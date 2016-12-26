Set of React components that use the Web Speech API to bring voice experience to React applications. Check out the ✨ 💎 LIVE DEMO 💎 ✨
Install the components using npm:
$ npm install --save react-voice-components
Import components:
import { VoicePlayer, VoiceRecognition } from 'react-voice-components'
Use it:
ReactDOM.render(
<VoicePlayer
play
text="React voice player demonstration"
/>,
document.getElementById('root')
)
<VoicePlayer />
Provides you a simple React component to do speech synthesis (text to speech).
|Property
|Options
|Description
|play
|boolean
|Specifies if the speech should be played when mounted.
|pause
|boolean
|Specifies if the speech should pause
|text
|string
|Specifies the text that shall be spoken.
|lang
en-US,
en-GB,
es-ES,
fr-FR,
it-IT,
de-DE,
ja-JP,
pt-BR,
zh-CN
|Specifies the accent and language the speech will be spoken.
|Property
|Description
|onStart
|Runs when the speech starts to be spoken.
|onEnd
|Runs when the speech completes to be spoken.
|onPause
|Runs when te speech is paused.
|onResume
|Runs when the speech is resumed.
<VoiceRecognition />
Provides you a simple React component to do voice recognition (speech to text).
|Property
|Options
|Description
|continuous
|boolean
|Specifies if the recognition should continue when the user pauses while speaking.
|stop
|boolean
|Specifies if the recognition should be stoped (when used with
continuous=true)
|Property
|Description
|onStart
|Runs when the recognition starts.
|onEnd
|Runs when the recognition ends.
|onError
|Runs when there is a recognition error.
|onResult
|Runs when there is a recognition result.
MIT (c) 2017 Guilherme Rv Coelho