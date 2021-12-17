Please use https://virtual-keyboard.js.org/react/ instead
A on-screen keyboard (OSK) Component that works in the browser for reactJS. Useful for Kiosk Touchscreens.
Based on the Virtual Keyboard using jQuery: https://mottie.github.io/Keyboard/
npm install react-virtual-keyboard
import Keyboard from 'react-virtual-keyboard';
<Keyboard
value={this.state.input}
name='keyboard'
options={{
type:"input",
layout: "qwerty",
alwaysOpen: true,
usePreview: false,
useWheel: false,
stickyShift: false,
appendLocally: true,
color: "light",
updateOnChange: true,
initialFocus: true,
display: {
"accept" : "Submit"
}
}}
onChange={this.onInputChanged}
onAccepted={this.onInputSubmitted}
ref={k => this.keyboard = k}
/>
onInputChanged = (data) => {
this.setState({ input: data });
}
onInputSubmitted = (data) => {
console.log("Input submitted:", data);
}
this.keyboard.interface.keyaction.enter = (base) => {
// Enter button pressed
// Accepting content, as an example:
return this.keyboard.interface.keyaction.accept(base);
};
For more information, check out the API documentation: https://github.com/Mottie/Keyboard/wiki/Options