Declarative WebAssembly instantiation for React
You can install react-wasm using npm:
npm install --save react-wasm
If you aren't using npm in your project, you can include reactWasm using UMD build in the dist folder with
<script> tag.
Once you have installed react-wasm, supposing a CommonJS environment, you can import and use it in this way:
import Wasm from "react-wasm";
// supposing an "add.wasm" module that exports a single function "add"
const ExampleComponent = () => (
<Wasm url="/add.wasm">
{({ loading, error, data }) => {
if (loading) return "Loading...";
if (error) return "An error has occurred";
const { module, instance } = data;
return <div>1 + 2 = {instance.exports.add(1, 2)}</div>;
}}
</Wasm>
);
Since
react-wasm uses the latest version of React, a
useWasm hook is available:
import { useWasm } from "react-wasm";
// supposing an "add.wasm" module that exports a single function "add"
const ExampleComponent = () => {
const {
loading,
error,
data
} = useWasm({
url: '/add.wasm'
});
if (loading) return "Loading...";
if (error) return "An error has occurred";
const { module, instance } = data;
return <div>1 + 2 = {instance.exports.add(1, 2)}</div>;
};
It's also possible to use the library using the HoC approach by importing the named
withWasm function:
import { withWasm } from "react-wasm";
// supposing an "add.wasm" module that exports a single function "add"
const ExampleComponent = ({ loading, error, data }) => {
if (loading) return "Loading...";
if (error) return "An error has occurred";
const { module, instance } = data;
return <div>1 + 2 = {instance.exports.add(1, 2)}</div>;
};
// with a config object
const withAdd = withWasm({ url: "/add.wasm " });
const EnhancedExample = withAdd(ExampleComponent);
const App = () => <EnhancedExample />;
// with the "url" prop
const EnhancedExample = withWasm()(ExampleComponent);
const App = () => <EnhancedExample url="/add.wasm" />;
The second argument of the
withWasm function is a props mapper. If you want to customize the information your child
component will receive from the underlying
Wasm component, you can do:
const mapToChild = ({ loading, error, data }) => ({
hasLoaded: !loading,
hasError: !!error,
add: data && data.instance.add
});
const withAdd = withWasm({ url: "/add.wasm " }, mapToChild);
const EnhancedExample = withAdd(ExampleComponent);
const App = () => <EnhancedExample />;
type WasmConfig = {
// you can instantiate modules using a URL
// or directly a BufferSource (TypedArray or ArrayBuffer)
url?: string,
bufferSource?: BufferSource,
// An optional object containing the values to be imported into the newly-created Instance
// such as functions or WebAssembly.Memory objects.
// https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/JavaScript/Reference/Global_Objects/WebAssembly/instantiate#Syntax
importObject?: {},
};
type WasmResult = {
loading: boolean,
error: ?Error,
data: ?{
module: WebAssembly.Module,
instance: WebAssembly.Instance
}
};
type WasmProps = {
...$Exact<WasmConfig>,
children: (renderProps: WasmResult) => React.Node
};
withWasm(
config?: WasmConfig,
mapProps?: ({ loading, error, data }: WasmResult) => Props
): (Component: React.ComponentType) => React.ComponentType
useWasm(config?: WasmConfig): WasmResult;
react-wasm uses fetch and obviously WebAssembly APIs, they are broadly supported by major browser engines but you would like to polyfill them to support old versions.
if (!window.fetch || !window.WebAssembly) {
...
} else {
...
}
This project adheres to Semantic Versioning.
Every release, along with the migration instructions, is documented on the Github Releases page.
Matteo Basso
Copyright (c) 2019, Matteo Basso.
react-wasm source code is licensed under the MIT License.