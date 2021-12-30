Tiny Web Share API wrapper with fallback for unsupported browsers

💡 most browsers restricts web share api only to https websites

✨ Features

🍃 Only ~6kb gzipped and no external dependencies

🌀 Uses React Portal

✌ Written w/ TypeScript

🔧 Installation

npm i react-web-share yarn add react-web-share

Preview

Mobile

Desktop

📦 Example

import React, { useState } from "react"; import { RWebShare } from "react-web-share"; const Example = () => { return ( <div> <RWebShare data={{ text: "Like humans, flamingos make friends for life", url: "https://on.natgeo.com/2zHaNup", title: "Flamingos", }} onClick={() => console.log("shared successfully!")} > <button>Share 🔗</button> </RWebShare> </div> ); }; export default Example;

👀 Props

Prop Description Type Default data Share Object {text, url, title} {text: "", url: currentURL, title: "Share"} sites sites string[] all platforms (see list below for key list) closeText translate close string localise close text onClick callback on sucessful share

🌎 Sites

facebook

twitter

whatsapp

reddit

telegram

linkedin

mail

copy (Copy to Clipboard)

vk

okru

