openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

react-web

by taofed
1.1.3 (see all)

A framework for building web apps with React Native compatible API.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

22

GitHub Stars

3.4K

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

26

Package

Dependencies

4

License

BSD-3-Clause

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

⚠️ Use react-native-web instead.

react-web

React Web 中文 npm version

A library for building web apps with React Native compatible API.

Getting Started

Install

npm install --save react-web

Add Webpack configuration

Inside your webpack configuration, alias the react-native package to the react-web package:

// webpack.config.js

module.exports = {
  resolve: {
    alias: {
      'react-native': 'react-web'
    }
  }
}

Write your application with React Native API

import React, {Component} from 'react';
import {AppRegistry, StyleSheet, Text, View, Platform} from 'react-native';

class App extends Component {
  render() {
    return (
      <View style={styles.box}>
        <Text style={styles.text}>Hello, world!</Text>
      </View>
    );
  }
}

const styles = StyleSheet.create({
  box: {padding: 10},
  text: {fontWeight: 'bold'}
});

AppRegistry.registerComponent('App', () => App);

if (Platform.OS === 'web') {
  AppRegistry.runApplication('App', { rootTag: document.getElementById('app') });
}

React Native Compatible

  • ActivityIndicator
  • ART
  • Button
  • CheckBox
  • FlatList
  • Image
  • ImageBackground
  • KeyboardAvoidingView
  • ListView
  • Modal
  • Picker
  • ProgressBar
  • RefreshControl
  • SafeAreaView
  • ScrollView
  • SectionList
  • Slider
  • StatusBar
  • Switch
  • Text
  • TextInput
  • Touchable
  • TouchableHighlight
  • TouchableNativeFeedback
  • TouchableOpacity
  • TouchableWithoutFeedback
  • View
  • VirtualizedList
  • WebView
  • findNodeHandle
  • AccessibilityInfo
  • Alert
  • Animated
  • AppRegistry
  • AppState
  • AsyncStorage
  • BackHandler
  • Clipboard
  • Dimensions
  • Easing
  • Geolocation
  • I18nManager
  • InteractionManager
  • Keyboard
  • LayoutAnimation
  • Linking
  • NetInfo
  • PanResponder
  • PixelRatio
  • Platform
  • Settings
  • StyleSheet
  • UIManager
  • Vibration
  • processColor
  • NativeModules
  • ColorPropType
  • EdgeInsetsPropType
  • PointPropType
  • ViewPropTypes

Project Dependencies

License

React Web is BSD licensed.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial