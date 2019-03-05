openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rw

react-wasm

by Matteo Basso
1.0.1 (see all)

Declarative WebAssembly instantiation for React

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

35

GitHub Stars

399

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-wasm

Build Status npm version npm downloads Coverage Status MIT Donate

Declarative WebAssembly instantiation for React

Installation

You can install react-wasm using npm:

npm install --save react-wasm

If you aren't using npm in your project, you can include reactWasm using UMD build in the dist folder with <script> tag.

Usage

Render props

Once you have installed react-wasm, supposing a CommonJS environment, you can import and use it in this way:

import Wasm from "react-wasm";

// supposing an "add.wasm" module that exports a single function "add"
const ExampleComponent = () => (
  <Wasm url="/add.wasm">
    {({ loading, error, data }) => {
      if (loading) return "Loading...";
      if (error) return "An error has occurred";

      const { module, instance } = data;
      return <div>1 + 2 = {instance.exports.add(1, 2)}</div>;
    }}
  </Wasm>
);

Hooks

Since react-wasm uses the latest version of React, a useWasm hook is available:

import { useWasm } from "react-wasm";

// supposing an "add.wasm" module that exports a single function "add"
const ExampleComponent = () => {
  const {
    loading,
    error,
    data
  } = useWasm({
    url: '/add.wasm'
  });

  if (loading) return "Loading...";
  if (error) return "An error has occurred";

  const { module, instance } = data;
  return <div>1 + 2 = {instance.exports.add(1, 2)}</div>;
};

Higher Order Component

It's also possible to use the library using the HoC approach by importing the named withWasm function:

import { withWasm } from "react-wasm";

// supposing an "add.wasm" module that exports a single function "add"
const ExampleComponent = ({ loading, error, data }) => {
  if (loading) return "Loading...";
  if (error) return "An error has occurred";

  const { module, instance } = data;
  return <div>1 + 2 = {instance.exports.add(1, 2)}</div>;
};

// with a config object
const withAdd = withWasm({ url: "/add.wasm " });
const EnhancedExample = withAdd(ExampleComponent);

const App = () => <EnhancedExample />;

// with the "url" prop
const EnhancedExample = withWasm()(ExampleComponent);

const App = () => <EnhancedExample url="/add.wasm" />;

The second argument of the withWasm function is a props mapper. If you want to customize the information your child component will receive from the underlying Wasm component, you can do:

const mapToChild = ({ loading, error, data }) => ({
  hasLoaded: !loading,
  hasError: !!error,
  add: data && data.instance.add
});

const withAdd = withWasm({ url: "/add.wasm " }, mapToChild);
const EnhancedExample = withAdd(ExampleComponent);

const App = () => <EnhancedExample />;

API

type WasmConfig = {
  // you can instantiate modules using a URL
  // or directly a BufferSource (TypedArray or ArrayBuffer)
  url?: string,
  bufferSource?: BufferSource,
  // An optional object containing the values to be imported into the newly-created Instance
  // such as functions or WebAssembly.Memory objects.
  // https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/JavaScript/Reference/Global_Objects/WebAssembly/instantiate#Syntax
  importObject?: {},
};

type WasmResult = {
  loading: boolean,
  error: ?Error,
  data: ?{
    module: WebAssembly.Module,
    instance: WebAssembly.Instance
  }
};

type WasmProps = {
  ...$Exact<WasmConfig>,
  children: (renderProps: WasmResult) => React.Node
};

withWasm(
  config?: WasmConfig,
  mapProps?: ({ loading, error, data }: WasmResult) => Props
): (Component: React.ComponentType) => React.ComponentType

useWasm(config?: WasmConfig): WasmResult;

Browser support

react-wasm uses fetch and obviously WebAssembly APIs, they are broadly supported by major browser engines but you would like to polyfill them to support old versions.

if (!window.fetch || !window.WebAssembly) {
    ...
} else {
    ...
}

Change Log

This project adheres to Semantic Versioning.
Every release, along with the migration instructions, is documented on the Github Releases page.

Authors

Matteo Basso

Copyright (c) 2019, Matteo Basso.

react-wasm source code is licensed under the MIT License.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial