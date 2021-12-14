Not another carousel; animates horizontal slide transitions between steps of a form or levels of a drilldown.

Usage

npm install --save react-view-slider

import React from 'react' import ReactDOM from 'react-dom' import ViewSlider from 'react-view-slider' const renderView = ( { index, active, transitionState } ) => ( < div > < h3 > View {index} </ h3 > < p > I am {active ? 'active' : 'inactive'} </ p > < p > transitionState: {transitionState} </ p > </ div > ) ReactDOM.render( < ViewSlider renderView = {renderView} numViews = {3} activeView = {0} animateHeight /> , document.getElementById('root') )

Props

This function renders each view. ViewSlider will call it with the following props :

index: number - the index of the view (starting at 0)

- the index of the view (starting at 0) active: boolean - whether the view should currently be showing

- whether the view should currently be showing transitionState: 'in' | 'out' | 'entering' | 'leaving' - the view's transition state

numViews: number (required)

The number of views present. ViewSlider will only render all views when transitioning; when idle, it will only render the active view.

activeView: number (required)

The index of the view that should be showing. Whenever you change this, ViewSlider will animate a horizontal slide transition to the view at the new index.

spacing: number (default: 1 )

How much horizontal space to put between the views. spacing={1.5} will space the views apart by 50% of the width, spacing={2} will space the views apart by 100% of the width, etc.

Views without much horizontal padding or margin of their own will look jammed together during transitions with a default spacing of 1, so in that case you'll want to increase the spacing .

A negative number will reverse the view order; spacing={-1.5} will arrange views from right to left with 50% width view spacing. You can also use the rtl property for this, especially if you want the views to inherit direction: rtl for their own content layout.

rtl: boolean (default: false )

Whether to use right-to-left layout. This will reverse the view order and apply direction: rtl to the viewport style, and each view will inherit that layout direction for its own content as well.

To reverse the view order without changing layout direction of each view's content, you can use a negative number for spacing .

keepViewsMounted: boolean (default: false )

If true , ViewSlider will keep all views mounted after transitioning, not just the active view. You may want to use this if there is a noticeable lag while other views mount at the beginning of a transition. However, it disables height animation and will cause the height of ViewSlider to be the max of all views' heights, so you will get best results if you also use fillParent={true} .

animateHeight: boolean (default: true )

If truthy, ViewSlider will animate its height to match the height of the view at activeView .

transitionDuration: number (default: 500 )

The duration of the transition between views.

transitionTimingFunction: string (default: 'ease' )

The timing function for the transition between views.

onSlideTransitionEnd: () => any

If given, will be called when the slide transition ends.

prefixer: Prefixer

If given, overrides the inline-style-prefixer used to autoprefix inline styles.

fillParent: boolean (default: false )

If truthy, ViewSlider will use absolute positioning on itself and its views to fill its parent element.

className: string

Any extra class names to add to the root element.

style: Object

Extra inline styles to add to the root element.

viewportClassName: string

Any extra class names to add to the inner "viewport" element.

viewportStyle: Object

Extra inline styles to add to the inner "viewport" element.

viewStyle: Object

Extra inline styles to add to the view wrapper elements.

innerViewWrapperStyle: Object

Extra inline styles to add to the inner div between the viewStyle div and your view content element. (The inner div was added to ensure perfect height animation.)

rootRef: (node: ?HTMLDivElement) => any

The ref to pass to the root <div> element rendered by ViewSlider .

viewportRef: (node: ?HTMLDivElement) => any

The ref to pass to the viewport <div> element rendered inside the root <div> by ViewSlider .

SimpleViewSlider

This is a wrapper for ViewSlider that takes a single child element. It renders the ViewSlider with the child's key (converted to a number) as the activeView and caches past child elements by key.

Example

import SimpleViewSlider from 'react-view-slider/simple' ReactDOM.render( < SimpleViewSlider > < div key = {0} > This is view 0 </ div > </ SimpleViewSlider > , document .getElementById( 'root' ) ) ReactDOM.render( < SimpleViewSlider > < div key = {1} > This is view 1 </ div > </ SimpleViewSlider > , document .getElementById( 'root' ) )

Additional props

keepPrecedingViewsMounted: boolean (default: false )