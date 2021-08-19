Tired of complicated starters with more than 250MB of dependencies which are hard to understand and modify? This is for you! This is a simple react application without redux, stylesheets or other set frameworks. It's only meant to get you started and the rest if up to you. Our goal for is to keep things simple and give you the freedom to select your own frameworks to add on top of this one.
https://murmuring-fjord-36537.herokuapp.com/
git clone https://github.com/ReactJSResources/react-webpack-babel.git
npm install
npm run dev
Open the web browser to
http://localhost:8080/
To run unit tests:
npm run test
npm run build
There is a
.eslintrc.js config for eslint ready with React plugin.
To run linting, run:
npm run lint
Please contribute to the project if you know how to make it better, including this README :)