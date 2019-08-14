react-viewerbase React Viewerbase is a collection of components and utilities that power OHIF's zero-footprint DICOM viewer.

This set of "Medical Imaging Viewer" React components are maintained separately to:

Decouple presentation from business logic

Test and develop components in isolation

Provide well documented, reusable components

Aid rapid application development for context specific viewers

Install

This component library is pre- v1.0. All realeases until a v1.0 have the possibility of introducing breaking changes. Please depend on an "exact" version in your projects to prevent issues caused by loose versioning.

For full installation instructions, be sure to check out our getting started guide.

// with npm npm i react-viewerbase --save-exact // with yarn yarn add react-viewerbase --exact

Usage

import React, { Component } from 'react' ; import { LayoutButton } from 'react-viewerbase' ; class Example extends Component { constructor (props) { super (props); this .state = { selectedCell : { className : 'hover' , col : 1 , row : 1 , }, }; } render() { return ( < LayoutButton selectedCell = {this.state.selectedCell} onChange = {cell => this.setState({ selectedCell: cell })} /> ); } }

Running Locally

Restore dependencies after cloning:

cd react-viewerbase yarn install

Develop w/ Hot Reloading:

yarn dev

Build for Production:

yarn build

Contributors ✨

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

Issues

Looking to contribute? Look for the Good First Issue label.

🐛 Bugs

Please file an issue for bugs, missing documentation, or unexpected behavior.

💡 Feature Requests

Please file an issue to suggest new features. Vote on feature requests by adding a 👍. This helps maintainers prioritize what to work on.

❓ Questions

For questions related to using the library, please visit our support community, or file an issue on GitHub.

License

MIT © OHIF