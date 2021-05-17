openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rv

react-virtualized

by Brian Vaughn
9.22.3 (see all)

React components for efficiently rendering large lists and tabular data

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

879K

GitHub Stars

23.2K

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

222

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

React Table, React Grid, React List, React Infinite Scroll, React Lazy Load

Reviews

Average Rating

4.7/553
Read All Reviews
HarthSid
gauravsahu34
Dhananjay044
mgs95

Top Feedback

7Great Documentation
6Highly Customizable
4Bleeding Edge
2Performant
1Easy to Use
1Hard to Use

Readme

React virtualized

NPM version NPM license NPM total downloads NPM monthly downloads CircleCI Codecov badge OpenCollective OpenCollective

React components for efficiently rendering large lists and tabular data. Check out the demo for some examples.

Sponsors

The following wonderful companies have sponsored react-virtualized:

Learn more about becoming a sponsor!

A word about react-window

If you're considering adding react-virtualized to a project, take a look at react-window as a possible lighter-weight alternative. Learn more about how the two libraries compare here.

Getting started

Install react-virtualized using npm.

npm install react-virtualized --save

ES6, CommonJS, and UMD builds are available with each distribution. For example:

// Most of react-virtualized's styles are functional (eg position, size).
// Functional styles are applied directly to DOM elements.
// The Table component ships with a few presentational styles as well.
// They are optional, but if you want them you will need to also import the CSS file.
// This only needs to be done once; probably during your application's bootstrapping process.
import 'react-virtualized/styles.css';

// You can import any component you want as a named export from 'react-virtualized', eg
import {Column, Table} from 'react-virtualized';

// But if you only use a few react-virtualized components,
// And you're concerned about increasing your application's bundle size,
// You can directly import only the components you need, like so:
import AutoSizer from 'react-virtualized/dist/commonjs/AutoSizer';
import List from 'react-virtualized/dist/commonjs/List';

Note webpack 4 makes this optimization itself, see the documentation.

If the above syntax looks too cumbersome, or you import react-virtualized components from a lot of places, you can also configure a Webpack alias. For example:

// Partial webpack.config.js
{
  alias: {
    'react-virtualized/List': 'react-virtualized/dist/es/List',
  },
  ...rest
}

Then you can just import like so:

import List from 'react-virtualized/List';

// Now you can use <List {...props} />

You can also use a global-friendly UMD build:

<link rel="stylesheet" href="path-to-react-virtualized/styles.css" />
<script src="path-to-react-virtualized/dist/umd/react-virtualized.js"></script>

Now you're ready to start using the components. You can learn more about which components react-virtualized has to offer below.

Dependencies

React Virtualized has very few dependencies and most are managed by NPM automatically. However the following peer dependencies must be specified by your project in order to avoid version conflicts: react, react-dom. NPM will not automatically install these for you but it will show you a warning message with instructions on how to install them.

Pure Components

By default all react-virtualized components use shallowCompare to avoid re-rendering unless props or state has changed. This occasionally confuses users when a collection's data changes (eg ['a','b','c'] => ['d','e','f']) but props do not (eg array.length).

The solution to this is to let react-virtualized know that something external has changed. This can be done a couple of different ways.

Pass-thru props

The shallowCompare method will detect changes to any props, even if they aren't declared as propTypes. This means you can also pass through additional properties that affect cell rendering to ensure changes are detected. For example, if you're using List to render a list of items that may be re-sorted after initial render- react-virtualized would not normally detect the sort operation because none of the properties it deals with change. However you can pass through the additional sort property to trigger a re-render. For example:

<List {...listProps} sortBy={sortBy} />
Public methods

Grid and Collection components can be forcefully re-rendered using forceUpdate. For Table and List, you'll need to call forceUpdateGrid to ensure that the inner Grid is also updated. For MultiGrid, you'll need to call forceUpdateGrids to ensure that the inner Grids are updated.

Documentation

API documentation available here.

There are also a couple of how-to guides:

Examples

Examples for each component can be seen in the documentation.

Here are some online demos of each component:

And here are some "recipe" type demos:

Supported Browsers

react-virtualized aims to support all evergreen browsers and recent mobile browsers for iOS and Android. IE 9+ is also supported (although IE 9 will require some user-defined, custom CSS since flexbox layout is not supported).

If you find a browser-specific problem, please report it along with a repro case. The easiest way to do this is probably by forking this Plunker.

Friends

Here are some great components built on top of react-virtualized:

  • react-infinite-calendar: Infinite scrolling date-picker with localization, themes, keyboard support, and more
  • react-sortable-hoc: Higher-order components to turn any list into an animated, touch-friendly, sortable list
  • react-sortable-tree: Drag-and-drop sortable representation of hierarchical data
  • react-virtualized-checkbox: Checkbox group component with virtualization for large number of options
  • react-virtualized-select: Drop-down menu for React with windowing to support large numbers of options.
  • react-virtualized-tree: A reactive tree component that aims to render large sets of tree structured data in an elegant and performant way
  • react-timeline-9000: A calendar timeline component that is capable of displaying and interacting with a large number of items

Contributions

Use GitHub issues for requests.

I actively welcome pull requests; learn how to contribute.

Changelog

Changes are tracked in the changelog.

License

react-virtualized is available under the MIT License.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation7
Easy to Use1
Performant2
Highly Customizable6
Bleeding Edge4
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use1
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
HarthSid53 Ratings70 Reviews
1 year ago
Highly Customizable
Bleeding Edge
Great Documentation

I have been using this library to render large lists in my applications. I was able to easily handle large datasets using react-virtualized. I have used some other libraries too for this purpose, but the performance which I got from react-virtualized is just a level up.

6
Harshsidh
spartan269
harssid3
harthsid2-hub
sawan-hardcoder
nikhil2882
Gaurav SahuJaipur Rajasthan86 Ratings78 Reviews
2020 B.Tech Computer Science graduate.
6 days ago
Great Documentation
Highly Customizable

This library is used only a couple of times because it is rare that customers want to render large tables, big files on the UI. Believe me, it is very fast, efficient(as it does not render all one-shot). Good documentation but nowadays not maintained much but can't say abandoned found no bleeding edge.

0
Dhananjay04414 Ratings3 Reviews
7 months ago
Great Documentation
Performant
Easy to Use

Its not bad, I have been used this library for few of my projects and mainly I used this library for rendering large list in my projects. It can handle large files easily. I have used several other libraries for this, but I will select react-virtualized any-day for this.

0
Mariano Gonzalez SalazarMadrid, Spain80 Ratings95 Reviews
December 15, 2020
Great Documentation
Highly Customizable
Performant
Bleeding Edge

When rendering huge tables is important to minimize the amount of content rendered on the screen. With this library, only the visible section of the table is rendered making huge tables to be as efficient as small ones.

0
Renan RamosBrasil16 Ratings0 Reviews
20 days ago

Alternatives

react-table⚛️ Hooks for building fast and extendable tables and datagrids for React
GitHub Stars
16K
Weekly Downloads
989K
User Rating
4.3/ 5
36
Top Feedback
13Highly Customizable
11Hard to Use
9Great Documentation
md
mui-datatablesDatatables for React using Material-UI - https://www.material-ui-datatables.com
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
54K
User Rating
4.8/ 5
8
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant
1Highly Customizable
rc-tableReact Table
GitHub Stars
924
Weekly Downloads
719K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
gridjsAdvanced table plugin
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
6K
User Rating
4.3/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3Highly Customizable
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
react-data-gridFeature-rich and customizable data grid React component
GitHub Stars
5K
Weekly Downloads
74K
User Rating
3.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Poor Documentation
See 25 Alternatives

Tutorials

Rendering large lists with React Virtualized - LogRocket Blog
blog.logrocket.com2 years agoRendering large lists with React Virtualized - LogRocket BlogWhat if you need to simultaneously show thousands of rows of data? Not an issue with React Virtualized, which can efficiently render large amounts of data.
react-virtualized examples - CodeSandbox
codesandbox.ioreact-virtualized examples - CodeSandboxLearn how to use react-virtualized by viewing and forking react-virtualized example apps on CodeSandbox
Optimize Your Code by using React Virtualized…
yudhajitadhikary.medium.com2 months agoOptimize Your Code by using React Virtualized…Hi Guys , We are going to discuss about a npm package called React-virtualized.Virtualization is the main core of React Application,The virtual DOM is a programming concept where an ideal, or…
React-Virtualized: Why, When and How you should use it
blog.theodo.comReact-Virtualized: Why, When and How you should use itReact-Virtualized uses the principle of windowing. The idea is to create only elements the user can see. Example: Book vs Kindle
Rendering Lists Using React Virtualized
css-tricks.com3 years agoRendering Lists Using React VirtualizedWorking with data in React is relatively easy because React is designed to handle data as state. The hassle begins when the amount of data you need to consume becomes massive. For example, say you …