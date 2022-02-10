A COMPOSABLE VISUALIZATION SYSTEM

Overview

A collection of react components to render common data visualization charts, such as line/area/bar charts, heat maps, scatterplots, contour plots, hexagon heatmaps, pie and donut charts, sunbursts, radar charts, parallel coordinates, and tree maps.

Some notable features:

Simplicity. react-vis doesn't require any deep knowledge of data visualization libraries to start building your first visualizations.

doesn't require any deep knowledge of data visualization libraries to start building your first visualizations. Flexibility. react-vis provides a set of basic building blocks for different charts. For instance, separate X and Y axis components. This provides a high level of control of chart layout for applications that need it.

provides a set of basic building blocks for different charts. For instance, separate X and Y axis components. This provides a high level of control of chart layout for applications that need it. Ease of use. The library provides a set of defaults which can be overridden by the custom user's settings.

Integration with React. react-vis supports the React's lifecycle and doesn't create unnecessary nodes.

Usage

Install react-vis via npm.

npm install react-vis --save

Include the built main CSS file in your HTML page or via SASS:

@import "~react-vis/dist/style";

You can also select only the styles you want to use. This helps minimize the size of the outputted CSS. Here's an example of importing only the legends styles:

@import "~react-vis/dist/styles/legends";

Import the necessary components from the library...

import {XYPlot, XAxis, YAxis, HorizontalGridLines, LineSeries} from 'react-vis' ;

… and add the following code to your render function:

<XYPlot width={ 300 } height={ 300 }> < HorizontalGridLines /> < LineSeries data = {[ { x: 1 , y: 10 }, { x: 2 , y: 5 }, { x: 3 , y: 15 } ]}/> < XAxis /> < YAxis /> </ XYPlot >

If you're working in a non-node environment, you can also directly include the bundle and compiled style using basic html tags.

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://unpkg.com/react-vis/dist/style.css" > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "https://unpkg.com/react-vis/dist/dist.min.js" > </ script >

The global reactVis object will now be available for you to play around.

You can checkout these example CodePens: #1, #2, #3 or #4

More information

Take a look at the folder with examples or check out some docs:

Development

To develop on this component, install the dependencies and then build and watch the static files:

npm install && npm run start

Once complete, you can view the component's example in your browser (will open automatically). Any changes you make to the example code will run the compiler to build the files again.

To lint your code, run the tests, and create code coverage reports:

npm run full-test

Requirements