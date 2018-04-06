react-web-animation is a set of React components that expose the Web Animations API in a declarative way.
Check out how you can use it here - http://react-web-animation.surge.sh
Why use this over other animation libraries for React? react-web-animation uses the Web Animations API polyfill so eventually it will use the native browser implementation and not depend on any third-party animation frameworks or CSS. Chrome has the greatest support for these today and if you view the source on the demos, you can see it isn't using CSS at all!
Want to know more about the Web Animations API? Here are some great resources.
react-web-animation requires the following peer dependencies to be installed
npm install react
npm install react-dom
npm install prop-types
npm install react-web-animation
react-web-animation has a runtime dependency on the
next version Web Animations API polyfill.
The easiest way to get this is to grab it from cdnjs
and include it in your application.
<script src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/web-animations/2.2.1/web-animations-next.min.js"></script>
<Animated.[componentName]> e.g.
<Animated.div> and control play state (play, pause, stop, reverse)
<Animation> and control play state (play, pause, stop, reverse)
<AnimationGroup>, controlling them with one timeline
<AnimationSequence>, controlling them with one timeline
Creating an animated element is as simple using an
<Animated.[elementName]> component and supplying
keyframes and a
timing config.
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import { Animated } from 'react-web-animation';
export default class Basic extends Component {
getKeyFrames() {
return [
{ transform: 'scale(1)', opacity: 1, offset: 0 },
{ transform: 'scale(.5)', opacity: 0.5, offset: 0.3 },
{ transform: 'scale(.667)', opacity: 0.667, offset: 0.7875 },
{ transform: 'scale(.6)', opacity: 0.6, offset: 1 }
];
}
getTiming( duration ) {
return {
duration,
easing: 'ease-in-out',
delay: 0,
iterations: 2,
direction: 'alternate',
fill: 'forwards'
};
}
render() {
return
<Animated.div keyframes={this.getKeyFrames()}
timing={this.getTiming(2500)}>
Web Animations API Rocks
</Animated.div>;
}
}
For more advanced usage, head over to the source documentation or check out the http://react-web-animation.surge.sh
MIT