react image viewer.

Introduction

Because I can`t be comfortable using viewerjs in react, so I created react-viewer to replace it.

Installation

react >= 16.8.0 | react-dom >= 16.8.0

npm install react-viewer --save

Usage

import * as React from 'react' ; import Viewer from 'react-viewer' ; function App ( ) { const [ visible, setVisible ] = React.useState( false ); return ( < div > < button onClick = {() => { setVisible(true); } }>show </ button > < Viewer visible = {visible} onClose = {() => { setVisible(false); } } images={[{src: '', alt: ''}]} /> </ div > ); }

Server Side (NextJS)

import React, { FC } from 'react' import dynamic from 'next/dynamic' const ReactViewer = dynamic( () => import ( 'react-viewer' ), { ssr: false } ) export const Viewer: FC = () => { return ( <ReactViewer visible={ true } onClose={ () => {}} images={[{src: '' }]} /> ) } export default Viewer

Server Side rest..

I'm sorry, ssr is not currently supported in 3.x , it will be fixed in 4.0 .

Props

props type default description required visible string false Viewer visible true onClose function - Specify a function that will be called when Visible close true images ImageDecorator[] [] image source array true activeIndex number 0 active image index false zIndex number 1000 Viewer css z-index false container HTMLElement null set parent node(inline mode) false drag boolean true whether to drag image false attribute boolean true whether to show image attribute false zoomable boolean true whether to show 'zoom' button false rotatable boolean true whether to show 'rotate' button false scalable boolean true whether to show 'scale' button false onMaskClick (e) => void - callback function when mask is clicked false downloadable boolean false whether to show 'download' false noClose boolean false to not render close button false noNavbar boolean false to not render the navbar false noToolbar boolean false to not render the toolbar false noImgDetails boolean false to not render image detail (WxH) false noFooter boolean false to not render the entire footer false changeable boolean true wheather to show change button false customToolbar (defaultToolbarConfigs: ToolbarConfig[]) => ToolbarConfig[] - customer toolbar false zoomSpeed number 0.05 zoom speed false defaultSize ViewerImageSize - default image size false defaultImg viewerdefaultimg - if load img failed, show default img false disableKeyboardSupport boolean false disable keyboard support false noResetZoomAfterChange boolean false preserve zoom after image change false noLimitInitializationSize boolean false no limit image initialization size false defaultScale number 1 set default scale false onChange (activeImage: ImageDecorator, index: number) => void - callback when image change false loop boolean true whether enable image loop false disableMouseZoom boolean false whether disable mouse zoom false downloadInNewWindow boolean false whether to download in a new window false className string - customized CSS class false showTotal boolean true whether to display the total number and range false totalName string 'of' total image separator name false maxScale number - maximum scaling false minScale number 0.1 minimum scaling false

ImageDecorator

props type default description required src string - image source true alt string - image description false downloadUrl string - image downlaod url false defaultSize ViewerImageSize - image size false

ViewerImageSize

props type default description required width number - image width true height number - image height true

ViewerDefaultImg

props type default description required src number - image source true width number - image width false height number - image height false

ToolbarConfig

props type default description required key string - tool key true render React.ReactNode - tool render false onClick function - callback function when action is clicked false

Keyboard support

Esc : Close viewer.

: Close viewer. ← : View the previous image.

: View the previous image. → : View the next image.

: View the next image. ↑ : Zoom in the image.

: Zoom in the image. ↓ : Zoom out the image.

: Zoom out the image. Ctrl + 1 : Reset the image.

: Reset the image. Ctrl + ← : Rotate left the image.

: Rotate left the image. Ctrl + → : Rotate right the image.

License

MIT