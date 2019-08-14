⚠️ THIS REPOSITORY IS ARCHIVED ⚠️
Don't worry, it's still being actively developed, we've just moved 😅
- New Repository: OHIF/Viewers
- New Location: OHIF/Viewers --> root/platform/ui/
Related announcement: 🎉 From Many Repositories to a Monorepo 🤖
React Viewerbase is a collection of components and utilities that power OHIF's zero-footprint DICOM viewer.
This set of "Medical Imaging Viewer" React components are maintained separately to:
This component library is pre- v1.0. All realeases until a v1.0 have the possibility of introducing breaking changes. Please depend on an "exact" version in your projects to prevent issues caused by loose versioning.
For full installation instructions, be sure to check out our getting started guide.
// with npm
npm i react-viewerbase --save-exact
// with yarn
yarn add react-viewerbase --exact
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import { LayoutButton } from 'react-viewerbase';
class Example extends Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props);
this.state = {
selectedCell: {
className: 'hover',
col: 1,
row: 1,
},
};
}
render() {
return (
<LayoutButton
selectedCell={this.state.selectedCell}
onChange={cell => this.setState({ selectedCell: cell })}
/>
);
}
}
Restore dependencies after cloning:
cd react-viewerbase
yarn install
Develop w/ Hot Reloading:
yarn dev
Build for Production:
yarn build
Looking to contribute? Look for the Good First Issue label.
Please file an issue for bugs, missing documentation, or unexpected behavior.
Please file an issue to suggest new features. Vote on feature requests by adding a 👍. This helps maintainers prioritize what to work on.
For questions related to using the library, please visit our support community, or file an issue on GitHub.
MIT © OHIF