ReactWebpackRails

!! DEPRECATED !!

Consider using Webpacker instead.

If you are looking for view helpers and/or redux integrations, see: 1) react-rails (currently using webpacker) 2) react-on-rails (migration to webpacker in progress, using forked version now)

Rails - Webpack setup with React integration.

This gem provides easy and convenient way to build modern JavaScript stack on top of Rails applications using Webpack and React.

Features

rwr-alt plugin that makes it possible to populate and share Alt stores between react component located in different parts of rails views.

rwr-redux allows to use redux state containers in a rails views.

rwr-react_router react-router integration.

rwr-view_helpers handy view helpers.

Installation

Add this line to your application's Gemfile:

gem 'react_webpack_rails'

Execute:

bundle

Then run installation:

rails g react_webpack_rails:install

read more about install generator

Babel

By default, react-webpack-rails uses Babel Stage 1 - Proposal. If you want to change the stage, you can do so in the .babelrc file. It is however not recommended to use Stage 0 in a production app, because the features present there can be dropped, which would break your application.

Usage

Check docs for detailed api description.

to use hot-reloading add partial in your application.html.erb to <body> :

(it's not needed when you want to use just webpack in watch mode without hot-reloading)

< %= render 'layouts/react_hot_assets' %>

Register component in index.js

import Component from './components/some-component' ; RWR.registerComponent( 'customComponentName' , Component);

Use it in rails view

< %= react_component( 'customComponentName' , { user: User.last }) %>

Use it in javascript file

const element = $( '#my-element' ); RWR.renderComponent( 'customComponentName' , { user_id : 1 }, element);

Render component in controller

def action_name render react_component: 'customComponentName' , props: { user_id: 1 } end

Development environment

Run webpack in watch mode using script:

$ npm start

Run webpack in hot-auto-reloading mode using script (to use it you have to add react_hot_assets partial as mentioned before):

$ npm run start -hot-dev

If you are using server side render in components (it's enabled by default in generated example), run node server:

$ npm run rwr-node-dev- server

Production environment

Run webpack in production mode before compiling assets using script:

npm run build

If you are using server side render (it's enabled by default in generated example), run node server:

$ npm run rwr-node- server

Deployment

Check docs/deployment.md

Contributing

See the contribution guide.

License

The gem is available as open source under the terms of the MIT License.