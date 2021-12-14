Not another carousel; animates horizontal slide transitions between steps of a form or levels of a drilldown.
npm install --save react-view-slider
import React from 'react'
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom'
import ViewSlider from 'react-view-slider'
// This function renders the view at the given index.
const renderView = ({ index, active, transitionState }) => (
<div>
<h3>View {index}</h3>
<p>I am {active ? 'active' : 'inactive'}</p>
<p>transitionState: {transitionState}</p>
</div>
)
// activeView specifies which view should currently be showing. Whenever you change it, ViewSlider will make the
// view at the new activeView horizontally slide into view.
ReactDOM.render(
<ViewSlider
renderView={renderView}
numViews={3}
activeView={0}
animateHeight
/>,
document.getElementById('root')
)
renderView: (props: ViewProps) => React.Node (required)
This function renders each view.
ViewSlider will call it with the following
props:
index: number - the index of the view (starting at 0)
active: boolean - whether the view should currently be showing
transitionState: 'in' | 'out' | 'entering' | 'leaving' - the view's transition state
numViews: number (required)
The number of views present.
ViewSlider will only render all views when transitioning; when idle, it will
only render the active view.
activeView: number (required)
The index of the view that should be showing. Whenever you change this,
ViewSlider will animate a horizontal slide
transition to the view at the new index.
spacing: number (default:
1)
How much horizontal space to put between the views.
spacing={1.5} will space
the views apart by 50% of the width,
spacing={2} will space the views apart
by 100% of the width, etc.
Views without much horizontal padding or margin of their own will look jammed
together during transitions with a default
spacing of 1, so in that case
you'll want to increase the
spacing.
A negative number will reverse the view order;
spacing={-1.5} will arrange views from right to left with 50% width view
spacing. You can also use the
rtl property for this, especially if you want
the views to inherit
direction: rtl for their own content layout.
rtl: boolean (default:
false)
Whether to use right-to-left layout. This will reverse the view order and apply
direction: rtl to the viewport style, and each view will inherit that layout
direction for its own content as well.
To reverse the view order without
changing layout direction of each view's content, you can use a negative number
for
spacing.
keepViewsMounted: boolean (default:
false)
If
true,
ViewSlider will keep all views mounted after transitioning, not just the active view.
You may want to use this if there is a noticeable lag while other views mount at the beginning of a transition.
However, it disables height animation and will cause the height of
ViewSlider to be the max of all views' heights,
so you will get best results if you also use
fillParent={true}.
animateHeight: boolean (default:
true)
If truthy,
ViewSlider will animate its height to match the height of the view at
activeView.
transitionDuration: number (default:
500)
The duration of the transition between views.
transitionTimingFunction: string (default:
'ease')
The timing function for the transition between views.
onSlideTransitionEnd: () => any
If given, will be called when the slide transition ends.
prefixer: Prefixer
If given, overrides the
inline-style-prefixer used to autoprefix inline styles.
fillParent: boolean (default:
false)
If truthy,
ViewSlider will use absolute positioning on itself and its views to fill its parent element.
className: string
Any extra class names to add to the root element.
style: Object
Extra inline styles to add to the root element.
viewportClassName: string
Any extra class names to add to the inner "viewport" element.
viewportStyle: Object
Extra inline styles to add to the inner "viewport" element.
viewStyle: Object
Extra inline styles to add to the view wrapper elements.
innerViewWrapperStyle: Object
Extra inline styles to add to the inner div between the
viewStyle div and your
view content element. (The inner div was added to ensure perfect height
animation.)
rootRef: (node: ?HTMLDivElement) => any
The
ref to pass to the root
<div> element rendered by
ViewSlider.
viewportRef: (node: ?HTMLDivElement) => any
The
ref to pass to the viewport
<div> element rendered inside the root
<div> by
ViewSlider.
SimpleViewSlider
This is a wrapper for
ViewSlider that takes a single child element. It renders the
ViewSlider with the child's key
(converted to a number) as the
activeView and caches past child elements by key.
import SimpleViewSlider from 'react-view-slider/simple'
ReactDOM.render(
<SimpleViewSlider>
<div key={0}>This is view 0</div>
</SimpleViewSlider>,
document.getElementById('root')
)
// Rendering a child with a different key will trigger the transition.
ReactDOM.render(
<SimpleViewSlider>
<div key={1}>This is view 1</div>
</SimpleViewSlider>,
document.getElementById('root')
)
keepPrecedingViewsMounted: boolean (default:
false)
If
true,
SimpleViewSlider will keep views preceding the active view mounted, but not views following the active view.
(As mentioned above, the order is determined by the
children's
keys.)