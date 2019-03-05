Declarative WebAssembly instantiation for React

Installation

You can install react-wasm using npm:

npm install --save react-wasm

If you aren't using npm in your project, you can include reactWasm using UMD build in the dist folder with <script> tag.

Usage

Render props

Once you have installed react-wasm, supposing a CommonJS environment, you can import and use it in this way:

import Wasm from "react-wasm" ; const ExampleComponent = () => ( < Wasm url = "/add.wasm" > {({ loading, error, data }) => { if (loading) return "Loading..."; if (error) return "An error has occurred"; const { module, instance } = data; return < div > 1 + 2 = {instance.exports.add(1, 2)} </ div > ; }} </ Wasm > );

Hooks

Since react-wasm uses the latest version of React, a useWasm hook is available:

import { useWasm } from "react-wasm" ; const ExampleComponent = () => { const { loading, error, data } = useWasm({ url : '/add.wasm' }); if (loading) return "Loading..." ; if (error) return "An error has occurred" ; const { module , instance } = data; return < div > 1 + 2 = {instance.exports.add(1, 2)} </ div > ; };

Higher Order Component

It's also possible to use the library using the HoC approach by importing the named withWasm function:

import { withWasm } from "react-wasm" ; const ExampleComponent = ( { loading, error, data } ) => { if (loading) return "Loading..." ; if (error) return "An error has occurred" ; const { module , instance } = data; return < div > 1 + 2 = {instance.exports.add(1, 2)} </ div > ; }; const withAdd = withWasm({ url : "/add.wasm " }); const EnhancedExample = withAdd(ExampleComponent); const App = () => <EnhancedExample />; // with the "url" prop const EnhancedExample = withWasm()(ExampleComponent); const App = () => <EnhancedExample url="/add.wasm" />;

The second argument of the withWasm function is a props mapper. If you want to customize the information your child component will receive from the underlying Wasm component, you can do:

const mapToChild = ( { loading, error, data } ) => ({ hasLoaded : !loading, hasError : !!error, add : data && data.instance.add }); const withAdd = withWasm({ url : "/add.wasm " }, mapToChild); const EnhancedExample = withAdd(ExampleComponent); const App = () => < EnhancedExample /> ;

API

type WasmConfig = { url?: string, bufferSource?: BufferSource, importObject?: {}, }; type WasmResult = { loading : boolean, error : ? Error , data : ?{ module : WebAssembly.Module, instance : WebAssembly.Instance } }; type WasmProps = { ...$Exact<WasmConfig>, children : ( renderProps: WasmResult ) => React.Node }; withWasm( config?: WasmConfig, mapProps?: ( { loading, error, data }: WasmResult ) => Props ): ( Component: React.ComponentType ) => React.ComponentType useWasm(config?: WasmConfig): WasmResult;

Browser support

react-wasm uses fetch and obviously WebAssembly APIs, they are broadly supported by major browser engines but you would like to polyfill them to support old versions.

if (! window .fetch || ! window .WebAssembly) { ... } else { ... }

Change Log

This project adheres to Semantic Versioning.

Every release, along with the migration instructions, is documented on the Github Releases page.

Authors

Matteo Basso

Copyright and License

Copyright (c) 2019, Matteo Basso.

react-wasm source code is licensed under the MIT License.