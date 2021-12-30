openbase logo
rws

react-web-share

by Harsh Zalavadiya
1.1.3 (see all)

Tiny web share wrapper with fallback for unsupported browsers

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.6K

GitHub Stars

25

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Readme

react-web-share

Tiny Web Share API wrapper with fallback for unsupported browsers

GitHub Actions Status NPM gzip

Edit react-web-share

💡 most browsers restricts web share api only to https websites

✨ Features

  • 🍃 Only ~6kb gzipped and no external dependencies
  • 🌀 Uses React Portal
  • ✌ Written w/ TypeScript

🔧 Installation

npm i react-web-share    # npm
yarn add react-web-share # yarn

Preview

Mobile

Mobile Preview

Desktop

Desktop Preview

📦 Example

import React, { useState } from "react";
import { RWebShare } from "react-web-share";

const Example = () => {
  return (
    <div>
      <RWebShare
        data={{
          text: "Like humans, flamingos make friends for life",
          url: "https://on.natgeo.com/2zHaNup",
          title: "Flamingos",
        }}
        onClick={() => console.log("shared successfully!")}
      >
        <button>Share 🔗</button>
      </RWebShare>
    </div>
  );
};

export default Example;

👀 Props

PropDescriptionTypeDefault
dataShare Object{text, url, title}{text: "", url: currentURL, title: "Share"}
sitessitesstring[]all platforms (see list below for key list)
closeTexttranslate closestringlocalise close text
onClickcallback on sucessful share

🌎 Sites

  • facebook
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • reddit
  • telegram
  • linkedin
  • mail
  • copy (Copy to Clipboard)
  • vk
  • okru

📜 License

MIT © harshzalavadiya

