer ${token} token (no need to supply the token explicitly for every
http method call, it is supposed to be set globally, see below).
progress(percent, event) — Use for tracking HTTP request progress (e.g. file upload).
onResponseHeaders(headers) – Use for examining HTTP response headers (e.g. Amazon S3 file upload).
Content-Type
For that use the
http.onRequest(request, { url, originalUrl, getState }) setting in
./react-pages.js where:
request is a
superagent
request that can be modified. For example, to set an HTTP header:
request.set(headerName, headerValue).
originalUrl is the URL argument of the
http utility call.
url is the
originalUrl transformed by
http.transformUrl() settings function. If no
http.transformUrl() is configured then
url is the same as the
originalUrl.
Once one starts writing a lot of
promise/
http Redux actions it becomes obvious that there's a lot of copy-pasting and verbosity involved. To reduce those tremendous amounts of copy-pasta "redux module" tool may be used which:
http.
${actionName}_PENDING,
${actionName}_SUCCESS,
${actionName}_ERROR).
${actionName}Pending:
true/
false,
${actionName}Error: Error) in Redux state.
For example, the
fetchFriends() action from the previous section can be rewritten as:
Before:
// ./actions/friends.js
function fetchFriends(personId, gender) {
return {
promise: ({ http }) => http.get(`/api/person/${personId}/friends`, { gender }),
events: ['FETCH_FRIENDS_PENDING', 'FETCH_FRIENDS_SUCCESS', 'FETCH_FRIENDS_FAILURE']
}
}
// ./reducers/friends.js
export default function(state = {}, action = {}) {
switch (action.type) {
case 'FETCH_FRIENDS_PENDING':
return {
...state,
fetchFriendsPending: true,
fetchFriendsError: null
}
case 'FETCH_FRIENDS_SUCCESS':
return {
...state,
fetchFriendsPending: false,
friends: action.value
}
case 'FETCH_FRIENDS_ERROR':
return {
...state,
fetchFriendsPending: false,
fetchFriendsError: action.error
}
default
return state
}
}
After:
import { ReduxModule } from 'react-pages'
const redux = new ReduxModule('FRIENDS')
export const fetchFriends = redux.action(
'FETCH_FRIENDS',
(personId, gender) => http => {
return http.get(`/api/person/${personId}/friends`, { gender })
},
// The fetched friends list will be placed
// into the `friends` Redux state property.
'friends'
//
// Or write it like this:
// { friends: result => result }
//
// Or write it as a Redux reducer:
// (state, result) => ({ ...state, friends: result })
)
// This is the Redux reducer which now
// handles the asynchronous action defined above.
export default redux.reducer()
Much cleaner.
Also, when the namespace or the action name argument is omitted it is autogenerated, so this
const redux = new ReduxModule('FRIENDS')
...
redux.action('FETCH_ITEM', id => http => http.get(`/items/${id}`), 'item')
could be written as
const redux = new ReduxModule()
...
redux.action(id => http => http.get(`/items/${id}`), 'item')
and in this case
redux will autogenerate the namespace and the action name, something like
REACT_WEBSITE_12345 and
REACT_WEBSITE_ACTION_12345.
import { ReduxModule } from 'react-pages'
const redux = new ReduxModule('BLOG_POST')
// Post comment Redux "action creator"
export const postComment = redux.action(
// 'POST_COMMENT',
(userId, blogPostId, commentText) => async http => {
// The original action call looks like:
// `dispatch(postComment(1, 12345, 'bump'))`
return await http.post(`/blog/posts/${blogPostId}/comment`, {
userId: userId,
text: commentText
})
}
)
// Get comments Redux "action creator"
export const getComments = redux.action(
// 'GET_COMMENTS',
(blogPostId) => async http => {
return await http.get(`/blog/posts/${blogPostId}/comments`)
},
// The fetched comments will be placed
// into the `comments` Redux state property.
'comments'
//
// Or write it like this:
// { comments: result => result }
//
// Or write it as a Redux reducer:
// (state, result) => ({ ...state, comments: result })
)
// A developer can listen to any Redux event via
// `redux.on('EVENT_NAME', (state, action) => state)`.
//
// In this case, it listens to a "success" event of a `redux.action()`.
// There's a section in this document describing this feature in more detail:
// "Redux module can also listen for events from other redux modules via <code>redux.on()</code>"
//
redux.on('BLOG_POST', 'CUSTOM_EVENT', (state, action) => ({
...state,
reduxStateProperty: action.value
}))
// This is the Redux reducer which now
// handles the asynchronous actions defined above
// (and also the `handler.on()` events).
