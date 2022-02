React webpack starter template

The aim of this repository is to provide a template for developing React based applications using ES6 syntax and webpack as a module bundler.

Features

Bundles React with jsx syntax

syntax Compiles ES6 (with Babel)

Linting (with ESLint)

Build with webpack

Test with Mocha, Chai and Sinon

Use Karma to run the tests

Develop locally with webpack-dev-server

Usage

Download the files and place them in your project directory

Run npm i to install the dependencies

to install the dependencies Run npm run build to build the project

to build the project Run npm run dev to build the project, start watching files and run the local server

to build the project, start watching files and run the local server Run npm test to run the tests once

to run the tests once Run npm run test:ci to watch the src directory for changes and run the tests

MISC