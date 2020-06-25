openbase logo
react-visjs-timeline

by Lighthouse-io
1.6.0 (see all)

React component for the vis.js timeline module

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Downloads/wk

3.8K

GitHub Stars

198

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Timeline

Readme

React Vis.js Timeline

React component for the vis.js timeline module.

vis.js Timeline Documentation

Installation

npm install --save vis
npm install --save react-visjs-timeline

Getting Started

Note: Data passed to the component should be Immutable. If you are new to Immutable data Seamless Immutable and Immutable.js are good places to start.

import Timeline from 'react-visjs-timeline'

// http://visjs.org/docs/timeline/#Configuration_Options
const options = {
  width: '100%',
  height: '60px',
  stack: false,
  showMajorLabels: true,
  showCurrentTime: true,
  zoomMin: 1000000,
  type: 'background',
  format: {
    minorLabels: {
      minute: 'h:mma',
      hour: 'ha'
    }
  }
}

// jsx
<Timeline options={options} />

Supported Features

Not all features from vis.js timeline are supported (Pull Requests are welcome). Because of React's declarative style, vis.js methods need abstracting via prop configuration (see customTimes for example) so some features are more tricky than others.

Supported

  • Configuration Options
  • Items
  • Groups
  • Custom Times
  • Events

Items

Items follow the exact same for format as they do in vis.js. See the vis.js documentation for more information.

const items = [{
  start: new Date(2010, 7, 15),
  end: new Date(2010, 8, 2),  // end is optional
  content: 'Trajectory A',
}]

<Timeline
  options={options}
  items={items}
/>

Groups

Groups follow the exact same for format as they do in vis.js. See the vis.js documentation for more information.

const groups = [{
  id: 1,
  content: 'Group A',
}]

<Timeline
  options={options}
  groups={groups}
/>

Custom Times

Custom Times are defined more declaritively in the component, via the customTimes prop. You define them via a simple object where the key is the id of the custom time and the value is the datetime:

const customTimes = {
  one: new Date(),
  two: 'Tue May 10 2016 16:17:44 GMT+1000 (AEST)'
}

When the customTimes prop changes, the updated times will be reflected in the timeline.

Events

All events are supported via prop function handlers. The prop name follows the convention <eventName>Handler and the specified function will receive the same arguments as the vis.js counterparts. Some visjs event names are not camelcased (e.g. rangechange), so the corresponding React prop names need to follow that convention where necessary:

<Timeline
  options={options}
  clickHandler={clickHandler}
  rangechangeHandler={rangeChangeHandler}
/>

function clickHandler(props) {
  // handle click event
}

function rangeChangeHandler(props) {
  // handle range change
}

Animation

You can enable animation (when the options start/end values change) by passing a prop of animation to the component. The available options for this prop follow the same conventions as setWindow in vis.js. So you can either pass a boolean value (true by default) or an object specifying your animation configuration, e.g:

// animate prop...
{
  duration: 3000,
  easingFunction: 'easeInQuint',
}

Styling

Import your custom CSS after you import the component from the module, e.g:

import Timeline from 'react-visjs-timeline'
import './my-custom-css.css' // in conjunction with webpack's style-loader

