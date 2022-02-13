React Virtuoso is the most powerful React virtual list/table component, full stop. Here's why:
For live examples and documentation, check the documentation website.
npm install react-virtuoso
import * as React from 'react'
import * as ReactDOM from 'react-dom'
import { Virtuoso } from 'react-virtuoso'
const App = () => {
return <Virtuoso style={{ height: '400px' }} totalCount={200} itemContent={index => <div>Item {index}</div>} />
}
ReactDOM.render(<App />, document.getElementById('root'))
The
GroupedVirtuoso component is a variant of the "flat"
Virtuoso, with the following differences:
totalCount, the component exposes
groupCounts: number[] property, which specifies the amount of items in each group.
For example, passing
[20, 30] will render two groups with 20 and 30 items each;
itemContent property, the component requires an additional
groupContent property,
which renders the group header. The
groupContent callback receives the zero-based group index as a parameter.
The
VirtuosoGrid component displays same sized items in multiple columns.
The layout and item sizing is controlled through CSS class properties, which allows you to use media queries, min-width, percentage, etc.
The
TableVirtuoso component works just like
Virtuoso, but with HTML tables.
It supports window scrolling, sticky headers, sticky columns, and works with React Table and MUI Table.
You can customize the markup up to your requirements - check the Material UI list demo. If you need to support reordering, check the React Sortable HOC example.
To support legacy browsers, you might have to load a ResizeObserver Polyfill before using
react-virtuoso:
import ResizeObserver from 'resize-observer-polyfill'
if (!window.ResizeObserver)
window.ResizeObserver = ResizeObserver
Petyo Ivanov @petyosi.
To run the tests, use
npm run test.
An end-to-end browser-based test suite is runnable with
npm run e2e, with the pages being
e2e/*.tsx and the tests
e2e/*.test.ts.
A convenient way to debug something is to preview the test cases in the browser.
To do that, run
npm run browse-examples - it will open a crude UI that lets you browse the components in the
e2e folder.
The documentation site is built with docusaurus and the content is available in the
site/docs directory.
The API reference is generated from the doc comments in
src/components.tsx.
MIT License.
