Set of React components that use the Web Speech API to bring voice experience to React applications. Check out the ✨ 💎 LIVE DEMO 💎 ✨

Install

Install the components using npm:

$ npm install --save react-voice-components

Usage

Import components: import { VoicePlayer, VoiceRecognition } from 'react-voice-components' Use it: ReactDOM.render( < VoicePlayer play text = "React voice player demonstration" /> , document.getElementById('root') )

API

Provides you a simple React component to do speech synthesis (text to speech).

Options

Property Options Description play boolean Specifies if the speech should be played when mounted. pause boolean Specifies if the speech should pause text string Specifies the text that shall be spoken. lang en-US , en-GB , es-ES , fr-FR , it-IT , de-DE , ja-JP , pt-BR , zh-CN Specifies the accent and language the speech will be spoken.

Event Callbacks

Property Description onStart Runs when the speech starts to be spoken. onEnd Runs when the speech completes to be spoken. onPause Runs when te speech is paused. onResume Runs when the speech is resumed.

Provides you a simple React component to do voice recognition (speech to text).

Options

Property Options Description continuous boolean Specifies if the recognition should continue when the user pauses while speaking. stop boolean Specifies if the recognition should be stoped (when used with continuous=true )

Event Callbacks

Property Description onStart Runs when the recognition starts. onEnd Runs when the recognition ends. onError Runs when there is a recognition error. onResult Runs when there is a recognition result.

Contributing

Fork it! Create your feature branch: git checkout -b my-new-feature Commit your changes: git commit -m 'Add some feature' Push to the branch: git push origin my-new-feature Submit a pull request :D

LICENSE

MIT (c) 2017 Guilherme Rv Coelho