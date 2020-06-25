React component for the vis.js timeline module.
npm install --save vis
npm install --save react-visjs-timeline
Note: Data passed to the component should be Immutable. If you are new to Immutable data Seamless Immutable and Immutable.js are good places to start.
import Timeline from 'react-visjs-timeline'
// http://visjs.org/docs/timeline/#Configuration_Options
const options = {
width: '100%',
height: '60px',
stack: false,
showMajorLabels: true,
showCurrentTime: true,
zoomMin: 1000000,
type: 'background',
format: {
minorLabels: {
minute: 'h:mma',
hour: 'ha'
}
}
}
// jsx
<Timeline options={options} />
Not all features from vis.js timeline are supported (Pull Requests are welcome). Because of React's declarative style, vis.js methods need abstracting via prop configuration (see customTimes for example) so some features are more tricky than others.
Items follow the exact same for format as they do in vis.js. See the vis.js documentation for more information.
const items = [{
start: new Date(2010, 7, 15),
end: new Date(2010, 8, 2), // end is optional
content: 'Trajectory A',
}]
<Timeline
options={options}
items={items}
/>
Groups follow the exact same for format as they do in vis.js. See the vis.js documentation for more information.
const groups = [{
id: 1,
content: 'Group A',
}]
<Timeline
options={options}
groups={groups}
/>
Custom Times are defined more declaritively in the component, via the
customTimes prop. You define them via a simple object where the key is the
id of the custom time and the value is the datetime:
const customTimes = {
one: new Date(),
two: 'Tue May 10 2016 16:17:44 GMT+1000 (AEST)'
}
When the
customTimes prop changes, the updated times will be reflected in the timeline.
All events are supported via prop function handlers. The prop name follows the convention
<eventName>Handler and the specified function will receive the same arguments as the vis.js counterparts.
Some visjs event names are not camelcased (e.g.
rangechange), so the corresponding React prop names need to follow that convention where necessary:
<Timeline
options={options}
clickHandler={clickHandler}
rangechangeHandler={rangeChangeHandler}
/>
function clickHandler(props) {
// handle click event
}
function rangeChangeHandler(props) {
// handle range change
}
You can enable animation (when the options start/end values change) by passing a prop of
animation to the component. The available options for this prop follow the same conventions as
setWindow in vis.js. So you can either pass a boolean value (
true by default) or an object specifying your animation configuration, e.g:
// animate prop...
{
duration: 3000,
easingFunction: 'easeInQuint',
}
Import your custom CSS after you import the component from the module, e.g:
import Timeline from 'react-visjs-timeline'
import './my-custom-css.css' // in conjunction with webpack's style-loader