// Export it as part of the "main" reducer.
export default redux.reducer()
// The "main" reducer composed of various reducers.
export { default as blogPost } from './blogPost'
...
The React Component would look like this
import React from 'react'
import { getBlogPost, getComments, postComment } from './redux/blogPost'
export default function BlogPostPage() {
const userId = useSelector(state => state.user.id)
const blogPost = useSelector(state => state.blogPost.blogPost)
const comments = useSelector(state => state.blogPost.comments)
return (
<div>
<article>
{ blogPost.text }
</article>
<ul>
{ comments.map(comment => <li>{comment}</li>) }
</ul>
<button onClick={() => postComment(userId, blogPost.id, 'text')}>
Post comment
</button>
</div>
)
}
// Load blog post and comments before showing the page
// (see "Page loading" section of this document)
BlogPostPage.load = async ({ dispatch, params }) => {
// `params` are the URL parameters in route `path`.
// For example, "/blog/:blogPostId".
await dispatch(getBlogPost(params.blogPostId))
await dispatch(getComments(params.blogPostId))
}
export const action = redux.simpleAction()
A simple Redux action that simply updates Redux state.
action = redux.simpleAction((state, actionArgument) => newState)
import { ReduxModule } from 'react-pages'
const redux = new ReduxModule('NOTIFICATIONS')
// Displays a notification.
//
// The Redux "action" creator is gonna be:
//
// function(text) {
// return {
// type : 'NOTIFICATIONS:NOTIFY',
// message : formatMessage(text)
// }
// }
//
// And the corresponding reducer is gonna be:
//
// case 'NOTIFICATIONS:NOTIFY':
// return {
// ...state,
// message: action.message
// }
//
// Call it as `dispatch(notify(text))`.
//
export const notify = redux.simpleAction(
// (optional) Redux event name.
'NOTIFY',
// The Redux reducer:
(state, message) => ({ ...state, message }),
// The Redux reducer above could be also defined as:
// 'message'
)
// This is the Redux reducer which now
// handles the actions defined above.
export default redux.reducer()
dispatch(notify('Test'))
redux.on()
// A developer can listen to any Redux event via
// `redux.on('EVENT_NAME', (state, action) => state)`.
//
// If one string argument is passed then it will listen for
// an exact Redux `action.type`.
//
// If two string arguments are passed then the first argument should be
// a `ReduxModule` namespace (the argument to `ReduxModule()` function)
// and the second argument should be a name of an asynchronous `redux.action()`.
// In that case, it will listen only for a "success" event of that `redux.action()`.
//
// To listen for a non-"success" event of a `redux.action()`,
// specify the full Redux event name.
// Example for a "pending" event: 'BLOG_POST: CUSTOM_EVENT_PENDING'.
//
redux.on('BLOG_POST', 'CUSTOM_EVENT', (state, action) => ({
...state,
reduxStateProperty: action.value
}))
In order for
http utility to send an authentication token as part of an HTTP request (the
Authorization: Bearer ${token} HTTP header) the
authentication.accessToken() function must be specified in
react-pages.js.
{
authentication: {
accessToken({ getState, getCookie }) {
return localStorage.getItem('accessToken')
return getCookie('accessToken')
return getState().authentication.accessToken
}
}
}
{
authentication: {
accessToken({ getState, getCookie, url, originalUrl }) {
// It's recommended to check the URL to make sure that the access token
// is not leaked to a third party: only send it to your own servers.
//
// `originalUrl` is the URL argument of the `http` utility call.
// `url` is the `originalUrl` transformed by `http.transformUrl()` settings function.
// If no `http.transformUrl()` is configured then `url` is the same as the `originalUrl`.
//
if (url.indexOf('https://my.api.com/') === 0) {
return localStorage.getItem('accessToken')
return getCookie('accessToken')
return getState().authentication.accessToken
}
}
}
}
The
accessToken is initially obtained when a user signs in: the web browser sends HTTP POST request to
/sign-in API endpoint with
{ email, password } parameters and gets
{ userInfo, accessToken } as a response, which is then stored in
localStorage (or in Redux
state, or in a
cookie) and all subsequent HTTP requests use that
accessToken to call the API endpoints. The
accessToken itself is usually a JSON Web Token signed on the server side and holding the list of the user's priviliges ("roles"). Hence authentication and authorization are completely covered. Refresh tokens are also supported.
