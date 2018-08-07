Project is unmaintained!

Please note I'm not maintaining this project anymore. I recommend using wavesurfer.js version 2 as it makes it much easier to use with React.

Wrapper component for wavesurfer.js. Includes support for the timeline, minimap and regions plugins.

Note: Since v0.8.6 react-wavesurfer no longer comes bundled with the wavesurfer files. You need to explicitely import the correct files before using the react component!

Note: This component expects wavesurfer.js to be available as a global variable ( WaveSurfer ). Wavesurfer plugins need to be attached to this global variable for the react component to work. Read more about Prerequisites and common pitfalls at the bottom of this document.

Note: This version does not work for the version 2 (beta) of wavesurfer.js – A version of react-wavesurfer that will work with the new version is in the making.

Note to contributors: The development workflow has changed, please refer to the Developing & contributing section below for more info.

Basic Usage

For more advanced examples check the example directory.

You can also easily extend the core functionality by hooking into the wavesurfer.js callbacks (by defining callback props).

require ( 'wavesurfer.js' ); import React from 'react' ; import ReactDOM from 'react-dom' ; import Wavesurfer from 'react-wavesurfer' ; class MyComponent extends React . Component { constructor (props) { super (props); this .state = { playing : false , pos : 0 }; this .handleTogglePlay = this .handleTogglePlay.bind( this ); this .handlePosChange = this .handlePosChange.bind( this ); } handleTogglePlay() { this .setState({ playing : ! this .state.playing }); } handlePosChange(e) { this .setState({ pos : e.originalArgs[ 0 ] }); } render() { return ( < div > < Wavesurfer audioFile = { ' path / to / audio / file.mp3 '} pos = {this.state.pos} onPosChange = {this.handlePosChange} playing = {this.state.playing} /> </ div > ); } }

API

Wavesurfer (Base component)

The base component includes core wavesurfer.js features without plugins. Any plugin components should be included as child components of the base component.

Props

playing [bool]

starts/stops playback

volume [float]

0-1

zoom [float]

responsive [bool]

(default: true) resize the waveform on browser resize events

pos [number]

position of playback in seconds

audioPeaks [array]

an array of peaks for use by wavesurfer

audioFile [string|blob]

the audio as file or url

mediaElt [string|HTMLElement]

the audio as a selector for a media element or the element itself

options [object]

The instantiation options for wavesurfer. See documentation of wavesurfer.js. The defaults values are the default values of wavesurfer.js

onPosChange [function]

Is basically called on audioprocess and seek events and consolidates the received time formats into the same type of argument object as the onAudioprocess callback (time in seconds, not as a relative value):

{ wavesurfer : wavesurferInstance, originalArgs : [playBackPositionInSecs] }

This is necessary to fix any inconsistencies between WebAudio and MediaElement APIs.

Callbacks passed in as props, which are fired when the event on the underlying wavesurfer.js instance is fired.

Possible callback prop names are: onAudioprocess , onError , onFinish , onLoading , onMouseup , onPause , onPlay , onReady , onScroll , onSeek , onZoom

The callbacks receive an object as parameter:

{ wavesurfer : wavesurferInstance, originalArgs : [originalArgs] }

Regions (plugin child component)

Props

regions [object]

An object of region config objects which have the form:

uniqueKey : { id : uniqueKey start : startInSeconds end : endInSeconds },

Callbacks for the events the region plugin adds to the wavesurfer.js instance: onRegionIn , onRegionOut , onRegionMouseenter , onRegionMouseleave , onRegionClick , onRegionDblclick , onRegionUpdated , onRegionUpdateEnd , onRegionRemoved , onRegionPlay

They receive an object as parameter which has the same form as the base component callbacks.

Callbacks for the events fired on the single region instances. The Prop names are prefixed with Single , the available props are:

onSingleRegionIn , onSingleRegionOut , onSingleRegionRemove , onSingleRegionUpdate , onSingleRegionClick , onSingleRegionDbclick , onSingleRegionOver , onSingleRegionLeave

They receive an object as parameter which has the same form as the other callbacks, but also includes a reference to the region which fired the event:

{ wavesurfer : wavesurferInstance, originalArgs : [originalArgs], region : regionInstance }

Timeline (plugin child component)

Props

options [object]

An object containing configuration for the timeline plugin. (See the wavesurfer.js timeline example for information about available options.

Note: the options container and wavesurfer need not be set, this is done by the plugin component.

Minimap (plugin child component)

Props

options [object]

An object containing configuration for the minimap plugin. Example:

{ height : 30 , waveColor : '#ddd' , progressColor : '#999' , cursorColor : '#999' }

Developing & contributing

Thank you for contributing to this project! Your help is very welcome. Please read the information below to find out how to start.

This project uses yarn as package manager. Please install it globally with npm install yarn --global if you haven't already done so.

Please apply the precommit hook before commiting, it will lint and format your code before it is saved in version control. To set it up run chmod +x pre-commit.sh && ln -s ../../pre-commit.sh .git/hooks/pre-commit once in the root directory of this project before commiting.

yarn – Install dependencies

– Install dependencies npm start – Start development server (webpack-dev-server) at localhost:8080

– Start development server (webpack-dev-server) at npm run format – Format the code

– Format the code npm run lint – Lint code

– Lint code npm run build – Lint and build distributable files

Prerequisites and common pitfalls

This library does not include wavesurfer.js itself. You need to include it in your project yourself.

The (optional) plugin components do include the specific plugin code of wavesurfer.js. They augment the wavesurfer.js object, this is the reason why the root wavesurfer.js component does not include the wavesurfer.js code.

The plugin components require window.WaveSurfer to have all the respective plugin properties set. (e.g. the Regions component needs window.WaveSurfer.Regions etc.)

Webpack

plugins : [ new webpack.ProvidePlugin({ WaveSurfer : 'wavesurfer.js' }) ], resolve : { alias : { wavesurfer : require .resolve( 'wavesurfer.js' ) } },

Then import all the wavesurfer files you need:

require ( 'wavesurfer.js' ); require ( 'wavesurfer.js/dist/plugin/wavesurfer.timeline.min.js' ); require ( 'wavesurfer.js/dist/plugin/wavesurfer.regions.min.js' ); require ( 'wavesurfer.js/dist/plugin/wavesurfer.minimap.min.js' );

Global objects

Simply include the wavesurfer.js library and any plugins you want to include before you call the component code. (The component will be exposed as window.Wavesurfer.default )

I have not tested AMD or System.js, if you have any experience, please feel free to update this document, or file an issue.