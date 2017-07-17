openbase logo
react-webpack-rails

by netguru
0.7.0 (see all)

Simple and lightweight react-webpack-rails integration.

Readme

ReactWebpackRails

Travis CI

!! DEPRECATED !!

Consider using Webpacker instead.

If you are looking for view helpers and/or redux integrations, see: 1) react-rails (currently using webpacker) 2) react-on-rails (migration to webpacker in progress, using forked version now)

Rails - Webpack setup with React integration.

This gem provides easy and convenient way to build modern JavaScript stack on top of Rails applications using Webpack and React.

Features

Plugins:

  • rwr-alt plugin that makes it possible to populate and share Alt stores between react component located in different parts of rails views.
  • rwr-redux allows to use redux state containers in a rails views.
  • rwr-react_router react-router integration.
  • rwr-view_helpers handy view helpers.

Installation

Add this line to your application's Gemfile:

gem 'react_webpack_rails'

Execute:

$ bundle

Then run installation:

$ rails g react_webpack_rails:install

read more about install generator

Babel

By default, react-webpack-rails uses Babel Stage 1 - Proposal. If you want to change the stage, you can do so in the .babelrc file. It is however not recommended to use Stage 0 in a production app, because the features present there can be dropped, which would break your application.

Usage

Check docs for detailed api description.

to use hot-reloading add partial in your application.html.erb to <body>:

(it's not needed when you want to use just webpack in watch mode without hot-reloading)

<%= render 'layouts/react_hot_assets' %>

Register component in index.js

import Component from './components/some-component';
RWR.registerComponent('customComponentName', Component);

Use it in rails view

<%= react_component('customComponentName', { user: User.last }) %>

Use it in javascript file

const element = $('#my-element');
RWR.renderComponent('customComponentName', {user_id: 1}, element);

Render component in controller

def action_name
  render react_component: 'customComponentName', props: { user_id: 1 }
end

Development environment

Run webpack in watch mode using script:

$ npm start

Run webpack in hot-auto-reloading mode using script (to use it you have to add react_hot_assets partial as mentioned before):

$ npm run start-hot-dev

If you are using server side render in components (it's enabled by default in generated example), run node server:

$ npm run rwr-node-dev-server

Production environment

Run webpack in production mode before compiling assets using script:

$ npm run build

If you are using server side render (it's enabled by default in generated example), run node server:

$ npm run rwr-node-server

Deployment

Check docs/deployment.md

Contributing

See the contribution guide.

License

The gem is available as open source under the terms of the MIT License.