This kind of an authentication and authorization scheme is self-sufficient and doesn't require "restricting" any routes: if a route's
load uses
http utility for querying an API endpoint then this API endpoint must check if the user is signed in and if the user has the necessary priviliges. If yes then the route is displayed. If not then the user is redirected to either a "Sign In Required" page or "Access Denied" page.
A real-world (advanced) example for handling "Unauthenticated"/"Unauthorized" errors happening in
loads and during
http calls:
{
...,
onError(error, { path, url, redirect, dispatch, getState, server }) {
// Not authenticated
if (error.status === 401) {
return handleUnauthenticatedError(error, url, redirect);
}
// Not authorized
if (error.status === 403) {
return redirect('/unauthorized');
}
// Not found
if (error.status === 404) {
return redirect('/not-found');
}
// Redirect to a generic error page in production
if (process.env.NODE_ENV === 'production') {
// Prevents infinite redirect to the error page
// in case of overall page rendering bugs, etc.
if (path !== '/error') {
// Redirect to a generic error page
return redirect(`/error?url=${encodeURIComponent(url)}`);
}
} else {
// Report the error
console.error('--------------------------------');
console.error(`Error while loading "${url}"`);
console.error('--------------------------------');
console.error(error.stack);
}
},
http: {
onError(error, { path, url, redirect, dispatch, getState }) {
// JWT token expired, the user needs to relogin.
if (error.status === 401) {
return handleUnauthenticatedError(error, url, redirect);
}
},
...
}
}
function handleUnauthenticatedError(error, url, redirect) {
// Prevent double redirection to `/unauthenticated`.
// (e.g. when two parallel `Promise`s load inside `load`
// and both get Status 401 HTTP Response)
if (typeof window !== 'undefined' && window.location.pathname === '/unauthenticated') {
return;
}
let unauthenticatedURL = '/unauthenticated';
let parametersDelimiter = '?';
if (url !== '/') {
unauthenticatedURL += `${parametersDelimiter}url=${encodeURIComponent(url)}`;
parametersDelimiter = '&';
}
switch (error.message) {
case 'TokenExpiredError':
return redirect(`${unauthenticatedURL}${parametersDelimiter}expired=✔`);
case 'AuthenticationError':
return redirect(`${unauthenticatedURL}`);
default:
return redirect(unauthenticatedURL);
}
}
http utility it is recommended to set up
http.transformUrl(url) configuration setting to make the code a bit cleaner.
Before:
// Actions.
export const getUser = redux.action(
(id) => http => http.get(`https://my-api.cloud-provider.com/users/${id}`),
'user'
)
export const updateUser = redux.action(
(id, values) => http => http.put(`https://my-api.cloud-provider.com/users/${id}`, values)
)
After:
// Actions.
export const getUser = redux.action(
(id) => http => http.get(`api://users/${id}`),
'user'
)
export const updateUser = redux.action(
(id, values) => http => http.put(`api://users/${id}`, values)
)
// Settings.
{
...
http: {
transformUrl: url => `https://my-api.cloud-provider.com/${url.slice('api://'.length)}`
}
}
On server side, user's cookies are attached to all relative "original" URLs so
http.transformUrl(originalUrl) must not transform relative URLs into absolute URLs, otherwise user's cookies would be leaked to a third party.
The
http utility will also upload files if they're passed as part of
data (see example below). The files passed inside
data must have one of the following types:
File it will be a single file upload.
FileList with a single
File inside it would be treated as a single
File.
FileList with multiple
Files inside a multiple file upload will be performed.
<input type="file"/> DOM element all its
.files will be taken as a
FileList parameter.
File upload progress can be metered by passing
progress option as part of the
options .
// React component.
function ItemPage() {
const dispatch = useDispatch()
const onFileSelected = (event) => {
const file = event.target.files[0]
// Could also pass just `event.target.files` as `file`
dispatch(uploadItemPhoto(itemId, file))
// Reset the selected file
// so that onChange would trigger again
// even with the same file.
event.target.value = null
}
return (
<div>
...
