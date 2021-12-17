DEPRECATED

React Virtual Keyboard

Please use https://virtual-keyboard.js.org/react/ instead

A on-screen keyboard (OSK) Component that works in the browser for reactJS. Useful for Kiosk Touchscreens.

Based on the Virtual Keyboard using jQuery: https://mottie.github.io/Keyboard/

Usage

Installation

npm install react-virtual-keyboard

Import Keyboard

import Keyboard from 'react-virtual-keyboard' ;

Use Keyboard Element

< Keyboard value = {this.state.input} name = 'keyboard' options = {{ type: " input ", layout: " qwerty ", alwaysOpen: true , usePreview: false , useWheel: false , stickyShift: false , appendLocally: true , color: " light ", updateOnChange: true , initialFocus: true , display: { " accept " : " Submit " } }} onChange = {this.onInputChanged} onAccepted = {this.onInputSubmitted} ref = {k => this.keyboard = k} />

onInputChanged = ( data ) => { this .setState({ input : data }); } onInputSubmitted = ( data ) => { console .log( "Input submitted:" , data); }

Listen for button presses

this .keyboard.interface.keyaction.enter = ( base ) => { return this .keyboard.interface.keyaction.accept(base); };

For more information, check out the API documentation: https://github.com/Mottie/Keyboard/wiki/Options

Dependencies