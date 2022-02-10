openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

react-vis-tx

by uber
1.0.14 (see all)

Data Visualization Components

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

0

GitHub Stars

8.1K

Maintenance

Last Commit

8d ago

Contributors

137

Package

Dependencies

19

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

version build build downloads

react-vis | Demos | Docs

A COMPOSABLE VISUALIZATION SYSTEM

demo

Overview

A collection of react components to render common data visualization charts, such as line/area/bar charts, heat maps, scatterplots, contour plots, hexagon heatmaps, pie and donut charts, sunbursts, radar charts, parallel coordinates, and tree maps.

Some notable features:

  • Simplicity. react-vis doesn't require any deep knowledge of data visualization libraries to start building your first visualizations.
  • Flexibility. react-vis provides a set of basic building blocks for different charts. For instance, separate X and Y axis components. This provides a high level of control of chart layout for applications that need it.
  • Ease of use. The library provides a set of defaults which can be overridden by the custom user's settings.
  • Integration with React. react-vis supports the React's lifecycle and doesn't create unnecessary nodes.

Usage

Install react-vis via npm.

npm install react-vis --save

Include the built main CSS file in your HTML page or via SASS:

@import "~react-vis/dist/style";

You can also select only the styles you want to use. This helps minimize the size of the outputted CSS. Here's an example of importing only the legends styles:

@import "~react-vis/dist/styles/legends";

Import the necessary components from the library...

import {XYPlot, XAxis, YAxis, HorizontalGridLines, LineSeries} from 'react-vis';

… and add the following code to your render function:

<XYPlot
  width={300}
  height={300}>
  <HorizontalGridLines />
  <LineSeries
    data={[
      {x: 1, y: 10},
      {x: 2, y: 5},
      {x: 3, y: 15}
    ]}/>
  <XAxis />
  <YAxis />
</XYPlot>

If you're working in a non-node environment, you can also directly include the bundle and compiled style using basic html tags.

<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://unpkg.com/react-vis/dist/style.css">
<script type="text/javascript" src="https://unpkg.com/react-vis/dist/dist.min.js"></script>

The global reactVis object will now be available for you to play around.

You can checkout these example CodePens: #1, #2, #3 or #4

More information

Take a look at the folder with examples or check out some docs:

Development

To develop on this component, install the dependencies and then build and watch the static files:

npm install && npm run start

Once complete, you can view the component's example in your browser (will open automatically). Any changes you make to the example code will run the compiler to build the files again.

To lint your code, run the tests, and create code coverage reports:

npm run full-test

Requirements

react-vis makes use of ES6 array methods such as Array.prototype.find. If you make use of react-vis, in an environment without these methods, you'll see errors like TypeError: Server rendering error: Object x,y,radius,angle,color,fill,stroke,opacity,size has no method 'find'. You can use babel-polyfill to polyfill these methods.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial