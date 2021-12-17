openbase logo
rvk

react-virtual-keyboard

by Robert Gühne
1.0.2 (see all)

Use jQuery Virtual Keyboard in react.js

Documentation
531

45

2mos ago

5

3

MIT

DefinitelyTyped

No?

React Virtual Keyboard

Readme

DEPRECATED

React Virtual Keyboard

Project is outdated!

Please use https://virtual-keyboard.js.org/react/ instead

A on-screen keyboard (OSK) Component that works in the browser for reactJS. Useful for Kiosk Touchscreens.

Based on the Virtual Keyboard using jQuery: https://mottie.github.io/Keyboard/

Usage

Installation

npm install react-virtual-keyboard

Import Keyboard

import Keyboard from 'react-virtual-keyboard';

Use Keyboard Element

<Keyboard 
  value={this.state.input}
  name='keyboard'
  options={{
    type:"input",
    layout: "qwerty",
    alwaysOpen: true,
    usePreview: false,
    useWheel: false,
    stickyShift: false,
    appendLocally: true,
    color: "light",
    updateOnChange: true,
    initialFocus: true,
    display: {
      "accept" : "Submit"
    }
  }}
  onChange={this.onInputChanged}
  onAccepted={this.onInputSubmitted}
  ref={k => this.keyboard = k}
/>

Return updated values

onInputChanged = (data) => {
  this.setState({ input: data });
}

onInputSubmitted = (data) => {
  console.log("Input submitted:", data);
}

Listen for button presses

this.keyboard.interface.keyaction.enter = (base) => {
  // Enter button pressed
  // Accepting content, as an example:
  return this.keyboard.interface.keyaction.accept(base);
};

For more information, check out the API documentation: https://github.com/Mottie/Keyboard/wiki/Options

Dependencies

Alternatives

rsk
react-simple-keyboardReact Virtual Keyboard - Customizable, responsive and lightweight
GitHub Stars
411
Weekly Downloads
13K
rmu
react-material-ui-keyboardVirtual keyboard for TextField when needed
GitHub Stars
54
Weekly Downloads
333
rmt
react-material-touch-keyboardVirtual keyboard for TextFeild when needed
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
43
rhv
react-hangul-virtual-keyboardReact Virtual Keyboard - Customizable, responsive and lightweight (+ Korean layout)
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
8
rtd
react-touch-device-keyboardreact keyboard for touch devices
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
0
See 6 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
