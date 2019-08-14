openbase logo
react-viewerbase

by OHIF
0.17.6 (see all)

Core medical image viewer components built using React

Readme

⚠️ THIS REPOSITORY IS ARCHIVED ⚠️

Don't worry, it's still being actively developed, we've just moved 😅

Related announcement: 🎉 From Many Repositories to a Monorepo 🤖

react-viewerbase

React Viewerbase is a collection of components and utilities that power OHIF's zero-footprint DICOM viewer.

CircleCI All Contributors code style: prettier semantic-release

NPM version NPM downloads MIT License

This set of "Medical Imaging Viewer" React components are maintained separately to:

  • Decouple presentation from business logic
  • Test and develop components in isolation
  • Provide well documented, reusable components
  • Aid rapid application development for context specific viewers

Install

This component library is pre- v1.0. All realeases until a v1.0 have the possibility of introducing breaking changes. Please depend on an "exact" version in your projects to prevent issues caused by loose versioning.

For full installation instructions, be sure to check out our getting started guide.

// with npm
npm i react-viewerbase --save-exact

// with yarn
yarn add react-viewerbase --exact

Usage

import React, { Component } from 'react';
import { LayoutButton } from 'react-viewerbase';

class Example extends Component {
  constructor(props) {
    super(props);

    this.state = {
      selectedCell: {
        className: 'hover',
        col: 1,
        row: 1,
      },
    };
  }

  render() {
    return (
      <LayoutButton
        selectedCell={this.state.selectedCell}
        onChange={cell => this.setState({ selectedCell: cell })}
      />
    );
  }
}

Running Locally

Restore dependencies after cloning:

  1. cd react-viewerbase
  2. yarn install

Develop w/ Hot Reloading:

yarn dev

Build for Production:

yarn build

Contributors ✨

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):

Erik Ziegler
Erik Ziegler
💻 🚧		Danny Brown
Danny Brown
💻 🚧		Gustavo André Lelis
Gustavo André Lelis
💻 🚧		Thiago Maltempi
Thiago Maltempi
💻		Esref Durna
Esref Durna
💻		Steve Pieper
Steve Pieper
💻		Biharck Araujo
Biharck Araujo
💻
Rodrigo Antinarelli
Rodrigo Antinarelli
💻		João Felipe de Medeiros Moreira
João Felipe de Medeiros Moreira
💻		James Gosbell
James Gosbell
💻		Evren Ozkan
Evren Ozkan
💻		Zach S.
Zach S.
💻		Mete Ugur Akdogan
Mete Ugur Akdogan
💻

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

Issues

Looking to contribute? Look for the Good First Issue label.

🐛 Bugs

Please file an issue for bugs, missing documentation, or unexpected behavior.

See Bugs

💡 Feature Requests

Please file an issue to suggest new features. Vote on feature requests by adding a 👍. This helps maintainers prioritize what to work on.

See Feature Requests

❓ Questions

For questions related to using the library, please visit our support community, or file an issue on GitHub.

Google Group

License

MIT © OHIF