<input type="file" onChange={onFileSelected}/>
</div>
)
}
// Redux action creator
function uploadItemPhoto(itemId, file) {
return {
promise: ({ http }) => http.post(
'/item/photo',
{ itemId, file },
{ progress(percent) { console.log(percent) } }
),
events: ['UPLOAD_ITEM_PHOTO_PENDING', 'UPLOAD_ITEM_PHOTO_SUCCESS', 'UPLOAD_ITEM_PHOTO_FAILURE']
}
}
By default, when using
http utility all JSON responses get parsed for javascript
Dates which are then automatically converted from
Strings to
Dates. This is convenient, and also safe because such date
Strings have to be in a very specific ISO format in order to get parsed (
year-month-dayThours:minutes:seconds[timezone], e.g.
2017-12-22T23:03:48.912Z), but if someone still prefers to disable this feature and have their stringified dates untouched then there's the
parseDates: false flag in the configuration to opt-out of this feature.
Server-Side Rendering is good for search engine indexing but it's also heavy on CPU not to mention the bother of setting up a Node.js server itself and keeping it running.
In many cases data on a website is "static" (doesn't change between redeployments), e.g. a personal blog or a portfolio website, so in these cases it will be beneficial (much cheaper and faster) to host a statically generated version a website on a CDN as opposed to hosting a Node.js application just for the purpose of real-time webpage rendering. In such cases one should generate a static version of the website by snapshotting it on a local machine and then host the snapshotted pages in a cloud (e.g. Amazon S3) for a very low price.
First run the website in production mode (for example, on
localhost).
Then run the following Node.js script which is gonna snapshot the currently running website and put it in a folder which can then be hosted anywhere.
# If the website will be hosted on Amazon S3
npm install @auth0/s3 --save
import path from 'path'
import {
// Snapshots website pages.
snapshot,
// Uploads files.
upload,
// Uploads files to Amazon S3.
S3Uploader,
// Copies files/folders into files/folders.
// Same as Linux `cp [from] [to]`.
copy,
// Downloads data from a URL into an object
// of shape `{ status: Number, content: String }`.
download
} from 'react-pages/static-site-generator'
import configuration from '../configuration'
// Temporary generated files path.
const generatedSitePath = path.resolve(__dirname, '../static-site')
async function run() {
// Snapshot the website.
await snapshot({
// The host and port on which the website
// is currently running in production mode.
// E.g. `localhost` and `3000`.
host: configuration.host,
port: configuration.port,
pages: await generatePageList(),
outputPath: generatedSitePath,
//
// Set this flag to `true` to re-run all `load`s on page load.
// For example, if the data used on the page can be updated
// in-between the static site deployments.
// reloadData: true
})
// Copy assets (built by Webpack).
await copy(path.resolve(__dirname, '../build/assets'), path.resolve(generatedSitePath, 'assets'))
await copy(path.resolve(__dirname, '../robots.txt'), path.resolve(generatedSitePath, 'robots.txt'))
// Upload the website to an Amazon S3 bucket.
await upload(generatedSitePath, S3Uploader({
// Setting an `ACL` for the files being uploaded is optional.
// Alternatively a bucket-wide policy could be set up instead:
//
// {
// "Version": "2012-10-17",
// "Statement": [{
// "Sid": "AddPerm",
// "Effect": "Allow",
// "Principal": "*",
// "Action": "s3:GetObject",
// "Resource": "arn:aws:s3:::[bucket-name]/*"
// }]
// }
//
// If not setting a bucket-wide policy then the ACL for the
// bucket itself should also have "List objects" set to "Yes",
// otherwise the website would return "403 Forbidden" error.
//
ACL: 'public-read',
bucket: confiugration.s3.bucket,
accessKeyId: configuration.s3.accessKeyId,
secretAccessKey: configuration.s3.secretAccessKey,
region: configuration.s3.region
}))
console.log('Done');
}
run().catch((error) => {
console.error(error)
process.exit(1)
})
// Get the list of all page URLs.
async function generatePageList() {
const pages = [
'/',
'/about',
// Error pages need a `status` property
// to indicate that it shouldn't throw on such errors
// and should proceed with snapshotting the next pages.
{ url: '/unauthenticated', status: 401 },
{ url: '/unauthorized', status: 403 },
{ url: '/not-found', status: 404 },
{ url: '/error', status: 500 }
]
// (optional) Add some dynamic page URLs, like `/items/123`.
