Welcome to react-webpack-template

This repository holds the base template for the current version of generator-react-webpack. It can also be used as the prototype for newly generated projects.

Features

The following features are currently included:

Webpack and Webpack-Dev-Server, including hot-loader

Webpack and Webpack-Dev-Server, including hot-loader Babel and JSX

Babel and JSX Mocha Unit tests

Mocha Unit tests esLint Support

esLint Support No dependency on grunt, gulp or the next hot taskrunner!

No dependency on grunt, gulp or the next hot taskrunner! Support for environment-specific configuration files

Support for environment-specific configuration files Support for code coverage via isparta-loader

What is it for?

This template can be used directly for the creation of new projects. When using it like this, make sure to not install it via npm but download it directly. The template is (nearly) useless for itself when downloaded via npm!

Basically, it is currently only used as the base template of generator-react-webpack.

Using it

The template uses webpack as build tool to serve files and run tests. The following commands are available:

npm start npm run serve npm run serve:dist npm run dist npm test npm run test :watch npm run lint npm run clean npm run copy

You can also use your globally installed version of webpack like this:

webpack webpack --env=dev webpack-dev-server webpack-dev-server --env=dev webpack --env=dist webpack-dev-server --env=dist

Including third party modules (e.g. from npm)

The default setting for the webpack configuration is to only include the src and test directories. If you want to add any modules from npm, you have to add them in cfg/base.js . One example is:

let npmBase = path.join(__dirname, '../node_modules' ); let additionalPaths = [ path.join(npmBase, 'react-bootstrap' ) ];

All entries added to the additionalPaths array will be appended to the include path for babel.

A note on unit testing

When running tests, coverage information (provided via Istanbul) will also be written into the coverage/ directory. If you do not need this, just comment out or remove the section in karma.conf like this:

Also, you should adjust your webpack test configuration (located in cfg/test.js ) to reflect this:

License

react-webpack-template is available under MIT-License and can therefore be used in any project free of charge.

Contributors