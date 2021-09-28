This package provides a lightweight and flexible solution for rendering large tree structures. It is built on top of the react-window library.
Attention! This library is entirely rewritten to work with the
react-window. If you are looking for the tree view solution for the react-virtualized, take a look at react-virtualized-tree.
NOTE: This is the documentation for version
3.x.x. For version
2.x.x see this branch.
# npm
npm i react-window react-vtree
# Yarn
yarn add react-window react-vtree
FixedSizeTree
You can also take a look at the very similar example at the Storybook:
import {FixedSizeTree as Tree} from 'react-vtree';
// Tree component can work with any possible tree structure because it uses an
// iterator function that the user provides. Structure, approach, and iterator
// function below is just one of many possible variants.
const treeNodes = [
{
name: 'Root #1',
id: 'root-1',
children: [
{
children: [
{id: 'child-2', name: 'Child #2'},
{id: 'child-3', name: 'Child #3'},
],
id: 'child-1',
name: 'Child #1',
},
{
children: [{id: 'child-5', name: 'Child #5'}],
id: 'child-4',
name: 'Child #4',
},
],
},
{
name: 'Root #2',
id: 'root-2',
},
];
// This helper function constructs the object that will be sent back at the step
// [2] during the treeWalker function work. Except for the mandatory `data`
// field you can put any additional data here.
const getNodeData = (node, nestingLevel) => ({
data: {
id: node.id.toString(), // mandatory
isLeaf: node.children.length === 0,
isOpenByDefault: true, // mandatory
name: node.name,
nestingLevel,
},
nestingLevel,
node,
});
// The `treeWalker` function runs only on tree re-build which is performed
// whenever the `treeWalker` prop is changed.
function* treeWalker() {
// Step [1]: Define the root node of our tree. There can be one or
// multiple nodes.
for (let i = 0; i < treeNodes.length; i++) {
yield getNodeData(treeNodes[i], 0);
}
while (true) {
// Step [2]: Get the parent component back. It will be the object
// the `getNodeData` function constructed, so you can read any data from it.
const parent = yield;
for (let i = 0; i < parent.node.children.length; i++) {
// Step [3]: Yielding all the children of the provided component. Then we
// will return for the step [2] with the first children.
yield getNodeData(parent.node.children[i], parent.nestingLevel + 1);
}
}
}
// Node component receives all the data we created in the `treeWalker` +
// internal openness state (`isOpen`), function to change internal openness
// state (`setOpen`) and `style` parameter that should be added to the root div.
const Node = ({data: {isLeaf, name}, isOpen, style, setOpen}) => (
<div style={style}>
{!isLeaf && (
<button type="button" onClick={() => setOpen(!isOpen)}>
{isOpen ? '-' : '+'}
</button>
)}
<div>{name}</div>
</div>
);
ReactDOM.render(
<Tree treeWalker={treeWalker} itemSize={30} height={150} width={300}>
{Node}
</Tree>,
document.querySelector('#root'),
);
FixedSizeList
You can read more about these properties in the
FixedSizeList documentation.
children: component
className: string = ""
direction: strig = "ltr"
height: strig | number
initialScrollOffset: number = 0
innerRef: function | createRef object. This property works as it described in the
react-window. For getting a
FixedSizeList reference use
listRef.
innerElementType: React.ElementType = "div"
itemData: any
itemKey: function
itemSize: number
layout: string = "vertical"
onItemsRendered: function
onScroll: function
outerRef: function | createRef object
outerElementType: React.ElementType = "div"
overscanCount: number = 1
style: object = null
useIsScrolling: boolean = false
width: number | string
async: boolean
This option allows making the tree asynchronous; e.g. you will be able to load the branch data on the node opening. All it does under the hood is preserving the tree state between tree buildings on
treeWalker update, so the user does not see the tree resetting to the default state when the async action is performed.
To see how it works you can check the
AsyncData story. You can use the
disableAsync to see what will happen on the async action if the
async prop is
false.