// Query the database for the list of items.
const { status, content } = JSON.parse(await download(`https://example.com/api/items`))
if (status !== 200) {
throw new Error('Couldn\'t load items')
}
// Add item page URLs.
const items = JSON.parse(content)
return pages.concat(items.map(item => `/items/${item.id}`))
}
The
snapshot() function snapshots the list of
pages to
.html files and then the
upload() function uploads them to the cloud (in this case to Amazon S3). The
snapshot() function also snapshots a special
base.html page which is an empty page that should be used as the "fallback", i.e. the cloud should respond with
base.html file contents when the file for the requested URL is not found: in this case
base.html will see the current URL and perform all the routing neccessary on the client side to show the correct page. If the
snapshot() function isn't passed the list of
pages to snapshot (e.g. if
pages argument is
null or
undefined) then it will only snapshot
base.html. The static website will work with just
base.html, the only point of snapshotting other pages is for Google indexing.
If the website is hosted on Amazon S3 then the IAM policy should allow:
{
"Version": "2012-10-17",
"Statement": [
{
"Effect": "Allow",
"Action": [
"s3:ListBucket"
],
"Resource": [
"arn:aws:s3:::<bucket-name>"
]
},
{
"Effect": "Allow",
"Action": [
"s3:PutObject",
"s3:DeleteObject"
],
"Resource": [
"arn:aws:s3:::<bucket-name>/*"
]
}
]
}
The snapshotting approach works not only for classical web "documents" (a blog, a book, a portfolio, a showcase) but also for dynamic applications. Consider an online education portal where users (students) can search for online courses and the prices are different for each user (student) based on their institution. Now, an online course description itself is static (must be indexed by Google) and the actual course price is dynamic (must not be indexed by Google).
loads for the course page: one for static data (which runs while snapshotting) and another for dynamic data (which runs only in a user's web browser).
import React from 'react'
export default function CoursePage() {
...
}
CoursePage.load = [
async ({ dispatch }) => await dispatch(loadCourseInfo()),
{
load: async ({ dispatch }) => await dispatch(loadCoursePrice()),
client: true
}
]
In this example
loadCourseInfo() will be executed while snapshotting and therefore course info will be present on the snapshotted page. But course price won't be present on the snapshotted page because it's being loaded inside the
client: true
load that only gets called in a user's web browser. When a user opens the course page in his web browser it will show the snapshotted page with course info with a "loading" spinner on top of it as it is loading the course price. After the course price has been loaded the "loading" spinner disappears and the user sees the fully rendered course page.
To set a custom HTTP response status code for a specific route set the
status property of that route.
export default [{
path: '/',
Component: Application,
children: [
{ Component: Home },
{ path: 'blog', Component: Blog },
{ path: 'about', Component: About },
{ path: '*', Component: PageNotFound, status: 404 }
]
}]
<title/> and
<meta/> tags
Set
meta: (state) => object static function on a page component to add
<title/> and
<meta/> tags to the page:
function Page() {
return (
<section>
...
</section>
)
}
Page.meta = (state) => ({
// `<meta property="og:site_name" .../>`
siteName: 'International Bodybuilders Club',
// Webpage `<title/>` will be replaced with this one
// and also `<meta property="og:title" .../>` will be added.
title: `${state.user.name}`,
// `<meta property="og:description" .../>`
description: 'Muscles',
// `<meta property="og:image" .../>`
// https://iamturns.com/open-graph-image-size/
image: 'https://cdn.google.com/logo.png',
// Objects are expanded.
//
// `<meta property="og:image" content="https://cdn.google.com/logo.png"/>`
// `<meta property="og:image:width" content="100"/>`
// `<meta property="og:image:height" content="100"/>`
// `<meta property="og:image:type" content="image/png"/>`
//
image: {
_: 'https://cdn.google.com/logo.png',
width: 100,
height: 100,
type: 'image/png'
},
// Arrays are expanded (including arrays of objects).
image: [{...}, {...}, ...],
// `<meta property="og:audio" .../>`
audio: '...',
// `<meta property="og:video" .../>`
video: '...',
// `<meta property="og:locale" content="ru_RU"/>`
locale: state.user.locale,
// `<meta property="og:locale:alternate" content="en_US"/>`
// `<meta property="og:locale:alternate" content="fr_FR"/>`
locales: ['ru_RU', 'en_US', 'fr_FR'],
// `<meta property="og:url" .../>`
url: 'https://google.com/',
// `<meta property="og:type" .../>`
type: 'profile',
// `<meta charset="utf-8"/>` tag is added automatically.
// The default "utf-8" encoding can be changed
// by passing custom `charset` parameter.
charset: 'utf-16',
// `<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0"/>`
// tag is added automatically
// (prevents downscaling on mobile devices).
