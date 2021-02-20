React vis-timeline component

React component for the vis-timeline timeline module.

vis-timeline documentation

Installation

npm install --save react-vis-timeline

OR

yarn add react-vis-timeline

Getting Started

import Timeline from 'react-vis-timeline' const options = { width: '100%' , height: '100px' , } <Timeline options={options} />

What are the differences from react-visjs-timeline ?

Written in Typescript

Using vis-timeline library! without the old vis.js

No unnecessary re-renders The old lib caused re-renders on each prop changed, and using immutable objects to detect changes. This was very problematic and caused performance issues. We don't want to re-render the whole timeline, just because 1 item added to the items array.

API changes (items, groups) vis-timeline already knows how to detect changes with vis-data 's DataSet object. So in this library, we take it as an advantage and using these DataSets. While exposing them to the user within ref . You can also insert initial data with props, and update/add/remove later with ref API.

Expose the timeline's API. Methods like focus , fit , and many more native vis-timeline methods exposed as well in optional ref .

Supported Features

Configuration Options

Items

Groups

Custom Times

Events

Selection

Timeline's API

Items

Items follow the exact same for format as they do in `vis-timeline``. See the vis-timeline documentation for more information.

const items = [{ start: new Date ( 2010 , 7 , 15 ), end: new Date ( 2010 , 8 , 2 ), content: 'Trajectory A' , }] <Timeline options={options} initialItems={items} />

Groups

Groups follow the exact same for format as they do in vis-timeline. See the vis-timeline documentation for more information.

const groups = [{ id: 1 , content: 'Group A' , }] <Timeline options={options} initialGroups={groups} />

Custom Times

CustomTimes defined more declaratively in the component, via the customTimes prop.

const customTimes = [ { id: 'one' , datetime: new Date () }, { id: 'two' , datetime: 'Tue May 10 2016 16:17:44 GMT+1000 (AEST)' } ]

When the customTimes prop changes, the updated times will be reflected in the timeline.

Events

All events are supported via prop function handlers. The prop name follows the convention <eventName>Handler and the specified function will receive the same arguments as the vis-timeline counterparts. Some vis-timeline event names are not camelcased (e.g. rangechange ), so the corresponding React prop names need to follow that convention where necessary:

<Timeline options={options} clickHandler={clickHandler} rangechangeHandler={rangeChangeHandler} /> function clickHandler ( props ) { } function rangeChangeHandler ( props ) { }

Animation

You can enable animation (when the options start/end values change) by passing a prop of animation to the component. The available options for this prop follow the same conventions as setWindow in vis-timeline . So you can either pass a boolean value ( true by default) or an object specifying your animation configuration, e.g:

{ duration: 3000 , easingFunction: 'easeInQuint' }

Styling

Import your custom CSS after you import the component from the module, e.g: