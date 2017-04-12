openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rwc

react-web-config

by Tan Li Hau
1.0.0 (see all)

react-native-config for Web

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2K

GitHub Stars

17

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-web-config

npm version Donate

react-native-config for Web. Config variables for React Native apps and React Native Web apps

Module to expose config variables to your javascript code in React Native, supporting both iOS and Android and web.

Overview

react-native-web is a project to bring react-native to the web. Read more.

react-native-web lets us to write a single app that runs on mobile platform, ie iOS and Android, as well as browser, however, a typical react-native project will use libraries such as react-native-config that works perfectly on react-native but not on react-native-web. react-web-config allows you to continue using react-native-config seamlessly on the web by adding a few lines in your webpack config.

Usage

Step 1 and 2 is what you have done if you follow the guides from react-native-config.

1) Create a new file .env in the root of your React Native app:

// .env

API_URL=https://myapi.com
GOOGLE_MAPS_API_KEY=abcdefgh

2) Then access variables defined there from your app:

  // app.js
  import Config from 'react-native-config'
  Config.API_URL  // 'https://myapi.com'

However if you want to have Step 2 to work on a react-native-web project, you will need to configure the following in your webpack.config.js:

  // webpack.config.js

  const webpack = require('webpack');
+ const ReactWebConfig = require('react-web-config/lib/ReactWebConfig').ReactWebConfig;
+ const path = require('path');

+ const envFilePath = path.resolve(__dirname, '.env');

  module.exports = {
    ...
    plugins: [
      ...
+     /* define __REACT_WEB_CONFIG__ */
+     ReactWebConfig(envFilePath)
    ],
    resolve: [
      alias: [
        ...
+       /* set alias from react-native-config to react-web-config */
+       'react-native-config': 'react-web-config',
        'react-native': 'react-native-web'
      ]
    ]
  }

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial