React Virtuoso is the most powerful React virtual list/table component, full stop. Here's why:

For live examples and documentation, check the documentation website.

Get Started

npm install react-virtuoso

import * as React from 'react' import * as ReactDOM from 'react-dom' import { Virtuoso } from 'react-virtuoso' const App = () => { return < Virtuoso style = {{ height: ' 400px ' }} totalCount = {200} itemContent = {index => < div > Item {index} </ div > } /> } ReactDOM.render( < App /> , document.getElementById('root'))

The GroupedVirtuoso component is a variant of the "flat" Virtuoso , with the following differences:

Instead of totalCount , the component exposes groupCounts: number[] property, which specifies the amount of items in each group. For example, passing [20, 30] will render two groups with 20 and 30 items each;

The VirtuosoGrid component displays same sized items in multiple columns. The layout and item sizing is controlled through CSS class properties, which allows you to use media queries, min-width, percentage, etc.

The TableVirtuoso component works just like Virtuoso , but with HTML tables. It supports window scrolling, sticky headers, sticky columns, and works with React Table and MUI Table.

Works With Your UI Library of Choice

You can customize the markup up to your requirements - check the Material UI list demo. If you need to support reordering, check the React Sortable HOC example.

Documentation and Demos

For in-depth documentation and live examples of the supported features and live demos, check the documentation website.

Browser support

To support legacy browsers, you might have to load a ResizeObserver Polyfill before using react-virtuoso :

import ResizeObserver from 'resize-observer-polyfill' if (! window .ResizeObserver) window .ResizeObserver = ResizeObserver

Author

Petyo Ivanov @petyosi.

Contributing

Fixes and new Features

To run the tests, use npm run test . An end-to-end browser-based test suite is runnable with npm run e2e , with the pages being e2e/*.tsx and the tests e2e/*.test.ts .

A convenient way to debug something is to preview the test cases in the browser. To do that, run npm run browse-examples - it will open a crude UI that lets you browse the components in the e2e folder.

Docs

The documentation site is built with docusaurus and the content is available in the site/docs directory. The API reference is generated from the doc comments in src/components.tsx .

License

MIT License.