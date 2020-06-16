React Web3

Ensure web3 is available before your app loads.

This package is compatible with both web3@0.2.x and web3@1.x.x

react-web3 exports a <Web3Provider /> React component which wraps your app and ensures it doesn't render until web3 is available. It also renders a nice message to the user to guide them in the following cases:

The user is not using a web3-capable browser, or The user has web3 support, but their account is locked (their ETH address is inaccessible)

Along with the above, <Web3Provider /> also:

Reacts to the user unlocking their wallet or switching accounts.

Provides a context to your entire app with useful data.

Accepts a callback that is called when user switches to a different account.

Installation

npm install react-web3

Test

npm test

Usage

Wrap your root-level react component:

import { Web3Provider } from 'react-web3' ; ReactDOM.render(rootEl, <Web3Provider> < App /> </ Web3Provider > );

Context

<Web3Provider /> provides a child context to your app with useful data:

import React from 'react' ; import PropTypes from 'prop-types' ; function SomeComponent ( props, context ) { const web3Context = context.web3; return ( < div > Hello Web3 </ div > ); } SomeComponent.contextTypes = { web3 : PropTypes.object }; export default SomeComponent;

Accepted Props

<Web3Provider /> accepts the following optional props:

onChangeAccount (Function): Callback which is called when the user switches to a new account. Callback will receive the new ETH address as an argument. Example: onChangeAccount={nextAddress => console.log(nextAddress)}

(Function): Callback which is called when the user switches to a new account. Callback will receive the new ETH address as an argument. web3UnavailableScreen (ReactElement): React component to override the screen that is shown when web3 is unavailable. Example: web3UnavailableScreen={() => <div>You need web3!</div>}

(ReactElement): React component to override the screen that is shown when web3 is unavailable. accountUnavailableScreen (ReactElement): React component to override the screen that is shown when the user's wallet is locked. Example: accountUnavailableScreen={() => <div>Please unlock your wallet!</div>}

(ReactElement): React component to override the screen that is shown when the user's wallet is locked. passive (Boolean): If true, your app will be rendered right away even if an ETH address is not available, and the message screens will become irrelevant and never be rendered. This is useful for apps that don't require web3 in order to render the app, but which has optional features that require web3. An example would be if you had an online store that simply allowed ETH as a payment option. In this case, you could read the web3 context and handle it manually in any of your components. Example: const methods = [ 'Credit Card' , 'Check' , 'Ether' ]; const PaymentMethods = ( props, context ) => ( < div > {methods.filter( // filter out the 'Ether' option if no account is available method => method !== 'Ether' || !!context.web3.selectedAccount ).map( method => < PaymentMethod method = {method} key = {method} /> )} </ div > )

(Boolean): If true, your app will be rendered right away even if an ETH address is not available, and the message screens will become irrelevant and never be rendered. This is useful for apps that don't require web3 in order to render the app, but which has optional features that require web3. An example would be if you had an online store that simply allowed ETH as a payment option. In this case, you could read the web3 context and handle it manually in any of your components.

Redux Support

If you're using react-redux , then you most likely have a <Provider /> component at the very root of your app. If this is the case, <Web3Provider /> will dispatch the following actions to your redux store:

web3/RECEIVE_ACCOUNT : Dispatched the first time an ETH account is available.

Dispatched the first time an ETH account is available. web3/CHANGE_ACCOUNT : Dispatched when the user switches between accounts.

Dispatched when the user switches between accounts. web3/LOGOUT : Dispatched when user logs out (accounts are no longer available).

Both actions provide the ETH address at action.address ;

Example Usage: