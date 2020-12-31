A React component for efficiently rendering tree like structures with support for position: sticky. react-virtualized-sticky-tree uses a similar API to react-virtualized.

Demo

https://marchaos.github.io/react-virtualized-sticky-tree/

Getting Started

npm install react-virtualized-sticky-tree --save

Usage

Basic Example

import { StickyTree } from 'react-virtualized-sticky-tree' ; const tree = { root : { name : 'Root' , children : [ 'child1' , 'child2' , 'child3' ], depth : 0 }, child1 : { name : 'Child 1' , children : [ 'child4' ], depth : 1 }, child2 : { name : 'Child 2' , depth : 2 }, child3 : { name : 'Child 3' , depth : 2 }, child4 : { name : 'Child 4' , depth : 3 }, }; const getChildren = ( id ) => { if (tree[id].children) { return tree[id].children.map( id => ({ id, height : 30 , isSticky : true })); } }; const rowRenderer = ( { id, style } ) => { const node = tree[id]; return < div style = {style} > {node.name} </ div > }; render() { return ( < StickyTree root = {{ id: ' root ', height: 30 }} width = {width} height = {height} getChildren = {getChildren} rowRenderer = {rowRenderer} renderRoot = {true} overscanRowCount = {20} /> ); )

Nested Sticky Header Styles

StickyTree renders the component within a nested structure so that the header's position may be 'stuck' at different levels (see demo). When passing the root node or items in the children array, specifying isSticky: true will make the item sticky.

Every nested sticky level should have a top which is at the bottom of the sticky level above it. For example. If your root node is 30px high and has a top of 0, the next sticky node should have a top of 30px. The z-index of the node should also be lower than the nodes above it (so that it is scrolled out of view underneath its parent node). If your root node is z-index 4, then the node below could be 3, below that 2 and so on.

An implementation of this would look like:

const getChildren = ( id ) => { if (shouldBeSticky(id)) { return tree[id].children.map( childId => ({ id : childId, isSticky : true , stickyTop : tree[childId].depth * 10 , zIndex : 30 - tree[childId].depth, height : 10 })) } return tree[id].children.map( childId => ({ id : childId, isSticky : false , height : 10 })) }; const rowRenderer = ( { id, style } ) => { return < div className = "row" style = {style} > {mytree[id].name} </ div > ; };

Be sure to pass a sticky root node to StickyTree if it should be sticky

<StickyTree className= "treee" root={{ id : 'root' , isSticky : true , stickyTop : 0 , zIndex : 3 , height : 10 }} rowRenderer={rowRenderer} getChildren={getChildren} />

Dynamic Height Container

If the containing element of your tree has a dynamic height, you can use react-measure to provide the width and height to sticky-tree so that it can resize to the available width.

For Simplicity, react-virtualized-sticky-tree includes a component which uses react-measure to achieve this:

import { AutoSizedStickyTree } from 'react-virtualized-sticky-tree' ; < AutoSizedStickyTree className = "tree" root = {{ id: ' root ', isSticky: true , stickyTop: 0 , zIndex: 3 , height: 30 }} rowRenderer = {rowRenderer} getChildren = {getChildren} ... />

If you want to do this yourself, you can install react-measure:

npm install react-measure --save

as a HOC:

const MeasuredTree = withContentRect( 'bounds' )( ( { measureRef, measure, contentRect } ) => ( < div ref = {measureRef} className = "sticky-wrapper" > < StickyTree root = {{id: 0 }} getChildren = {getChildren} rowRenderer = {rowRenderer} renderRoot = {true} width = {contentRect.bounds.width} height = {contentRect.bounds.height} overscanRowCount = {20} /> </ div > ));

or within render()

<Measure bounds={ true } onResize={(contentRect) => { this .setState({ dimensions : contentRect.bounds });}} > {({ measureRef }) => < div ref = {measureRef} className = "sticky-tree-wrapper" > < StickyTree width = {this.state.dimensions.width} height = {this.state.dimensions.height} root = {{id: 0 }} renderRoot = {true} rowRenderer = {this.rowRenderer} getChildren = {this.getChildren} overscanRowCount = {20} /> </ div > } </ Measure >

Supported Browsers

Tested with Chrome 59+

Tested with Safari 11+

Tested with Firefox 54+

Rendering tree structures is supported in all modern browsers. For position: sticky, See http://caniuse.com/#search=position%3Asticky