If it is combined with the
placeholder option, the tree re-building won't be interrupted by showing the placeholder; it will be shown only at the first time the tree is building.
To see how two options interact with each other see the
AsyncDataIdle story.
children: component
The
Node component responsible for rendering each node.
It receives the following props:
Inherited from
react-window's
Row component:
style: object
isScrolling: boolean - if
useIsScrolling is enabled.
Node-specific props:
FixedSizeNodePublicState object.
treeData: any - any data provided via the
itemData property of the
FixedSizeTree component.
placeholder: ReactNode | null
This property receives any react node that will be displayed instead of a tree during the building process. This option should only be used if the tree building process requires too much time (which means you have a really giant amount of data, e.g. about a million nodes).
Setting this option enables the
requestIdleCallback under the hood for browsers that support this feature. For other browsers the original scenario is applied; no placeholder will be shown.
Using this feature allows avoiding UI freezes; however, it may slightly increase the time spent for the building process.
To see how it works, you can check the BigData story. Use
placeholder tool to add and remove placeholder.
If you have an asynchronous giant tree and want to use profits of
requestIdleCallback but don't want placeholder to be shown on the first render (that is probably quite small because all other data will be loaded asynchronously), set
placeholder to
null. No placeholder will be shown on the first render but the
requestIdleCallback building will be enabled and allow avoiding freezes on tree re-building when tree becomes bigger.
To see how it works you can check the AsyncDataIdle story. It uses the
null placeholder, so no text is shown for the first build but async requests don't block the UI.
buildingTaskTimeout: number
This option works in tandem with the
placeholder option. With it, you can set the task timeout for the
requestIdleCallback. The
buildingTaskTimeout will be sent directly as the
requestIdleCallback's
timeout option.
listRef: Ref<FixedSizeList>
This option allows you to get the instance of the internal
react-window list. It is usually unnecessary because all necessary methods are already provided but still can be useful for edge cases.
rowComponent: component
This property receives a custom
Row component for the
FixedSizeList that will override the default one. It can be used for adding new functionality.
Row component receives the following props:
index: number
data: object - the data tree component provides to
Row. It contains the following data:
component: component - a
Node component to create a React element from.
getRecordData: function - a function that gets the record data by
index. It returns a
FixedSizeNodePublicState object.
treeData: any - any data provided via the
itemData property of the
FixedSizeTree component.
style: object
isScrolling: boolean
* treeWalker()
An iterator function that walks around the tree and yields node data to build an inner representation of the tree. For algorithm details, see TreeWalker section.
The
treeWalker function should yield the object of the following shape:
data: FixedSizeNodeData - this field is mandatory. See
FixedSizeNodeData type for the shape.
... - you can add any other data to this object. It will be sent directly to the
treeWalker at the step [2] of the execution.
Tree is re-computed on each
treeWalker change. To avoid unnecessary tree re-computation keep the
treeWalker memoized (e.g. with
useCallback hook). If you want to update tree data, send the new version of
treeWalker to the tree component.
Note that when
treeWalker is updated no internal state will be shared with the new tree. Everything will be built from scratch.
The component provides the following methods.
scrollToItem(id: string | symbol, align?: Align): void
The
scrollToItem method behaves the same as
scrollToItem from
FixedSizeList but receives node
id instead of
index.
async recomputeTree(state): void
This method starts the tree traversing to update the internal state of nodes.
It receives
state object that contains nodes'
id as keys and update rules as values. Each record traverses a subtree of the specified node (also "owner node") and does not affect other nodes (it also means that if you specify the root node the whole tree will be traversed).
The rules object has the following shape:
open: boolean - this rule changes the openness state for the owner node only (subtree nodes are not affected).
subtreeCallback(node: object, ownerNode: object): void - this callback runs against each node in the subtree of the owner node (including the owner node as well). It receives the subtree node and the owner node. Changing any property of the subtree node will affect the node state and how it will be displayed (e.g. if you change the node openness state it will be displayed according to the changed state).
The order of rules matters. If you specify the child node rules before the parent node rules, and that rules affect the same property, the parent node
subtreeCallback will override that property. So if you want to override parent's rules, place children rules after the parent's.
The type of the node objects received by
subtreeCallback is
FixedSizeNodePublicState. See the types description below.
recomputeTree example
// The tree
const tree = {
name: 'Root #1',
id: 'root-1',
children: [
{
children: [
{id: 'child-2', name: 'Child #2'},
{id: 'child-3', name: 'Child #3'},
],
id: 'child-1',
name: 'Child #1',
},
{
children: [{id: 'child-5', name: 'Child #5'}],
id: 'child-4',
name: 'Child #4',
},
],
};
// recomputeTree
tree.recomputeTree({
'root-1': {
open: false,
subtreeCallback(node, ownerNode) {
// Since subtreeCallback affects the ownerNode as well, we can check if the
// nodes are the same, and run the action only if they aren't
if (node !== ownerNode) {
// All nodes of the tree will be closed
node.isOpen = false;
}
},
},
// But we want `child-4` to be open
'child-4': true,
});
FixedSizeNodeData - value of the
data field of the object yielded by the
treeWalker function. The shape is the following:
id - a unique identifier of the node.
isOpenByDefault - a default openness state of the node.
... - you can add any number of additional fields to this object. This object without any change will be sent directly to the
Node component. You can also use
getRecordData function to get this object along with the other record data by the index. To describe that data, you have to create a new type that extends the
FixedSizeNodeData type.
FixedSizeNodePublicState<TData extends FixedSizeNodeData> - the node state available for the
Node component and
recomputeTree's
subtreeCallback function. It has the following shape:
data: FixedSizeNodeData.
isOpen: boolean - a current openness status of the node.
setOpen(state: boolean): function - a function to change the openness state of the node. It receives the new openness state as a
boolean and opens/closes the node accordingly.
FixedSizeTreeProps<TData extends FixedSizeNodeData> - props that
FixedSizeTree component receives. Described in the Props section.
FixedSizeTreeState<TData extends FixedSizeNodeData> - state that
FixedSizeTree component has.
VariableSizeTree
You can also take a look at the very similar example at the Storybook:
import {VariableSizeTree as Tree} from 'react-vtree';
// Tree component can work with any possible tree structure because it uses an
// iterator function that the user provides. Structure, approach, and iterator
// function below is just one of many possible variants.
const tree = {
name: 'Root #1',
id: 'root-1',
children: [
{
children: [
{id: 'child-2', name: 'Child #2'},
{id: 'child-3', name: 'Child #3'},
],
id: 'child-1',
name: 'Child #1',
},
{
children: [{id: 'child-5', name: 'Child #5'}],
id: 'child-4',
name: 'Child #4',
},
],
};
// This helper function constructs the object that will be sent back at the step
// [2] during the treeWalker function work. Except for the mandatory `data`
// field you can put any additional data here.
const getNodeData = (node, nestingLevel) => ({
data: {
defaultHeight: itemSize, // mandatory
id: node.id.toString(), // mandatory
isLeaf: node.children.length === 0,
isOpenByDefault: true, // mandatory
name: node.name,
nestingLevel,
},
nestingLevel,
node,
});
// The `treeWalker` function runs only on tree re-build which is performed
// whenever the `treeWalker` prop is changed.
function* treeWalker() {
// Step [1]: Define the root node of our tree. There can be yielded one or
// multiple nodes.
yield getNodeData(tree, 0);
while (true) {
// Step [2]: Get the parent component back. It will be the object
// the `getNodeData` function constructed, so you can read any data from it.
const parent = yield;
for (let i = 0; i < parent.node.children.length; i++) {
// Step [3]: Yielding all the children of the provided component. Then we
// will return for the step [2] with the first children.
yield getNodeData(parent.node.children[i], parent.nestingLevel + 1);
}
}
}
// Node component receives current node height as a prop
const Node = ({data: {isLeaf, name}, height, isOpen, style, setOpen}) => (
<div style={style}>
{!isLeaf && (
<button type="button" onClick={() => setOpen(!isOpen)}>
{isOpen ? '-' : '+'}
</button>
)}
<div>{name}</div>
</div>
);
const Example = () => (
<Tree treeWalker={treeWalker} height={150} width={300}>
{Node}
</Tree>
);
VariableSizeList
You can read more about these properties in the
VariableSizeList documentation.
Since
VariableSizeList in general inherits properties from the
FixedSizeList, everything described in the same section for
FixedSizeTree affects this section. For the rest, there are the following changes:
estimatedItemSize: number = 50
itemSize: (index: number) => number. This property is optional. If it is not provided, the
defaultHeight of the specific node will be used. Advanced property; prefer using node state for it.
children
The
Node component. It is the same as the
FixedSizeTree's one but receives properties from the
VariableSizeNodePublicState object.
listRef: Ref<VariableSizeList>
Same as
listRef of
FixedSizeTree.
rowComponent: component
See
rowComponent in the
FixedSizeTree section; the
getRecordData returns the
VirtualSizeNodePublicState object.
* treeWalker(refresh: boolean)
An iterator function that walks over the tree. It behaves the same as
FixedSizeTree's
treeWalker. The
data object should be in the
VariableSizeNodeData shape.
The component provides the following methods:
scrollToItem(id: string | symbol, align?: Align): void
The
scrollToItem method behaves the same as
scrollToItem from
VariableSizeList but receives node
id instead of
index.
resetAfterId(id: string | symbol, shouldForceUpdate: boolean = false): void
This method replaces the
resetAfterIndex method of
VariableSizeList but works exactly the same. It receives node
id as a first argument.
async recomputeTree(state): void
See
FixedSizeTree's
recomputeTree description. There are no differences.
All types in this section are the extended variants of
FixedSizeTree types.
VariableSizeNodeData - this object extends
FixedSizeNodeData and contains the following additional fields:
defaultHeight: number - the default height the node will have.
VariableSizeNodePublicState<TData extends VariableSizeNodeData>. The node state object. Extends the
FixedSizeNodePublicState and contains the following additional fields:
height: number - the current height of the node. The node will be displayed with this height.
resize(newHeight: number, shouldForceUpdate?: boolean): function - a function to change the height of the node. It receives two parameters:
newHeight: number - a new height of the node.
shouldForceUpdate: boolean - an optional argument that will be sent directly to the
resetAfterIndex method.
VariableSizeTreeProps<T extends VariableSizeNodeData>.
VariableSizeTreeState<T extends VariableSizeNodeData>.
The
treeWalker algorithm works in the following way. During the execution, the
treeWalker function sends a bunch of objects to the tree component which builds an internal representation of the tree. However, for it, the specific order of yieldings should be performed.
undefined. In exchange, you will receive a node for which you should yield all the children in the same way you've done with the root ones.
undefined again and in exchange receive the next node. It may be:
treeWalker's loop manually.
The example of this algorithm is the following
treeWalker function:
function* treeWalker() {
// Here we start our tree by yielding the data for the root node.
yield getNodeData(rootNode, 0);
while (true) {
// Here in the loop we receive the next node whose children should be
// yielded next.
const parent = yield;
for (let i = 0; i < parent.node.children.length; i++) {
// Here we go through the parent's children and yield them to the tree
// component
yield getNodeData(parent.node.children[i], parent.nestingLevel + 1);
// Then the loop iteration is over, and we are going to our next parent
// node.
}
}
}
2.x.x ->
3.x.x
If you use
react-vtree of version 2, it is preferable migrate to the version 3. The third version is quite different under the hood and provides way more optimized approach to the initial tree building and tree openness state change. The most obvious it becomes if you have a giant tree (with about 1 million of nodes).
