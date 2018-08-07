Please note I'm not maintaining this project anymore. I recommend using wavesurfer.js version 2 as it makes it much easier to use with React.
Note: Since v0.8.6 react-wavesurfer no longer comes bundled with the wavesurfer files. You need to explicitely import the correct files before using the react component!
Note: This component expects
wavesurfer.js to be available as a global variable (
WaveSurfer). Wavesurfer plugins need to be attached to this global variable for the react component to work. Read more about Prerequisites and common pitfalls at the bottom of this document.
Note: This version does not work for the version 2 (beta) of wavesurfer.js – A version of react-wavesurfer that will work with the new version is in the making.
Note to contributors: The development workflow has changed, please refer to the Developing & contributing section below for more info.
You can also easily extend the core functionality by hooking into the wavesurfer.js callbacks (by defining callback props).
// In my bundle config this is setup to export to window.WaveSurfer
require('wavesurfer.js');
import React from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import Wavesurfer from 'react-wavesurfer';
class MyComponent extends React.Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props);
this.state = {
playing: false,
pos: 0
};
this.handleTogglePlay = this.handleTogglePlay.bind(this);
this.handlePosChange = this.handlePosChange.bind(this);
}
handleTogglePlay() {
this.setState({
playing: !this.state.playing
});
}
handlePosChange(e) {
this.setState({
pos: e.originalArgs[0]
});
}
render() {
return (
<div>
<Wavesurfer
audioFile={'path/to/audio/file.mp3'}
pos={this.state.pos}
onPosChange={this.handlePosChange}
playing={this.state.playing}
/>
</div>
);
}
}
The base component includes core wavesurfer.js features without plugins. Any plugin components should be included as child components of the base component.
starts/stops playback
0-1
(default: true) resize the waveform on browser resize events
position of playback in seconds
an array of peaks for use by wavesurfer
the audio as file or url
the audio as a selector for a media element or the element itself
The instantiation options for wavesurfer. See documentation of wavesurfer.js. The defaults values are the default values of wavesurfer.js
Is basically called on
audioprocess and
seek events and consolidates the received time formats into the same type of argument object as the
onAudioprocess callback (time in seconds, not as a relative value):
{
wavesurfer: wavesurferInstance,
originalArgs: [playBackPositionInSecs]
}
This is necessary to fix any inconsistencies between WebAudio and MediaElement APIs.
Callbacks passed in as props, which are fired when the event on the underlying wavesurfer.js instance is fired.
Possible callback prop names are:
onAudioprocess,
onError,
onFinish,
onLoading,
onMouseup,
onPause,
onPlay,
onReady,
onScroll,
onSeek,
onZoom
The callbacks receive an object as parameter:
{
wavesurfer: wavesurferInstance,
originalArgs: [originalArgs]
}
An object of region config objects which have the form:
// ...
uniqueKey: {
id: uniqueKey
start: startInSeconds
end: endInSeconds
},
// ...
Callbacks for the events the region plugin adds to the wavesurfer.js instance:
onRegionIn ,
onRegionOut,
onRegionMouseenter,
onRegionMouseleave,
onRegionClick,
onRegionDblclick,
onRegionUpdated,
onRegionUpdateEnd ,
onRegionRemoved ,
onRegionPlay
They receive an object as parameter which has the same form as the base component callbacks.
Callbacks for the events fired on the single region instances. The Prop names are prefixed with
Single, the available props are:
onSingleRegionIn,
onSingleRegionOut,
onSingleRegionRemove,
onSingleRegionUpdate,
onSingleRegionClick,
onSingleRegionDbclick,
onSingleRegionOver,
onSingleRegionLeave
They receive an object as parameter which has the same form as the other callbacks, but also includes a reference to the region which fired the event:
{
wavesurfer: wavesurferInstance,
originalArgs: [originalArgs],
region: regionInstance
}
An object containing configuration for the timeline plugin. (See the wavesurfer.js timeline example for information about available options.
Note: the options
container and
wavesurfer need not be set, this is done by the plugin component.
An object containing configuration for the minimap plugin. Example:
{
height: 30,
waveColor: '#ddd',
progressColor: '#999',
cursorColor: '#999'
}
Thank you for contributing to this project! Your help is very welcome. Please read the information below to find out how to start.
This project uses yarn as package manager. Please install it globally with
npm install yarn --global if you haven't already done so.
Please apply the precommit hook before commiting, it will lint and format your code before it is saved in version control. To set it up run
chmod +x pre-commit.sh && ln -s ../../pre-commit.sh .git/hooks/pre-commit once in the root directory of this project before commiting.
yarn – Install dependencies
npm start – Start development server (webpack-dev-server) at
localhost:8080
npm run format – Format the code
npm run lint – Lint code
npm run build – Lint and build distributable files
This library does not include
wavesurfer.js itself. You need to include it in your project yourself.
The (optional) plugin components do include the specific plugin code of wavesurfer.js. They augment the wavesurfer.js object, this is the reason why the root wavesurfer.js component does not include the wavesurfer.js code.
The plugin components require
window.WaveSurfer to have all the respective plugin properties set. (e.g. the
Regions component needs
window.WaveSurfer.Regions etc.)
// provide WaveSurfer as a globally accessible variable
plugins: [
new webpack.ProvidePlugin({
WaveSurfer: 'wavesurfer.js'
})
],
// Alias `wavesurfer` to the correct wavesurfer package.
// (wavesurfer.js has some non-standard naming convention)
resolve: {
alias: {
wavesurfer: require.resolve('wavesurfer.js')
}
},
Then import all the wavesurfer files you need:
require('wavesurfer.js');
require('wavesurfer.js/dist/plugin/wavesurfer.timeline.min.js');
require('wavesurfer.js/dist/plugin/wavesurfer.regions.min.js');
require('wavesurfer.js/dist/plugin/wavesurfer.minimap.min.js');
Simply include the
wavesurfer.js library and any plugins you want to include before you call the component code. (The component will be exposed as
window.Wavesurfer.default)
I have not tested AMD or System.js, if you have any experience, please feel free to update this document, or file an issue.