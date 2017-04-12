react-native-config for Web. Config variables for React Native apps and React Native Web apps

Module to expose config variables to your javascript code in React Native, supporting both iOS and Android and web.

Overview

react-native-web is a project to bring react-native to the web. Read more.

react-native-web lets us to write a single app that runs on mobile platform, ie iOS and Android, as well as browser, however, a typical react-native project will use libraries such as react-native-config that works perfectly on react-native but not on react-native-web . react-web-config allows you to continue using react-native-config seamlessly on the web by adding a few lines in your webpack config.

Usage

Step 1 and 2 is what you have done if you follow the guides from react-native-config.

1) Create a new file .env in the root of your React Native app:

API_URL=https: GOOGLE_MAPS_API_KEY=abcdefgh

2) Then access variables defined there from your app:

import Config from 'react-native-config' Config.API_URL

However if you want to have Step 2 to work on a react-native-web project, you will need to configure the following in your webpack.config.js :

// webpack.config.js const webpack = require('webpack'); + const ReactWebConfig = require('react-web-config/lib/ReactWebConfig').ReactWebConfig; + const path = require('path'); + const envFilePath = path.resolve(__dirname, '.env'); module.exports = { ... plugins: [ ... + /* define __REACT_WEB_CONFIG__ */ + ReactWebConfig(envFilePath) ], resolve: [ alias: [ ... + /* set alias from react-native-config to react-web-config */ + 'react-native-config': 'react-web-config', 'react-native': 'react-native-web' ] ] }

License

MIT