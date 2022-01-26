DEMO: https://codepen.io/mozmorris/pen/JLZdoP
https://www.npmjs.com/package/react-webcam
Webcam component for React. See http://caniuse.com/#feat=stream for browser compatibility.
Note: Browsers will throw an error if the page is loaded from insecure origin. I.e. Use https.
# with npm
npm install react-webcam
# with yarn
yarn add react-webcam
import React from "react";
import Webcam from "react-webcam";
const WebcamComponent = () => <Webcam />;
The props here are specific to this component but one can pass any prop to the underlying video tag eg
className,
style,
muted, etc
|prop
|type
|default
|notes
|audio
|boolean
|false
|enable/disable audio
|audioConstraints
|object
|MediaStreamConstraint(s) for the audio
|forceScreenshotSourceSize
|boolean
|false
|uses size of underlying source video stream (and thus ignores other size related props)
|imageSmoothing
|boolean
|true
|pixel smoothing of the screenshot taken
|mirrored
|boolean
|false
|show camera preview and get the screenshot mirrored
|minScreenshotHeight
|number
|min height of screenshot
|minScreenshotWidth
|number
|min width of screenshot
|onUserMedia
|function
|noop
|callback for when component receives a media stream
|onUserMediaError
|function
|noop
|callback for when component can't receive a media stream with MediaStreamError param
|screenshotFormat
|string
|'image/webp'
|format of screenshot
|screenshotQuality
|number
|0.92
|quality of screenshot(0 to 1)
|videoConstraints
|object
|MediaStreamConstraints(s) for the video
getScreenshot - Returns a base64 encoded string of the current webcam image. Example:
https://codepen.io/mozmorris/pen/gOOoqpw
You may also pass in an optional
dimensions object:
getScreenshot({width: 1920, height: 1080});
We can build a constraints object by passing it to the videoConstraints prop. This gets passed into getUserMedia method. Please take a look at the MDN docs to get an understanding how this works.
https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/API/MediaDevices/getUserMedia https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/API/Media_Streams_API/Constraints
As an example take a look at this CodePen demo https://codepen.io/mozmorris/pen/GRpEQwK?editors=0010 which shows how to build a custom aspect ratio for the video.
const videoConstraints = {
width: 1280,
height: 720,
facingMode: "user"
};
const WebcamCapture = () => {
const webcamRef = React.useRef(null);
const capture = React.useCallback(
() => {
const imageSrc = webcamRef.current.getScreenshot();
},
[webcamRef]
);
return (
<>
<Webcam
audio={false}
height={720}
ref={webcamRef}
screenshotFormat="image/jpeg"
width={1280}
videoConstraints={videoConstraints}
/>
<button onClick={capture}>Capture photo</button>
</>
);
};
It is posible to capture video with
<Webcam /> using the MediaStream Recording API.
You can find an example https://codepen.io/mozmorris/pen/yLYKzyp?editors=0010.
class WebcamCapture extends React.Component {
render() {
const videoConstraints = {
facingMode: "user"
};
return <Webcam videoConstraints={videoConstraints} />;
}
}
class WebcamCapture extends React.Component {
render() {
const videoConstraints = {
facingMode: { exact: "environment" }
};
return <Webcam videoConstraints={videoConstraints} />;
}
}
For more information on
facingMode, please see the MDN web docs https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/API/MediaTrackConstraints/facingMode
const WebcamCapture = () => {
const [deviceId, setDeviceId] = React.useState({});
const [devices, setDevices] = React.useState([]);
const handleDevices = React.useCallback(
mediaDevices =>
setDevices(mediaDevices.filter(({ kind }) => kind === "videoinput")),
[setDevices]
);
React.useEffect(
() => {
navigator.mediaDevices.enumerateDevices().then(handleDevices);
},
[handleDevices]
);
return (
<>
{devices.map((device, key) => (
<div>
<Webcam audio={false} videoConstraints={{ deviceId: device.deviceId }} />
{device.label || `Device ${key + 1}`}
</div>
))}
</>
);
};
https://codepen.io/mozmorris/pen/yLYKzyp?editors=0011
The Webcam component will fail to load when used inside a cross-origin iframe in newer version of Chrome (> 64). In order to overcome this security restriction a special
allow attribute needs to be added to the iframe tag specifying
microphone and
camera as the required permissions like in the below example:
<iframe src="https://my-website.com/page-with-webcam" allow="camera; microphone;"/>
MIT
React-webcam is this very small package that helps to write clean code to do some small things in an application. This is quite an performant package with lots of features to choose from. It gives the kind of abstraction that helps with making the code base consistent. This has a well written documentation and a detailed props table for quick reference. Strongly recommended.
It is one of the simplest webcam components. If you want to take an image from your webcam then this is the right package to do. If you are storing this image in your backend then you have to Redux also. So fairly, it’s a basic package to work with and also it provides to use both front and back camera by just a single word of code. I would recommend this.
React-webcam is a good utility for adding camera support in your react application. This is a really performant and lightweight package. API is quite well documented along with a good and active community on StackOverflow. Have been using this for 1 years now and there has been no disappointment. Definitely a recommendation.
Accessing the webcam in react.js became very easy using this react-webcam library. It's very simple to use as to date I haven't faced any problems or issues with this library. Absolutely 5 stars from my side.