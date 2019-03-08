openbase logo
rvs

react-virtualized-select-legacy

by Brian Vaughn
3.1.3

HOC that uses react-virtualized and react-select to display large lists of options in a drop-down

Readme

This component is no longer supported

Hello! This package is built on react-virtualized (a library that I no longer support) and vesion 1.0 of react-select (which is no longer the current version). As such, I've decided to stop supporting this package. GitHub issues and pull requests may be ignored.

If you are interested in taking over maintenance of this package, please send me an email (see my GitHub profile) and I'd be happy to add you as a collaborator.

React Virtualized Select

Demos available here: http://bvaughn.github.io/react-virtualized-select/

react-virtualized-select example

Getting started

Install react-virtualized-select using npm.

npm install react-virtualized-select --save

ES6, CommonJS, and UMD builds are available with each distribution. For example:

// Make sure to import default styles.
// This only needs to be done once; probably during bootstrapping process.
import 'react-select/dist/react-select.css'
import 'react-virtualized-select/styles.css'

// Then import the virtualized Select HOC
import VirtualizedSelect from 'react-virtualized-select'

Alternately you can load a global-friendly UMD build:

<link rel="stylesheet" href="path-to-react-select/dist/react-select.css">
<link rel="stylesheet" href="path-to-react-virtualized/styles.css">
<link rel="stylesheet" href="path-to-react-virtualized-select/styles.css">

<script src="path-to-react-virtualized-select/dist/umd/react-virtualized-select.js"></script>

Example

react-select-virtualized works just like react-select. You pass it an array of options, along with almost any other parameters supported by the Select component.

Try this example in Code Sandbox.

// Import default styles.
// This only needs to be done once; probably during bootstrapping process.
import "react-select/dist/react-select.css";
import "react-virtualized-select/styles.css";

import React from "react";
import ReactDOM from "react-dom";
import Select from "react-virtualized-select";

// Dummy array of test values.
const options = Array.from(new Array(1000), (_, index) => ({
  label: `Item ${index}`,
  value: index
}));

ReactDOM.render(
  <Select options={options} />,
  document.getElementById("root")
);

React Virtualized Select Props

The additional parameters introduced by react-select-virtualized are optional. They are:

PropertyTypeDescription
asyncPropTypes.boolUse Select.Async internally; if this property is specified then a loadOptions method should also be used.
maxHeightPropTypes.numberMax height of options menu; defaults to 200 pixels.
optionHeightPropTypes.number or PropTypes.funcOption height (defaults to 35 pixels). Dynamic height can be supported via a function with the signature ({ option: Object }): number
optionRendererPropTypes.funcCustom option renderer; (see below for signature).
selectComponentPropTypes.funcUse a specific select HOC (eg Select, Select.Creatable, Select.Async or Select.AsyncCreatable); defaults to Select (or Select.Async if async flag is true).

Unsupported props

optionComponent is not supported for react-select-virtualized; optionRenderer must be used instead, see below for usage.

Custom Option Renderer

You can override the built-in option renderer by specifying your own optionRenderer property. Your renderer should return a React element that represents the specified option. It will be passed the following named parameters:

PropertyTypeDescription
focusedOptionObjectThe option currently-focused in the dropdown. Use this property to determine if your rendered option should be highlighted or styled differently.
focusedOptionIndexnumberIndex of the currently-focused option.
focusOptionFunctionCallback to update the focused option; for example, you may want to call this function on mouse-over.
keystringA unique identifier for each element created by the renderer.
labelKeystringAttribute of option that contains the display text.
optionObjectThe option to be rendered.
optionsArray<Object>Array of options (objects) contained in the select menu.
selectValueFunctionCallback to update the selected values; for example, you may want to call this function on click.
styleObjectStyles that must be passed to the rendered option. These styles are specifying the position of each option (required for correct option displaying in the dropdown).
valueArrayArray<Object>Array of the currently-selected options. Use this property to determine if your rendered option should be highlighted or styled differently.
valueKeystringAttribute of option that contains the value.

optionRenderer example

It should be noted that in order to successfully set the active index in your custom renderer, you need to call the selectValue prop. A common pattern is to bind onto your onClick handler in your custom element. The example that follows also provides the required style prop (as noted above), which is necessary to properly position the element. Refer to the full example for the complete usage.

function Option({
  style,
  option,
  selectValue,
}) {
  return (
    <a
      style={style}
      onClick={() => selectValue(option)}
    >
      {option.value}
    </a>
  );
}

