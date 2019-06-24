Gifted Chat

Web fork of most complete chat UI for React Web (formerly known as Gifted Messenger).

Demo is available here

Features

Fully customizable components

Composer actions (to attach photos, etc.)

Load earlier messages

Copy messages to clipboard

Touchable links using react-native-parsed-text

Avatar as user's initials

Localized dates

Multiline TextInput

InputToolbar avoiding keyboard

Installation

Using npm: npm install react-web-gifted-chat --save

Using Yarn: yarn add react-web-gifted-chat

Example

import { GiftedChat } from 'react-web-gifted-chat' ; class Example extends React . Component { state = { messages : [], }; componentWillMount() { this .setState({ messages : [ { id : 1 , text : 'Hello developer' , createdAt : new Date (), user : { id : 2 , name : 'React' , avatar : 'https://facebook.github.io/react/img/logo_og.png' , }, }, ], }); } onSend(messages = []) { this .setState( ( previousState ) => ({ messages : GiftedChat.append(previousState.messages, messages), })); } render() { return ( < GiftedChat messages = {this.state.messages} onSend = {(messages) => this.onSend(messages)} user={{ id: 1, }} /> ); } }

Advanced example

See example/App.js for a working demo!

Message object

e.g.

{ id : 1 , text : 'My message' , createdAt : new Date ( Date .UTC( 2016 , 5 , 11 , 17 , 20 , 0 )), user : { id : 2 , name : 'React' , avatar : 'https://facebook.github.io/react/img/logo_og.png' , }, image : 'https://facebook.github.io/react/img/logo_og.png' , }

Props

messages (Array) - Messages to display

(Array) - Messages to display text (String) - Input text; default is undefined , but if specified, it will override GiftedChat's internal state (e.g. for redux; see notes below)

(String) - Input text; default is , but if specified, it will override GiftedChat's internal state (e.g. for redux; see notes below) placeholder (String) - Placeholder when text is empty; default is 'Type a message...'

(String) - Placeholder when is empty; default is messageIdGenerator (Function) - Generate an id for new messages. Defaults to UUID v4, generated by uuid

(Function) - Generate an id for new messages. Defaults to UUID v4, generated by uuid user (Object) - User sending the messages: { _id, name, avatar }

(Object) - User sending the messages: onSend (Function) - Callback when sending a message

(Function) - Callback when sending a message locale (String) - Locale to localize the dates

(String) - Locale to localize the dates timeFormat (String) - Format to use for rendering times; default is 'LT'

(String) - Format to use for rendering times; default is dateFormat (String) - Format to use for rendering dates; default is 'll'

(String) - Format to use for rendering dates; default is isAnimated (Bool) - Animates the view when the keyboard appears

(Bool) - Animates the view when the keyboard appears loadEarlier (Bool) - Enables the "Load earlier messages" button

(Bool) - Enables the "Load earlier messages" button onLoadEarlier (Function) - Callback when loading earlier messages

(Function) - Callback when loading earlier messages isLoadingEarlier (Bool) - Display an ActivityIndicator when loading earlier messages

(Bool) - Display an when loading earlier messages renderLoading (Function) - Render a loading view when initializing

(Function) - Render a loading view when initializing renderLoadEarlier (Function) - Custom "Load earlier messages" button

(Function) - Custom "Load earlier messages" button renderAvatar (Function) - Custom message avatar; set to null to not render any avatar for the message

(Function) - Custom message avatar; set to to not render any avatar for the message showUserAvatar (Bool) - Whether to render an avatar for the current user; default is false , only show avatars for other users

(Bool) - Whether to render an avatar for the current user; default is , only show avatars for other users showAvatarForEveryMessage (Bool) - When false, avatars will only be displayed when a consecutive message is from the same user on the same day; default is false

(Bool) - When false, avatars will only be displayed when a consecutive message is from the same user on the same day; default is onPressAvatar (Function( user )) - Callback when a message avatar is tapped

(Function( )) - Callback when a message avatar is tapped renderAvatarOnTop (Bool) - Render the message avatar at the top of consecutive messages, rather than the bottom; default is false

(Bool) - Render the message avatar at the top of consecutive messages, rather than the bottom; default is renderBubble (Function) - Custom message bubble

(Function) - Custom message bubble renderSystemMessage (Function) - Custom system message

