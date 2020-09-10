openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rvt

react-virtualized-tree

by Diogo
3.4.1 (see all)

A virtualized tree view component making use of react

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

6.1K

GitHub Stars

379

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

14

Package

Dependencies

9

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

React Tree

Reviews

Average Rating

3.0/52
Read All Reviews

Top Feedback

1Hard to Use

Readme

react-virtualized-tree

Travis npm package Coveralls Gitter semantic-release

Introduction

react-virtualized-tree is a tree view react library built on top of react-virtualized

Its main goal is to display tree like data in a beautiful and fast way. Being a reactive library it uses children functions to achieve maximum extensibility. The core idea behind it is that anyone using it is enable to create a tree as they intent just by rendering their own components or components exported by the tree.

Demo and docs can be found in here.

Installation

You can install via npm or yarn. npm i react-virtualized-tree --save

or

yarn add react-virtualized-tree

To get the basic styles for free you need to import react-virtualized styles only once.

import 'react-virtualized/styles.css'
import 'react-virtualized-tree/lib/main.css'

If you want to use the icons in the default renderers do the same for material icons.

import 'material-icons/css/material-icons.css'

Usage

To use the standalone tree

import Tree from 'react-virtualized-tree'

To use the FilteringContainer

import { FilteringContainer } from 'react-virtualized-tree'

Dependencies

Most react-virtualized-tree Dependencies are managed internally, the only required peerDependencies are react, react-dom and react-virtualized.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use1
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Ahmet ÇAĞLAYANİstanbul, Turkey40 Ratings0 Reviews
Senior Frontend Developer / Mobile Developer
September 28, 2020
Prakash Senthil VelBangalore, India1 Rating0 Reviews
Working on React,Redux, Javascript, HTML 5, CSS3
September 7, 2020
Hard to Use

Alternatives

reaflow🕸 React library for building workflow editors, flow charts and diagrams
GitHub Stars
909
Weekly Downloads
2K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
3Highly Customizable
rc-treeReact Tree
GitHub Stars
910
Weekly Downloads
818K
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Highly Customizable
rdt
react-d3-tree:deciduous_tree: React component to create interactive D3 tree graphs
GitHub Stars
667
Weekly Downloads
16K
User Rating
4.3/ 5
3
Top Feedback
4Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
rc-tree-selectReact Tree Select
GitHub Stars
228
Weekly Downloads
764K
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Poor Documentation
rtg
react-tree-graphA react library for generating a graphical tree from data using d3
GitHub Stars
141
Weekly Downloads
2K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
react-sortable-treeDrag-and-drop sortable component for nested data and hierarchies
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
93K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
See 25 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial