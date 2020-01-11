An adaptation of react-native-vector-icons for react-web

IMPORTANT

Alternatively you can follow the steps of this gist to use react-native-vector-icons on the web

Installation

Install npm package

npm i -S react-web-vector-icons

Usage

1 - Add css font-face for all fonts in your index.html file

< style > @ font-face { font-family :AntDesign; font-style :normal; font-weight : 400 ; src : url (fonts/AntDesign.ttf) format ( 'truetype' )}@ font-face { font-family :Entypo; font-style :normal; font-weight : 400 ; src : url (fonts/Entypo.ttf) format ( 'truetype' )}@ font-face { font-family :EvilIcons; font-style :normal; font-weight : 400 ; src : url (fonts/EvilIcons.ttf) format ( 'truetype' )}@ font-face { font-family :Feather; font-style :normal; font-weight : 400 ; src : url (fonts/Feather.ttf) format ( 'truetype' )}@ font-face { font-family :FontAwesome; font-style :normal; font-weight : 400 ; src : url (fonts/FontAwesome.ttf) format ( 'truetype' )}@ font-face { font-family :FontAwesome5; font-style :normal; font-weight : 400 ; src : url (fonts/FontAwesome5.ttf) format ( 'truetype' )}@ font-face { font-family :FontAwesome5Brands; font-style :normal; font-weight : 400 ; src : url (fonts/FontAwesome5_Brands.ttf) format ( 'truetype' )}@ font-face { font-family :Foundation; font-style :normal; font-weight : 400 ; src : url (fonts/Foundation.ttf) format ( 'truetype' )}@ font-face { font-family :Ionicons; font-style :normal; font-weight : 400 ; src : url (fonts/Ionicons.ttf) format ( 'truetype' )}@ font-face { font-family :MaterialCommunityIcons; font-style :normal; font-weight : 400 ; src : url (fonts/MaterialCommunityIcons.ttf) format ( 'truetype' )}@ font-face { font-family :MaterialIcons; font-style :normal; font-weight : 400 ; src : url (fonts/MaterialIcons.ttf) format ( 'truetype' )}@ font-face { font-family :Octicons; font-style :normal; font-weight : 400 ; src : url (fonts/Octicons.ttf) format ( 'truetype' )}@ font-face { font-family :SimpleLineIcons; font-style :normal; font-weight : 400 ; src : url (fonts/SimpleLineIcons.ttf) format ( 'truetype' )}@ font-face { font-family :Zocial; font-style :normal; font-weight : 400 ; src : url (fonts/Zocial.ttf) format ( 'truetype' )} </ style >

2 - Add require of fonts for webpack in your index.js file

require ( 'react-web-vector-icons/fonts' );

3 - Use

import Icon, { FontAwesome, Feather } from 'react-web-vector-icons' ; <Icon name='tools' font='Entypo' color='green' size={20} // style={{}} /> <FontAwesome name='bell' color='white' size={30} // style={{}} /> <Feather name='award' color='#007ACC' size={40} // style={{}} />

Example of use

Note

The fonts FontAwesome5 and FontAwesome5Brands are not yet implemented, you are invited to make a pr if you want to use this fonts.

Gallery of icons -- https://oblador.github.io/react-native-vector-icons/

License

MIT.

Author

Nicolas Sturm -- sturmenta