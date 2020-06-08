React component to connect and display a remote VNC connection
You can install
react-vnc-display via Yarn or npm:
# If using Yarn:
yarn add react-vnc-display
# If using npm:
npm install --save react-vnc-display
The component from react-vnc-display is
VncDisplay. This module can be required via ES imports, CommonJS require, or UMD.
import VncDisplay from 'react-vnc-display';
// using require
const VncDisplay = require('react-vnc-display');
After importing the component, it can be rendered with the required
url prop:
import React from 'react';
import { render } from 'react-dom';
import VncDisplay from 'react-vnc-display';
render((
<VncDisplay url="wss://some-remote-display:5991/path" />
), document.getElementById('root'));
By default the
VncDisplay will start out with dimensions of 1280x720, but will be resized to the dimensions of the
display once the connection has been established. You can pass noVNC callbacks as props to
VncDisplay to customize
this and additional behavior.
VncDisplay accepts a single required property of URL:
|Property
|Type
|Required?
|Description
url
|String
|✓
|The URL for which to create a remote VNC connection. Should include the protocol, host, port, and path.
In addition, most of the properties available to noVNC can be provided and will be passed through to the noVNC instance. Here are a few useful props:
|Property
|Type
|Required?
|Description
onClipboard
func
|Execute a function when the VNC connection's clipboard updates.
onUpdateState
func
|Execute a function when the state of the VNC connection changes.
shared
bool
|Specify whether a VNC connection should disconnect other connections before connecting.
wsProtocols
arrayOf(string)
|Specify a list of WebSocket protocols this connection should support.
This repository uses Neutrino and neutrino-preset-react-components for developing, previewing, and building React components. To get started:
yarn.
yarn start. Open a browser to http://localhost:5000 to preview the React components.
yarn build to generate the compiled component for publishing to npm.
Feel free to open an issue, submit a pull request, or contribute however you would like. Understand that this documentation is still a work in progress, so file an issue or submit a PR to ask questions or make improvements. Thanks!