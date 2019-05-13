⚠️ Use react-native-web instead.
A library for building web apps with React Native compatible API.
npm install --save react-web
Inside your webpack configuration, alias the
react-native package to the
react-web package:
// webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
resolve: {
alias: {
'react-native': 'react-web'
}
}
}
import React, {Component} from 'react';
import {AppRegistry, StyleSheet, Text, View, Platform} from 'react-native';
class App extends Component {
render() {
return (
<View style={styles.box}>
<Text style={styles.text}>Hello, world!</Text>
</View>
);
}
}
const styles = StyleSheet.create({
box: {padding: 10},
text: {fontWeight: 'bold'}
});
AppRegistry.registerComponent('App', () => App);
if (Platform.OS === 'web') {
AppRegistry.runApplication('App', { rootTag: document.getElementById('app') });
}
React Web is BSD licensed.