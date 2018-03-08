openbase logo
rv

react-vimeo

by Berkeley Martinez
2.0.0 (see all)

React component to load video from Vimeo

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.9K

GitHub Stars

79

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

19

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

React Video Player

Readme

React Vimeo

NPM

Usage

  var Vimeo = require('react-vimeo');

  React.render(
    <Vimeo videoId={ videoId } />,
    $mountNode
  );

To handle errors, you can pass a function to the onError prop:

  function onError(err) {
    console.error(err);
  };

  React.render(
    <Vimeo onError={ onError } videoId={ videoId } />
    document.querySelector('#your-div')
  );

To automatically play the video on page load:

  var Vimeo = require('react-vimeo');

  React.render(
    <Vimeo videoId={ videoId } autoplay={true} />,
    $mountNode
  );

Behind the Scenes

There are some things that you should know about the component. The first one is the structure created inside by the component if you wish to stylize it.

So, the semantic HTML structure will be something like this:

  <div class='vimeo'>
    <div class='vimeo-loading'>
      <svg>...</svg>
    </div>
    <div class='vimeo-image'>
      <button type='button' class='vimeo-play-button'>
        <svg>...</svg>
      </button>
    </div>
    <div class='video-embed'>
      <iframe>...</iframe>
    </div>
  </div>

This is a very simple structure to stylize however you want. So, if you are lost, don't panic, there is an example live here that you can follow.

For more details, check out the API

API

License

MIT

See the License file.