// This default behaviour can be changed
// by passing custom `viewport` parameter.
viewport: '...',
// All other properties will be transformed directly to
// either `<meta property="{property_name}" content="{property_value}/>`
// or `<meta name="{property_name}" content="{property_value}/>`
})
Setting
meta property on a page component discards all other
<meta/> set by any other means, e.g. if there are any
<meta/> tags in
index.html template then all of them will be dicarded if setting
meta property so don't mix
meta property with
<meta/> tags in
index.html.
To set default
<meta/> (for example,
og:site_name,
og:description,
og:locale) define
meta property in
react-pages.js settings file:
{
routes: ...,
reducers: ...,
meta: {
siteName: 'WebSite',
description: 'A generic web application',
locale: 'en_US'
}
}
To update
meta in real time, use the exported
updateMeta() function. For example, to update the page's title with the count of unread notifications count:
import { updateMeta } from 'react-pages'
updateMeta({
title: unreadMessagesCount === 0
? 'Messages'
: `(${unreadMessagesCount}) Messages`
})
To report website navigation to Google Analytics supply
onNavigate() function option to client-side
render() function call:
import { render } from 'react-pages/client'
await render(settings, {
// Runs on the initial page load, and then on each navigation.
onNavigate(url, location, { dispatch, getState }) {
if (process.env.NODE_ENV === 'production') {
// Set up Google Analytics via `gtag`.
gtag('config', configuration.googleAnalytics.id, {
// Anonymize IP for all Google Analytics events.
// https://developers.google.com/analytics/devguides/collection/gtagjs/ip-anonymization
// This makes Google Analytics compliant with GDPR:
// https://www.jeffalytics.com/gdpr-ip-addresses-google-analytics/
'anonymize_ip': true,
// Google Analytics can get users' "Demographics" (age, sex)
// from "3rd party" data sources if "Advertising Reporting Features"
// are enabled in Google Analytics admin panel.
// Such data could be considered "Personal Identifiable Information"
// which falls under the terms of GDPR.
// There's also "Remarketing" feature that could also
// fall under the terms of GDPR.
'allow_display_features': false,
// Specifies what percentage of users should be tracked.
// This defaults to 100 (no users are sampled out) but
// large sites may need to use a lower sample rate
// to stay within Google Analytics processing limits.
// 'sample_rate': 1,
// Report "page view" event to Google Analytics.
// https://stackoverflow.com/questions/37655898/tracking-google-analytics-page-views-in-angular2
// https://developers.google.com/analytics/devguides/collection/gtagjs/single-page-applications
'page_path': location.pathname
})
}
}
})
Inside a
load function: use the
location parameter.
Anywhere in a React component: use
useLocation() hook.
import { useLocation } from 'react-pages'
const location = useLocation()
Dispatch
goto/
redirect Redux action to change current location (both on client and server).
import { goto, redirect } from 'react-pages'
import { useDispatch } from 'react-redux'
// Usage example.
// * `goto` navigates to a URL while adding a new entry in browsing history.
// * `redirect` does the same replacing the current entry in browsing history.
function Page() {
const dispatch = useDispatch()
const onClick = (event) => {
dispatch(goto('/items/1?color=red'))
// dispatch(redirect('/somewhere'))
}
}
If the current location needs to be changed while still staying at the same page (e.g. a checkbox has been ticked and the corresponding URL query parameter must be added), then use
dispatch(pushLocation(location)) or
dispatch(replaceLocation(location)) Redux actions.
import { useDispatch } from 'react-redux'
import { pushLocation, replaceLocation } from 'react-pages'
function Page() {
const dispatch = useDispatch()
const onSearch = (query) => {
dispatch(
pushLocation({
pathname: '/'
query: {
query
}
})
)
}
}
To go "Back"
import { useDispatch } from 'react-redux'
import { goBack } from 'react-pages'
function Page() {
const dispatch = useDispatch()
return (
<button onClick={() => dispatch(goBack())}>
Back
</button>
)
}
Can also go "Forward" via
goForward() in the same fashion.
If someone prefers interacting with
found
router directly instead then it is available on all pages as a
router property, or via
useRouter hook.
import React from 'react'
import { useRouter } from 'react-pages'
export default function Component() {
const { match, router } = useRouter()
...
}
For each page being rendered stats are reported if
stats() parameter is passed as part of the rendering service settings.
{
...
stats({ url, route, time: { load } }) {
if (load > 1000) { // in milliseconds
db.query('insert into server_side_rendering_stats ...')
}
}
}
The arguments for the
stats() function are:
url — The requested URL (without the
protocol://host:port part)
route — The route path (e.g.
/user/:userId/post/:postId)
time.load — The time for executing all
loads.
Rendering a complex React page (having more than 1000 components) takes about 30ms (as of 2017).
{
...
stats({ url, route, time: { initialize, load, total } }) {
statsd.increment('count')
statsd.timing('initialize', initialize)
statsd.timing('load', load)
statsd.timing('total', total)
if (total > 1000) { // in milliseconds
db.query('insert into server_side_rendering_stats ...')
}
}
}
Where the metrics collected are
count — rendered pages count
initialize — server side
initialize() function execution time (if defined)
load — page loading time
time - total time spent loading and rendering the page
Speaking of StatsD itself, one could either install the conventional StatsD + Graphite bundle or, for example, use something like Telegraf + InfluxDB + Grafana.
Telegraf starter example:
# Install Telegraf (macOS).
brew install telegraf
# Generate Telegraf config.
telegraf -input-filter statsd -output-filter file config > telegraf.conf
# Run Telegraf.
telegraf -config telegraf.conf
# Request a webpage and see rendering stats being output to the terminal.
Webpack's Hot Module Replacement (aka Hot Reload) works for React components and Redux reducers and Redux action creators (it just doesn't work for page
loads).
HMR setup for Redux reducers is as simple as adding
store.hotReload() (as shown below). For enabling HMR on React Components (and Redux action creators) use react-hot-loader:
import { render } from 'react-pages/client'
import settings from './react-pages'
render(settings).then(({ store }) => {
if (module.hot) {
module.hot.accept('./react-pages', () => {
// Update Redux "reducer".
store.hotReload(settings.reducers)
})
}
})
import React from 'react'
import { Provider } from 'react-redux'
import { hot } from 'react-hot-loader'
function Container({ store, children }) {
return (
<Provider store={store}>
{children}
</Provider>
)
}
export default hot(module)(Container)
{
"presets": [
"react",
["env", { modules: false }],
],
"plugins": [
// `react-hot-loader` Babel plugin
"react-hot-loader/babel"
]
}
// An ES6 polyfill is required for `react-hot-loader`.
require('babel-polyfill')
...
Then start
webpack-dev-server or
webpack-serve with
--hot option.
websocket() helper sets up a WebSocket connection.
import { render } from 'react-pages/client'
import websocket from 'react-pages/websocket'
render(settings).then(({ store }) => {
websocket({
host: 'localhost',
port: 80,
// secure: true,
store,
token: localStorage.getItem('token')
})
})
If
token parameter is specified then it will be sent as part of every message (providing support for user authentication).
WebSocket will autoreconnect (with "exponential backoff") emitting
open event every time it does.
After the
websocket() call a global
websocket variable is created exposing the following methods:
listen(eventName, function(event, store))
onOpen(function(event, store)) – is called on
open event
onClose(function(event, store)) – is called on
close event
onError(function(event, store)) – is called on
error event (
close event always follows the corresponding
error event)
onMessage(function(message, store))
send(message)
close()
The
store argument can be used to
dispatch() Redux "actions".
websocket.onMessage((message, store) => {
if (message.command) {
switch (message.command) {
case 'initialized':
store.dispatch(connected())
return console.log('Realtime service connected', message)
case 'notification':
return alert(message.text)
default:
return console.log('Unknown message type', message)
}
}
})
websocket.onOpen((event, store) => {
websocket.send({ command: 'initialize' })
})
websocket.onClose((event, store) => {
store.dispatch(disconnected())
})
The global
websocket object also exposes the
socket property which is the underlying
robust-websocket object (for advanced use cases).
As for the server-side counterpart I can recommend using
uWebSockets
import WebSocket from 'uws'
const server = new WebSocket.Server({ port: 8888 })
const userConnections = {}
server.on('connection', (socket) => {
console.log('Incoming WebSocket connection')
socket.sendMessage = (message) => socket.send(JSON.stringify(message))
socket.on('close', async () => {
console.log('Client disconnected')
if (socket.userId) {
userConnections[socket.userId].remove(socket)
}
})
socket.on('message', async (message) => {
try {
message = JSON.parse(message)
} catch (error) {
return console.error(error)
}
try {
switch (message.command) {
case 'initialize':
// If a user connected (not a guest)
// then store `userId` for push notifications.
