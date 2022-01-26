openbase logo
react-webcam

by Moz Morris
6.0.0

Webcam component

Documentation
Downloads/wk

77.2K

GitHub Stars

1.2K

Maintenance

Last Commit

20d ago

Contributors

50

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Camera

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/5
Read All Reviews
ankiiitraj
vibhugautam73
v-50
Shyama-Behera

react-webcam

Build Status downloads

DEMO: https://codepen.io/mozmorris/pen/JLZdoP

https://www.npmjs.com/package/react-webcam

Webcam component for React. See http://caniuse.com/#feat=stream for browser compatibility.

Note: Browsers will throw an error if the page is loaded from insecure origin. I.e. Use https.

Installation

# with npm
npm install react-webcam

# with yarn
yarn add react-webcam

Demo

https://codepen.io/mozmorris/pen/JLZdoP

Usage

import React from "react";
import Webcam from "react-webcam";

const WebcamComponent = () => <Webcam />;

Props

The props here are specific to this component but one can pass any prop to the underlying video tag eg className, style, muted, etc

proptypedefaultnotes
audiobooleanfalseenable/disable audio
audioConstraintsobjectMediaStreamConstraint(s) for the audio
forceScreenshotSourceSizebooleanfalseuses size of underlying source video stream (and thus ignores other size related props)
imageSmoothingbooleantruepixel smoothing of the screenshot taken
mirroredbooleanfalseshow camera preview and get the screenshot mirrored
minScreenshotHeightnumbermin height of screenshot
minScreenshotWidthnumbermin width of screenshot
onUserMediafunctionnoopcallback for when component receives a media stream
onUserMediaErrorfunctionnoopcallback for when component can't receive a media stream with MediaStreamError param
screenshotFormatstring'image/webp'format of screenshot
screenshotQualitynumber0.92quality of screenshot(0 to 1)
videoConstraintsobjectMediaStreamConstraints(s) for the video

Methods

getScreenshot - Returns a base64 encoded string of the current webcam image. Example:

https://codepen.io/mozmorris/pen/gOOoqpw

You may also pass in an optional dimensions object:

getScreenshot({width: 1920, height: 1080});

The Constraints

We can build a constraints object by passing it to the videoConstraints prop. This gets passed into getUserMedia method. Please take a look at the MDN docs to get an understanding how this works.

https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/API/MediaDevices/getUserMedia https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/API/Media_Streams_API/Constraints

As an example take a look at this CodePen demo https://codepen.io/mozmorris/pen/GRpEQwK?editors=0010 which shows how to build a custom aspect ratio for the video.

const videoConstraints = {
  width: 1280,
  height: 720,
  facingMode: "user"
};

const WebcamCapture = () => {
  const webcamRef = React.useRef(null);

  const capture = React.useCallback(
    () => {
      const imageSrc = webcamRef.current.getScreenshot();
    },
    [webcamRef]
  );

  return (
    <>
      <Webcam
        audio={false}
        height={720}
        ref={webcamRef}
        screenshotFormat="image/jpeg"
        width={1280}
        videoConstraints={videoConstraints}
      />
      <button onClick={capture}>Capture photo</button>
    </>
  );
};

Capturing video

It is posible to capture video with <Webcam /> using the MediaStream Recording API.

You can find an example https://codepen.io/mozmorris/pen/yLYKzyp?editors=0010.

Choosing a camera

User/Selfie/forward facing camera

class WebcamCapture extends React.Component {
  render() {
    const videoConstraints = {
      facingMode: "user"
    };

    return <Webcam videoConstraints={videoConstraints} />;
  }
}

Environment/Facing-Out camera

class WebcamCapture extends React.Component {
  render() {
    const videoConstraints = {
      facingMode: { exact: "environment" }
    };

    return <Webcam videoConstraints={videoConstraints} />;
  }
}

For more information on facingMode, please see the MDN web docs https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/API/MediaTrackConstraints/facingMode

Show all cameras by deviceId

const WebcamCapture = () => {
  const [deviceId, setDeviceId] = React.useState({});
  const [devices, setDevices] = React.useState([]);

  const handleDevices = React.useCallback(
    mediaDevices =>
      setDevices(mediaDevices.filter(({ kind }) => kind === "videoinput")),
    [setDevices]
  );

  React.useEffect(
    () => {
      navigator.mediaDevices.enumerateDevices().then(handleDevices);
    },
    [handleDevices]
  );

  return (
    <>
      {devices.map((device, key) => (
          <div>
            <Webcam audio={false} videoConstraints={{ deviceId: device.deviceId }} />
            {device.label || `Device ${key + 1}`}
          </div>

        ))}
    </>
  );
};

Recording a stream

https://codepen.io/mozmorris/pen/yLYKzyp?editors=0011

Using within an iframe

The Webcam component will fail to load when used inside a cross-origin iframe in newer version of Chrome (> 64). In order to overcome this security restriction a special allow attribute needs to be added to the iframe tag specifying microphone and camera as the required permissions like in the below example:

<iframe src="https://my-website.com/page-with-webcam" allow="camera; microphone;"/>

License

MIT

Great Documentation2
Easy to Use4
Performant2
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge1
Responsive Maintainers2
Poor Documentation1
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Ankit RajIIIT Ranchi67 Ratings67 Reviews
1 year ago
Easy to Use
Performant
Great Documentation
Responsive Maintainers

React-webcam is this very small package that helps to write clean code to do some small things in an application. This is quite an performant package with lots of features to choose from. It gives the kind of abstraction that helps with making the code base consistent. This has a well written documentation and a detailed props table for quick reference. Strongly recommended.

0
Vibhu GautamNoida40 Ratings41 Reviews
3 months ago

It is one of the simplest webcam components. If you want to take an image from your webcam then this is the right package to do. If you are storing this image in your backend then you have to Redux also. So fairly, it’s a basic package to work with and also it provides to use both front and back camera by just a single word of code. I would recommend this.

0
v-5030 Ratings44 Reviews
9 months ago
Great Documentation
Performant
Bleeding Edge
Easy to Use
Responsive Maintainers

React-webcam is a good utility for adding camera support in your react application. This is a really performant and lightweight package. API is quite well documented along with a good and active community on StackOverflow. Have been using this for 1 years now and there has been no disappointment. Definitely a recommendation.

0
Shyama-Behera54 Ratings59 Reviews
7 months ago

Accessing the webcam in react.js became very easy using this react-webcam library. It's very simple to use as to date I haven't faced any problems or issues with this library. Absolutely 5 stars from my side.

0
Studentabhishek1 Rating0 Reviews
January 17, 2021
Easy to Use

expo-cameraAn open-source platform for making universal native apps with React. Expo runs on Android, iOS, and the web.
GitHub Stars
16K
Weekly Downloads
38K
User Rating
4.6/ 5
7
Top Feedback
6Easy to Use
6Performant
5Great Documentation
umr
@wmik/use-media-recorderReact based hooks to utilize the media recorder api for audio, video and screen recording
GitHub Stars
69
Weekly Downloads
1K
jhc
jslib-html5-camera-photoJavaScript ES6 Library HTML5 Camera Photo
GitHub Stars
73
Weekly Downloads
15K
rhc
react-html5-camera-photoHTML5 camera photo
GitHub Stars
159
Weekly Downloads
9K
rcm
react-camera-media-streamReact Camera Media Stream component
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
48
See 20 Alternatives

A quick and dirty primer on using react-webcam
medium.com3 years agoA quick and dirty primer on using react-webcamDuring one of my projects in React.js, I needed to capture an image using a webcam, save it to my back end, and be able to retrieve it using fetch. It is a very simple affair: use the react-webcam…
How To Open Web/Mobile Camera And Take a Photo From SPFx WebPart
www.c-sharpcorner.com2 years agoHow To Open Web/Mobile Camera And Take a Photo From SPFx WebPartIn this article, we will learn how to open web or mobile camera and take anphoto from SharePoint Framework webpart.
Webcam component for React
reactjsexample.com3 years agoWebcam component for ReactWebcam component for React.
react-webcam examples - CodeSandbox
codesandbox.ioreact-webcam examples - CodeSandboxLearn how to use react-webcam by viewing and forking react-webcam example apps on CodeSandbox
How to Capture Images Using React Webcam
javascript.plainenglish.io1 month agoHow to Capture Images Using React WebcamIn this story, I will be sharing about capturing images via webcam. This is going to be very interesting! So, let’s begin. To implement the Webcam Capture feature in a React Application, we will…