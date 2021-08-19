Simple React Webpack Babel Starter Kit



Tired of complicated starters with more than 250MB of dependencies which are hard to understand and modify? This is for you! This is a simple react application without redux, stylesheets or other set frameworks. It's only meant to get you started and the rest if up to you. Our goal for is to keep things simple and give you the freedom to select your own frameworks to add on top of this one.

Demo

https://murmuring-fjord-36537.herokuapp.com/

Prerequisites

You'll need to have git and node installed in your system.

To run

Fork and clone the project:

git clone https://github.com/ReactJSResources/react-webpack-babel.git

Then install the dependencies:

npm install

Run development server:

npm run dev

Open the web browser to http://localhost:8080/

To test

To run unit tests:

npm run test

To build the production package

npm run build

Eslint

There is a .eslintrc.js config for eslint ready with React plugin.

To run linting, run:

npm run lint

Contribute

Please contribute to the project if you know how to make it better, including this README :)