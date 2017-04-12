react-native-config for Web. Config variables for React Native apps and React Native Web apps
Module to expose config variables to your javascript code in React Native, supporting both iOS and Android and web.
react-native-web is a project to bring react-native to the web. Read more.
react-native-web lets us to write a single app that runs on mobile platform, ie iOS and Android, as well as browser, however, a typical
react-native project will use libraries such as
react-native-config that works perfectly on
react-native but not on
react-native-web.
react-web-config allows you to continue using
react-native-config seamlessly on the web by adding a few lines in your webpack config.
Step 1 and 2 is what you have done if you follow the guides from react-native-config.
1) Create a new file
.env in the root of your React Native app:
// .env
API_URL=https://myapi.com
GOOGLE_MAPS_API_KEY=abcdefgh
2) Then access variables defined there from your app:
// app.js
import Config from 'react-native-config'
Config.API_URL // 'https://myapi.com'
However if you want to have Step 2 to work on a
react-native-web project, you will need to configure the following in your
webpack.config.js:
// webpack.config.js
const webpack = require('webpack');
+ const ReactWebConfig = require('react-web-config/lib/ReactWebConfig').ReactWebConfig;
+ const path = require('path');
+ const envFilePath = path.resolve(__dirname, '.env');
module.exports = {
...
plugins: [
...
+ /* define __REACT_WEB_CONFIG__ */
+ ReactWebConfig(envFilePath)
],
resolve: [
alias: [
...
+ /* set alias from react-native-config to react-web-config */
+ 'react-native-config': 'react-web-config',
'react-native': 'react-native-web'
]
]
}
MIT