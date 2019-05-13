A library for building web apps with React Native compatible API.

Getting Started

Install

npm install --save react-web

Add Webpack configuration

Inside your webpack configuration, alias the react-native package to the react-web package:

module .exports = { resolve : { alias : { 'react-native' : 'react-web' } } }

Write your application with React Native API

import React, {Component} from 'react' ; import {AppRegistry, StyleSheet, Text, View, Platform} from 'react-native' ; class App extends Component { render() { return ( < View style = {styles.box} > < Text style = {styles.text} > Hello, world! </ Text > </ View > ); } } const styles = StyleSheet.create({ box : { padding : 10 }, text : { fontWeight : 'bold' } }); AppRegistry.registerComponent( 'App' , () => App); if (Platform.OS === 'web' ) { AppRegistry.runApplication( 'App' , { rootTag : document .getElementById( 'app' ) }); }

React Native Compatible

ActivityIndicator

ART

Button

CheckBox

FlatList

Image

ImageBackground

KeyboardAvoidingView

ListView

Modal

Picker

ProgressBar

RefreshControl

SafeAreaView

ScrollView

SectionList

Slider

StatusBar

Switch

Text

TextInput

Touchable

TouchableHighlight

TouchableNativeFeedback

TouchableOpacity

TouchableWithoutFeedback

View

VirtualizedList

WebView

findNodeHandle

AccessibilityInfo

Alert

Animated

AppRegistry

AppState

AsyncStorage

BackHandler

Clipboard

Dimensions

Easing

Geolocation

I18nManager

InteractionManager

Keyboard

LayoutAnimation

Linking

NetInfo

PanResponder

PixelRatio

Platform

Settings

StyleSheet

UIManager

Vibration

processColor

NativeModules

ColorPropType

EdgeInsetsPropType

PointPropType

ViewPropTypes

Project Dependencies

License

React Web is BSD licensed.