To migrate to the new version, you have to do the following steps.
treeWalker
The
treeWalker was and is the heart of the
react-vtree. However, now it looks a bit different.
Old
treeWalker worked for both initial tree building and changing node openness state:
function* treeWalker(refresh) {
const stack = [];
stack.push({
nestingLevel: 0,
node: rootNode,
});
// Go through all the nodes adding children to the stack and removing them
// when they are processed.
while (stack.length !== 0) {
const {node, nestingLevel} = stack.pop();
const id = node.id.toString();
// Receive the openness state of the node we are working with
const isOpened = yield refresh
? {
id,
isLeaf: node.children.length === 0,
isOpenByDefault: true,
name: node.name,
nestingLevel,
}
: id;
if (node.children.length !== 0 && isOpened) {
for (let i = node.children.length - 1; i >= 0; i--) {
stack.push({
nestingLevel: nestingLevel + 1,
node: node.children[i],
});
}
}
}
}
The new
treeWalker is only for the tree building. The
Tree component builds and preserves the tree structure internally. See the full description above.
// This function prepares an object for yielding. We can yield an object
// that has `data` object with `id` and `isOpenByDefault` fields.
// We can also add any other data here.
const getNodeData = (node, nestingLevel) => ({
data: {
id: node.id.toString(),
isLeaf: node.children.length === 0,
isOpenByDefault: true,
name: node.name,
nestingLevel,
},
nestingLevel,
node,
});
function* treeWalker() {
// Here we send root nodes to the component.
for (let i = 0; i < rootNodes.length; i++) {
yield getNodeData(rootNodes[i], 0);
}
while (true) {
// Here we receive an object we created via getNodeData function
// and yielded before. All we need here is to describe its children
// in the same way we described the root nodes.
const parentMeta = yield;
for (let i = 0; i < parentMeta.node.children.length; i++) {
yield getNodeData(
parentMeta.node.children[i],
parentMeta.nestingLevel + 1,
);
}
}
}
Components haven't been changed a lot but you may want to add new features like:
recomputeTree method
The
recomputeTree method now receives a list of nodes to change (previously, it was an
opennessState object). See the full description above.
The most important change is the introduction of the
subtreeCallback. It is a function that will be applied to each node in the subtree of the specified node. Among other useful things it also allows imitating the behavior of old
useDefaultOpenness and
useDefaultHeight options.
Old
recomputeTree:
treeInstance.recomputeTree({
opennessState: {
'node-1': true,
'node-2': true,
'node-3': false,
},
refreshNodes: true,
useDefaultOpenness: false,
});
New
recomputeTree:
treeInstance.recomputeTree({
'node-1': true,
'node-2': {
open: true,
subtreeCallback(node, ownerNode) {
if (node !== ownerNode) {
node.isOpen = false;
}
},
},
'node-3': false,
});
toggle() calls to
setOpen(boolean)
In the
3.x.x version node provides a
setOpen function instead of
toggle that allows more fine-grained control over the openness state.
Old
toggle:
const Node = ({data: {isLeaf, name}, isOpen, style, toggle}) => (
<div style={style}>
{!isLeaf && (
<div>
<button onClick={toggle}>{isOpen ? '-' : '+'}</button>
</div>
)}
<div>{name}</div>
</div>
);
New
setOpen:
const Node = ({data: {isLeaf, name}, isOpen, style, setOpen}) => (
<div style={style}>
{!isLeaf && (
<div>
// Imitating the old `toggle` function behavior
<button onClick={() => setOpen(!isOpen)}>{isOpen ? '-' : '+'}</button>
</div>
)}
<div>{name}</div>
</div>
);
Using node IDs as keys should improve React rendering performance. However, it means that you won't be able to use
Symbol as IDs anymore. You should move all your IDs to be strings instead of symbols.