// Using an authentication token here
// instead of simply taking `userId` out of the `message`
// because the input can't be trusted (could be a hacker).
if (message.userAuthenticationToken) {
// (make sure `socket.userId` is a `String`)
// The token could be a JWT token (jwt.io)
// and `authenticateUserByToken` function could
// check the token's authenticity (by verifying its signature)
// and then extract `userId` out of the token payload.
socket.userId = authenticateUserByToken(message.userAuthenticationToken)
if (!userConnections[socket.userId]) {
userConnections[socket.userId] = []
}
userConnections[socket.userId].push(socket)
}
return socket.sendMessage({
command: 'initialized',
data: ...
})
default:
return socket.sendMessage({
status: 404,
error: `Unknown command: ${message.command}`
})
}
} catch (error) {
console.error(error)
}
})
})
server.on('error', (error) => {
console.error(error)
})
// Also an HTTP server is started and a REST API endpoint is exposed
// which can be used for pushing notifications to clients via WebSocket.
// The HTTP server must only be accessible from the inside
// (i.e. not listening on an external IP address, not proxied to)
// otherwise an attacker could push any notifications to all users.
// Therefore, only WebSocket connections should be proxied (e.g. using NginX).
httpServer().handle('POST', '/notification', ({ to, text }) => {
if (userConnections[to]) {
for (const socket of userConnections[to]) {
socket.sendMessage({
command: 'notification',
text
})
}
}
})
Feature: upon receiving a
message (on the client side) having a
type property defined such a
message is
dispatch()ed as a Redux "action" (this can be disabled via
autoDispatch option). For example, if
{ type: 'PRIVATE_MESSAGE', content: 'Testing', from: 123 } is received on a websocket connection then it is automatically
dispatch()ed as a Redux "action". Therefore, the above example could be rewritten as
// Server side (REST API endpoint)
socket.sendMessage({
type: 'DISPLAY_NOTIFICATION',
text
})
// Client side (Redux reducer)
function reducer(state, action) {
switch (action.type) {
case 'DISPLAY_NOTIFICATION':
return {
...state,
notifications: state.notifications.concat([action.text])
}
default:
return state
}
}
If the application is being built with a bundler (most likely Webpack) and Server-Side Rendering is enabled then make sure to build the server-side code with the bundler too so that
require() calls for assets (images, styles, fonts, etc) inside React components don't break (see universal-webpack, for example).
Code splitting is supported. See README-CODE-SPLITTING
Accept-Language and
User-Agent HTTP headers
When server-side rendering is enabled
Accept-Language and
User-Agent HTTP headers are accessible inside
getInitialState({ cookies, headers, locales }) function which can be passed as an option to
webpageServer(settings, options).
locales are parsed from the
Accept-Language HTTP header.
Suppose there's a "forum" web application having
<Thread/> pages with URLs like
/thread/:id, and one thread could link to another thread. When a user navigates to a thread and clicks a link to another thread there, a navigation transition will start: the "current" thread page will still be rendered while the "new" thread page is loading. The issue is that both these URLs use the same Redux state subtree, so, after the "new" thread data has been loaded, but before the "new" thread page is rendered, the "current" thread page is gonna re-render with the updated Redux state subtree.
If a thread page doesn't use
useState(), then it wouldn't be an issue. But if it does, it could result in weird bugs. For example, if a
<Thread/> page had a
fromIndex state variable that would control the first shown comment index, then, when the "current" page is re-rendered with the updated Redux state subtree for the "new" thread, the
fromIndex might exceed the "new" thread's comments count resulting in an "out of bounds" exception and the page breaking.
To prevent such bugs, for all routes that could link to the same route, their page components should be rendered in a wrapper with a
key corresponding to all URL parameters:
function Thread() {
const [fromIndex, setFromIndex] = useState(0)
return ...
}
Thread.meta = ...
Thread.load = async ({ dispatch, params }) => {
await dispatch(loadThreadData(params.id))
}
// This is a workaround for cases when navigating from one thread
// to another thread in order to prevent bugs when the "new" thread data
// has already been loaded and updated in Redux state but the "old" thread
// page is still being rendered.
// https://github.com/4Catalyzer/found/issues/639#issuecomment-567084189
export default function Thread_() {
const thread = useSelector(state => state.thread.thread)
return <Thread key={thread.id}/>
}
Thread_.meta = Thread.meta
Thread_.load = Thread.load
At some point in time this README became huge so I extracted some less relevant parts of it into README-ADVANCED (including the list of all possible settings and options). If you're a first timer then just skip that one - you don't need it for sure.