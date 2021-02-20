React component for the
vis-timeline timeline module.
npm install --save react-vis-timeline
OR
yarn add react-vis-timeline
import Timeline from 'react-vis-timeline'
// https://visjs.github.io/vis-timeline/docs/timeline/#Configuration_Options
const options = {
width: '100%',
height: '100px',
// ...
// ...
}
// JSX
<Timeline options={options} />
react-visjs-timeline ?
Written in Typescript
Using
vis-timeline library! without the old
vis.js
No unnecessary re-renders
The old lib caused re-renders on each prop changed, and using immutable objects to detect changes. This was very problematic and caused performance issues. We don't want to re-render the whole timeline, just because 1 item added to the items array.
API changes (items, groups)
vis-timeline already knows how to detect changes with
vis-data's DataSet object.
So in this library, we take it as an advantage and using these DataSets.
While exposing them to the user within
ref.
You can also insert initial data with props, and update/add/remove later with ref API.
Expose the timeline's API.
Methods like
focus,
fit, and many more native vis-timeline methods exposed as well in optional
ref.
Items follow the exact same for format as they do in `vis-timeline``. See the vis-timeline documentation for more information.
const items = [{
start: new Date(2010, 7, 15),
end: new Date(2010, 8, 2), // end is optional
content: 'Trajectory A',
}]
<Timeline
options={options}
initialItems={items}
/>
Groups follow the exact same for format as they do in vis-timeline. See the vis-timeline documentation for more information.
const groups = [{
id: 1,
content: 'Group A',
}]
<Timeline
options={options}
initialGroups={groups}
/>
CustomTimes defined more declaratively in the component, via the
customTimes prop.
const customTimes = [
{
id: 'one',
datetime: new Date()
},
{
id: 'two',
datetime: 'Tue May 10 2016 16:17:44 GMT+1000 (AEST)'
}
]
When the
customTimes prop changes, the updated times will be reflected in the timeline.
All events are supported via prop function handlers. The prop name follows the convention
<eventName>Handler and the specified function will receive the same arguments as the vis-timeline counterparts.
Some vis-timeline event names are not camelcased (e.g.
rangechange), so the corresponding React prop names need to follow that convention where necessary:
<Timeline
options={options}
clickHandler={clickHandler}
rangechangeHandler={rangeChangeHandler}
/>
function clickHandler(props) {
// handle click event
}
function rangeChangeHandler(props) {
// handle range change
}
You can enable animation (when the options start/end values change) by passing a prop of
animation to the component. The available options for this prop follow the same conventions as
setWindow in
vis-timeline. So you can either pass a boolean value (
true by default) or an object specifying your animation configuration, e.g:
// animate prop...
{
duration: 3000,
easingFunction: 'easeInQuint'
}
Import your custom CSS after you import the component from the module, e.g:
import Timeline from 'react-vis-timeline';
import './my-custom-css.css';