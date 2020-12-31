openbase logo
rvs

react-virtualized-sticky-tree

by Marc McIntyre
3.0.0-beta13 (see all)

A React component for efficiently rendering tree like structures with support for position: sticky

Overview

Categories

Readme

react-virtualized-sticky-tree

A React component for efficiently rendering tree like structures with support for position: sticky. react-virtualized-sticky-tree uses a similar API to react-virtualized.

Demo

https://marchaos.github.io/react-virtualized-sticky-tree/

Getting Started

npm install react-virtualized-sticky-tree --save

Usage

Basic Example

import { StickyTree } from 'react-virtualized-sticky-tree';

const tree = {
  root: { name: 'Root', children: ['child1', 'child2', 'child3'], depth: 0 },
  child1: { name: 'Child 1', children: ['child4'], depth: 1 },
  child2: { name: 'Child 2', depth: 2 },
  child3: { name: 'Child 3', depth: 2 },
  child4: { name: 'Child 4', depth: 3 },
};

const getChildren = (id) => {
  if (tree[id].children) {
    return tree[id].children.map(id => ({ id, height: 30, isSticky: true }));
  }
};

const rowRenderer = ({ id, style }) => {
  const node = tree[id];
  return <div style={style}>{node.name}</div>
};

render() {
  return (
      <StickyTree
        root={{ id: 'root', height: 30 }}
        width={width}
        height={height}
        getChildren={getChildren}
        rowRenderer={rowRenderer}
        renderRoot={true}
        overscanRowCount={20}
      />
  );
)

Nested Sticky Header Styles

StickyTree renders the component within a nested structure so that the header's position may be 'stuck' at different levels (see demo). When passing the root node or items in the children array, specifying isSticky: true will make the item sticky.

Every nested sticky level should have a top which is at the bottom of the sticky level above it. For example. If your root node is 30px high and has a top of 0, the next sticky node should have a top of 30px. The z-index of the node should also be lower than the nodes above it (so that it is scrolled out of view underneath its parent node). If your root node is z-index 4, then the node below could be 3, below that 2 and so on.

An implementation of this would look like:

const getChildren = (id) => {
    if (shouldBeSticky(id)) {
      return tree[id].children.map(childId => ({
         id: childId, 
         isSticky: true,
         stickyTop: tree[childId].depth * 10,
         zIndex: 30 - tree[childId].depth, 
         height: 10
      }))
    }
    return tree[id].children.map(childId => ({ id: childId, isSticky: false, height: 10 }))
};

/**
 * Here, style will include the styles to make the node sticky in the right position. 
 */
const rowRenderer = ({ id, style }) => {
  return <div className="row" style={style}>{mytree[id].name}</div>;
};

Be sure to pass a sticky root node to StickyTree if it should be sticky

<StickyTree
    className="treee"
    root={{ id: 'root', isSticky: true, stickyTop: 0, zIndex: 3, height: 10 }}
    rowRenderer={rowRenderer}
    getChildren={getChildren}
/>

Dynamic Height Container

If the containing element of your tree has a dynamic height, you can use react-measure to provide the width and height to sticky-tree so that it can resize to the available width.

For Simplicity, react-virtualized-sticky-tree includes a component which uses react-measure to achieve this:

import { AutoSizedStickyTree } from 'react-virtualized-sticky-tree';

<AutoSizedStickyTree
    className="tree"
    root={{ id: 'root', isSticky: true, stickyTop: 0, zIndex: 3, height: 30 }}
    rowRenderer={rowRenderer}
    getChildren={getChildren}
    ...
/>

If you want to do this yourself, you can install react-measure:

npm install react-measure --save

as a HOC:

const MeasuredTree = withContentRect('bounds')(({ measureRef, measure, contentRect }) => (
  <div ref={measureRef} className="sticky-wrapper">
    <StickyTree
      root={{id: 0}}
      getChildren={getChildren}
      rowRenderer={rowRenderer}
      renderRoot={true}
      width={contentRect.bounds.width}
      height={contentRect.bounds.height}
      overscanRowCount={20}
    />
  </div>
));

or within render()

<Measure
    bounds={true}
    onResize={(contentRect) => {this.setState({ dimensions: contentRect.bounds });}}
>
    {({ measureRef }) => 
          <div ref={measureRef} className="sticky-tree-wrapper">
              <StickyTree
                  width={this.state.dimensions.width}
                  height={this.state.dimensions.height}
                  root={{id: 0 }}
                  renderRoot={true}
                  rowRenderer={this.rowRenderer}
                  getChildren={this.getChildren}
                  overscanRowCount={20}
              />
          </div>
    }
</Measure>

Supported Browsers

  • Tested with Chrome 59+
  • Tested with Safari 11+
  • Tested with Firefox 54+

Rendering tree structures is supported in all modern browsers. For position: sticky, See http://caniuse.com/#search=position%3Asticky

