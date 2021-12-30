Tiny Web Share API wrapper with fallback for unsupported browsers
💡 most browsers restricts web share api only to https websites
npm i react-web-share # npm
yarn add react-web-share # yarn
import React, { useState } from "react";
import { RWebShare } from "react-web-share";
const Example = () => {
return (
<div>
<RWebShare
data={{
text: "Like humans, flamingos make friends for life",
url: "https://on.natgeo.com/2zHaNup",
title: "Flamingos",
}}
onClick={() => console.log("shared successfully!")}
>
<button>Share 🔗</button>
</RWebShare>
</div>
);
};
export default Example;
|Prop
|Description
|Type
|Default
data
|Share Object
{text, url, title}
{text: "", url: currentURL, title: "Share"}
sites
|sites
string[]
|all platforms (see list below for key list)
closeText
|translate close
string
|localise close text
onClick
|callback on sucessful share
MIT © harshzalavadiya