(Function) - Custom system message onLongPress (Function( context , message )) - Callback when a message bubble is long-pressed; default is to show an ActionSheet with "Copy Text" (see example using showActionSheetWithOptions() )

(Function( , )) - Callback when a message bubble is long-pressed; default is to show an ActionSheet with "Copy Text" (see example using ) inverted (Bool) - Reverses display order of messages ; default is true

(Bool) - Reverses display order of ; default is renderMessage (Function) - Custom message container

(Function) - Custom message container renderMessageText (Function) - Custom message text

(Function) - Custom message text renderMessageImage (Function) - Custom message image

(Function) - Custom message image imageProps (Object) - Extra props to be passed to the <Image> component created by the default renderMessageImage

(Object) - Extra props to be passed to the component created by the default videoProps (Object) - Extra props to be passed to the <Video> component created by the default renderMessageVideo

(Object) - Extra props to be passed to the component created by the default lightboxProps (Object) - Extra props to be passed to the MessageImage 's Lightbox

(Object) - Extra props to be passed to the 's Lightbox renderCustomView (Function) - Custom view inside the bubble

(Function) - Custom view inside the bubble renderDay (Function) - Custom day above a message

(Function) - Custom day above a message renderTime (Function) - Custom time inside a message

(Function) - Custom time inside a message renderFooter (Function) - Custom footer component on the ListView, e.g. 'User is typing...' ; see example/App.js for an example

(Function) - Custom footer component on the ListView, e.g. ; see example/App.js for an example renderChatFooter (Function) - Custom component to render below the MessageContainer (separate from the ListView)

(Function) - Custom component to render below the MessageContainer (separate from the ListView) renderInputToolbar (Function) - Custom message composer container

(Function) - Custom message composer container renderComposer (Function) - Custom text input message composer

(Function) - Custom text input message composer renderActions (Function) - Custom action button on the left of the message composer

(Function) - Custom action button on the left of the message composer renderSend (Function) - Custom send button; you can pass children to the original Send component quite easily, for example to use a custom icon (example)

(Function) - Custom send button; you can pass children to the original component quite easily, for example to use a custom icon (example) renderAccessory (Function) - Custom second line of actions below the message composer

(Function) - Custom second line of actions below the message composer onPressActionButton (Function) - Callback when the Action button is pressed (if set, the default actionSheet will not be used)

(Function) - Callback when the Action button is pressed (if set, the default will not be used) bottomOffset (Integer) - Distance of the chat from the bottom of the screen (e.g. useful if you display a tab bar)

(Integer) - Distance of the chat from the bottom of the screen (e.g. useful if you display a tab bar) minInputToolbarHeight (Integer) - Minimum height of the input toolbar; default is 44

(Integer) - Minimum height of the input toolbar; default is listViewProps (Object) - Extra props to be passed to the messages <ListView> ; some props can't be overridden, see the code in MessageContainer.render() for details

(Object) - Extra props to be passed to the messages ; some props can't be overridden, see the code in for details textInputProps (Object) - Extra props to be passed to the <TextInput>

(Object) - Extra props to be passed to the keyboardShouldPersistTaps (Enum) - Determines whether the keyboard should stay visible after a tap; see <ScrollView> docs

(Enum) - Determines whether the keyboard should stay visible after a tap; see docs onInputTextChanged (Function) - Callback when the input text changes

(Function) - Callback when the input text changes maxInputLength (Integer) - Max message composer TextInput length

(Integer) - Max message composer TextInput length parsePatterns (Function) - Custom parse patterns for react-native-parsed-text used to linkify message content (like URLs and phone numbers), e.g.:

(Function) - Custom parse patterns for react-native-parsed-text used to linkify message content (like URLs and phone numbers), e.g.: extraData (Object) - Extra props for re-rendering FlatList on demand. This will be useful for rendering footer etc.

(Object) - Extra props for re-rendering FlatList on demand. This will be useful for rendering footer etc. minComposerHeight (Object) - Custom min height of the composer.

(Object) - Custom min height of the composer. maxComposerHeight (Object) - Custom max height of the composer.

License

Notes for local development

You need to have facebook watchman installed

cd example yarn yarn start yarn run sync in another terminal window (doesn't matter where)

If you have any issues, you can clear your watches using watchman watch-del-all and try again.

Author

Feel free to ask me question on Twitter @JanRomaniak!