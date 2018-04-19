Super simple virtualized list higher-order component for React version
^15.0.0 || ^16.0.0.
react-virtual-list allows you to display a large list of fixed-height items, while only rendering the items visible on the screen. This allows a large list to be rendered with much fewer DOM elements.
prop-types)
If you're looking for documentation on version 1, supporting React
~0.13.x, it's here.
You can use npm to install react-virtual-list.
> npm install react-virtual-list --save
The
./lib/VirtualList.js module exports a single, ES5-compatible, CommonJS-accessible, component factory.
import VirtualList from 'react-virtual-list';
Your inner list component uses the
virtual property to render the visible items, and set a style to set the overall list height and padding.
const MyList = ({
virtual,
itemHeight,
}) => (
<ul style={virtual.style}>
{virtual.items.map(item => (
<li key={`item_${item.id}`} style={{height: itemHeight}}>
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet
</li>
))}
</ul>
);
Note: You should set keys on your list items.
Create the virtualized component.
const MyVirtualList = VirtualList()(MyList);
Write the JSX for the virtualized component with the necessary properties.
<MyVirtualList
items={myBigListOfItems}
itemHeight={100}
/>
Options are used before the virtualized component can be created. This means that if you need to change an option after the initial render, you will need to recreate the virtualized component.
const options = {
container: this.refs.container, // use this scrollable element as a container
initialState: {
firstItemIndex: 0, // show first ten items
lastItemIndex: 9, // during initial render
},
};
const MyVirtualList = VirtualList(options)(MyList);
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
container
|DOM Element
|window
|Scrollable element that contains the list. Use this if you have a list inside an element with
overflow: scroll.
initialState
|object
|-
|An object with
firstItemIndex and
lastItemIndex properties, which represent array indexes of
items (see below). These are used to calculate the visible items before the component is mounted. Useful for server-side rendering.
These properties and any others set on your virtual component, such as
className, will be passed down to the inner component.
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
items
|Array
|-
|Full array of list items. Only the visible subset of these will be rendered.
itemHeight
|Number
|-
|Height in pixels of a single item. You must have a CSS rule that sets the height of each list item to this value.
itemBuffer
|Number
|0
|Number of items that should be rendered before and after the visible viewport. Try using this if you have a complex list that suffers from a bit of lag when scrolling.
VirtualList allows a second, optional, parameter, named
mapVirtualToProps, which functions similarly to Redux's
mapStateToProps. This function can be provided to change the properties passed to
MyList. Its arguments are:
|Name
|Description
props
|Includes all properties passed to
MyVirtualList
state
|Includes
firstItemIndex and
lastItemIndex; array indexes of the visible bounds of
items
The default
mapVirtualToProps can be found here.
Check out demo/src/app.js and demo/src/ConfigurableExample.js for the example used in the demo.
Use
npm test to run the tests using Jest. Not everything is currently tested yet!