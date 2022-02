VTK.js image viewport component for React

Install

This project consumes vtk.js as an ES6 dependency. If you're unsure of how to consume vtk.js as an ES6 dependency, please check out Kitware's guide.

npm install --save react-vtkjs-viewport vtk.js yarn add react-vtkjs-viewport vtk.js

Development

Local development uses <root>/examples as a test application. You can import the VTK Viewport using a WebPack alias like so:

import VtkViewport from '@vtk-viewport'

Any updates to the example files or the VtkViewport's source will cause WebPack to rebuild.

yarn install yarn run dev

License

MIT © OHIF