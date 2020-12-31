A React component for efficiently rendering tree like structures with support for position: sticky.
react-virtualized-sticky-tree uses a similar API to react-virtualized.
https://marchaos.github.io/react-virtualized-sticky-tree/
npm install react-virtualized-sticky-tree --save
import { StickyTree } from 'react-virtualized-sticky-tree';
const tree = {
root: { name: 'Root', children: ['child1', 'child2', 'child3'], depth: 0 },
child1: { name: 'Child 1', children: ['child4'], depth: 1 },
child2: { name: 'Child 2', depth: 2 },
child3: { name: 'Child 3', depth: 2 },
child4: { name: 'Child 4', depth: 3 },
};
const getChildren = (id) => {
if (tree[id].children) {
return tree[id].children.map(id => ({ id, height: 30, isSticky: true }));
}
};
const rowRenderer = ({ id, style }) => {
const node = tree[id];
return <div style={style}>{node.name}</div>
};
render() {
return (
<StickyTree
root={{ id: 'root', height: 30 }}
width={width}
height={height}
getChildren={getChildren}
rowRenderer={rowRenderer}
renderRoot={true}
overscanRowCount={20}
/>
);
)
StickyTree renders the component within a nested structure so that the header's position may be 'stuck' at different levels (see demo). When passing the root node or items in the children array, specifying isSticky: true will make the item sticky.
Every nested sticky level should have a top which is at the bottom of the sticky level above it. For example. If your root node is 30px high and has a top of 0, the next sticky node should have a top of 30px. The z-index of the node should also be lower than the nodes above it (so that it is scrolled out of view underneath its parent node). If your root node is z-index 4, then the node below could be 3, below that 2 and so on.
An implementation of this would look like:
const getChildren = (id) => {
if (shouldBeSticky(id)) {
return tree[id].children.map(childId => ({
id: childId,
isSticky: true,
stickyTop: tree[childId].depth * 10,
zIndex: 30 - tree[childId].depth,
height: 10
}))
}
return tree[id].children.map(childId => ({ id: childId, isSticky: false, height: 10 }))
};
/**
* Here, style will include the styles to make the node sticky in the right position.
*/
const rowRenderer = ({ id, style }) => {
return <div className="row" style={style}>{mytree[id].name}</div>;
};
Be sure to pass a sticky root node to StickyTree if it should be sticky
<StickyTree
className="treee"
root={{ id: 'root', isSticky: true, stickyTop: 0, zIndex: 3, height: 10 }}
rowRenderer={rowRenderer}
getChildren={getChildren}
/>
If the containing element of your tree has a dynamic height, you can use react-measure to provide the width and height to sticky-tree so that it can resize to the available width.
For Simplicity,
react-virtualized-sticky-tree includes a component which uses react-measure to achieve this:
import { AutoSizedStickyTree } from 'react-virtualized-sticky-tree';
<AutoSizedStickyTree
className="tree"
root={{ id: 'root', isSticky: true, stickyTop: 0, zIndex: 3, height: 30 }}
rowRenderer={rowRenderer}
getChildren={getChildren}
...
/>
If you want to do this yourself, you can install react-measure:
npm install react-measure --save
as a HOC:
const MeasuredTree = withContentRect('bounds')(({ measureRef, measure, contentRect }) => (
<div ref={measureRef} className="sticky-wrapper">
<StickyTree
root={{id: 0}}
getChildren={getChildren}
rowRenderer={rowRenderer}
renderRoot={true}
width={contentRect.bounds.width}
height={contentRect.bounds.height}
overscanRowCount={20}
/>
</div>
));
or within render()
<Measure
bounds={true}
onResize={(contentRect) => {this.setState({ dimensions: contentRect.bounds });}}
>
{({ measureRef }) =>
<div ref={measureRef} className="sticky-tree-wrapper">
<StickyTree
width={this.state.dimensions.width}
height={this.state.dimensions.height}
root={{id: 0 }}
renderRoot={true}
rowRenderer={this.rowRenderer}
getChildren={this.getChildren}
overscanRowCount={20}
/>
</div>
}
</Measure>
Rendering tree structures is supported in all modern browsers. For position: sticky, See http://caniuse.com/#search=position%3Asticky