react image viewer.
Because I can`t be comfortable using viewerjs in react, so I created react-viewer to replace it.
react >= 16.8.0 | react-dom >= 16.8.0
npm install react-viewer --save
import * as React from 'react';
import Viewer from 'react-viewer';
function App() {
const [ visible, setVisible ] = React.useState(false);
return (
<div>
<button onClick={() => { setVisible(true); } }>show</button>
<Viewer
visible={visible}
onClose={() => { setVisible(false); } }
images={[{src: '', alt: ''}]}
/>
</div>
);
}
import React, { FC } from 'react'
import dynamic from 'next/dynamic'
const ReactViewer = dynamic(
() => import('react-viewer'),
{ ssr: false }
)
export const Viewer: FC = () => {
return (
<ReactViewer
visible={true}
onClose={() => {}}
images={[{src: ''}]}
/>
)
}
export default Viewer
I'm sorry, ssr is not currently supported in
3.x, it will be fixed in
4.0.
|props
|type
|default
|description
|required
|visible
|string
|false
|Viewer visible
|true
|onClose
|function
|-
|Specify a function that will be called when Visible close
|true
|images
|ImageDecorator[]
|[]
|image source array
|true
|activeIndex
|number
|0
|active image index
|false
|zIndex
|number
|1000
|Viewer css z-index
|false
|container
|HTMLElement
|null
|set parent node(inline mode)
|false
|drag
|boolean
|true
|whether to drag image
|false
|attribute
|boolean
|true
|whether to show image attribute
|false
|zoomable
|boolean
|true
|whether to show 'zoom' button
|false
|rotatable
|boolean
|true
|whether to show 'rotate' button
|false
|scalable
|boolean
|true
|whether to show 'scale' button
|false
|onMaskClick
|(e) => void
|-
|callback function when mask is clicked
|false
|downloadable
|boolean
|false
|whether to show 'download'
|false
|noClose
|boolean
|false
|to not render close button
|false
|noNavbar
|boolean
|false
|to not render the navbar
|false
|noToolbar
|boolean
|false
|to not render the toolbar
|false
|noImgDetails
|boolean
|false
|to not render image detail (WxH)
|false
|noFooter
|boolean
|false
|to not render the entire footer
|false
|changeable
|boolean
|true
|wheather to show change button
|false
|customToolbar
|(defaultToolbarConfigs: ToolbarConfig[]) => ToolbarConfig[]
|-
|customer toolbar
|false
|zoomSpeed
|number
|0.05
|zoom speed
|false
|defaultSize
|ViewerImageSize
|-
|default image size
|false
|defaultImg
|viewerdefaultimg
|-
|if load img failed, show default img
|false
|disableKeyboardSupport
|boolean
|false
|disable keyboard support
|false
|noResetZoomAfterChange
|boolean
|false
|preserve zoom after image change
|false
|noLimitInitializationSize
|boolean
|false
|no limit image initialization size
|false
|defaultScale
|number
|1
|set default scale
|false
|onChange
|(activeImage: ImageDecorator, index: number) => void
|-
|callback when image change
|false
|loop
|boolean
|true
|whether enable image loop
|false
|disableMouseZoom
|boolean
|false
|whether disable mouse zoom
|false
|downloadInNewWindow
|boolean
|false
|whether to download in a new window
|false
|className
|string
|-
|customized CSS class
|false
|showTotal
|boolean
|true
|whether to display the total number and range
|false
|totalName
|string
|'of'
|total image separator name
|false
|maxScale
|number
|-
|maximum scaling
|false
|minScale
|number
|0.1
|minimum scaling
|false
|props
|type
|default
|description
|required
|src
|string
|-
|image source
|true
|alt
|string
|-
|image description
|false
|downloadUrl
|string
|-
|image downlaod url
|false
|defaultSize
|ViewerImageSize
|-
|image size
|false
|props
|type
|default
|description
|required
|width
|number
|-
|image width
|true
|height
|number
|-
|image height
|true
|props
|type
|default
|description
|required
|src
|number
|-
|image source
|true
|width
|number
|-
|image width
|false
|height
|number
|-
|image height
|false
|props
|type
|default
|description
|required
|key
|string
|-
|tool key
|true
|render
|React.ReactNode
|-
|tool render
|false
|onClick
|function
|-
|callback function when action is clicked
|false
Esc: Close viewer.
←: View the previous image.
→: View the next image.
↑: Zoom in the image.
↓: Zoom out the image.
Ctrl + 1: Reset the image.
Ctrl + ←: Rotate left the image.
Ctrl + →: Rotate right the image.
MIT