An adaptation of react-native-vector-icons for react-web
Alternatively you can follow the steps of this gist to use react-native-vector-icons on the web
npm i -S react-web-vector-icons
1 - Add css font-face for all fonts in your index.html file
<style> @font-face{font-family:AntDesign;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;src:url(fonts/AntDesign.ttf) format('truetype')}@font-face{font-family:Entypo;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;src:url(fonts/Entypo.ttf) format('truetype')}@font-face{font-family:EvilIcons;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;src:url(fonts/EvilIcons.ttf) format('truetype')}@font-face{font-family:Feather;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;src:url(fonts/Feather.ttf) format('truetype')}@font-face{font-family:FontAwesome;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;src:url(fonts/FontAwesome.ttf) format('truetype')}@font-face{font-family:FontAwesome5;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;src:url(fonts/FontAwesome5.ttf) format('truetype')}@font-face{font-family:FontAwesome5Brands;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;src:url(fonts/FontAwesome5_Brands.ttf) format('truetype')}@font-face{font-family:Foundation;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;src:url(fonts/Foundation.ttf) format('truetype')}@font-face{font-family:Ionicons;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;src:url(fonts/Ionicons.ttf) format('truetype')}@font-face{font-family:MaterialCommunityIcons;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;src:url(fonts/MaterialCommunityIcons.ttf) format('truetype')}@font-face{font-family:MaterialIcons;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;src:url(fonts/MaterialIcons.ttf) format('truetype')}@font-face{font-family:Octicons;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;src:url(fonts/Octicons.ttf) format('truetype')}@font-face{font-family:SimpleLineIcons;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;src:url(fonts/SimpleLineIcons.ttf) format('truetype')}@font-face{font-family:Zocial;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;src:url(fonts/Zocial.ttf) format('truetype')}</style>
2 - Add require of fonts for webpack in your index.js file
require('react-web-vector-icons/fonts');
3 - Use
import Icon, { FontAwesome, Feather } from 'react-web-vector-icons';
<Icon
name='tools'
font='Entypo'
color='green'
size={20}
// style={{}}
/>
<FontAwesome
name='bell'
color='white'
size={30}
// style={{}}
/>
<Feather
name='award'
color='#007ACC'
size={40}
// style={{}}
/>
The fonts FontAwesome5 and FontAwesome5Brands are not yet implemented, you are invited to make a pr if you want to use this fonts.
MIT.
Nicolas Sturm -- sturmenta