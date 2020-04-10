This library is no longer being maintained. Please use framer-motion or another animation library to power your view pagers.
View-Pager/Slider/Carousel powered by React Motion.
Use at your own risk, API's are subject to change. It's been fairly stable these last few months, but still might change slightly. Once the outstanding issues are fixed I will release 1.0.0.
yarn add react-view-pager
npm install react-view-pager --save
<script src="https://unpkg.com/react-view-pager/dist/react-view-pager.js"></script>
(UMD library exposed as `ReactViewPager`)
import { ViewPager, Frame, Track, View } from 'react-view-pager'
<ViewPager tag="main">
<Frame className="frame">
<Track
ref={c => this.track = c}
viewsToShow={2}
infinite
className="track"
>
<View className="view">1</View>
<View className="view">2</View>
<View className="view">3</View>
<View className="view">4</View>
</Track>
</Frame>
<nav className="pager-controls">
<a
className="pager-control pager-control--prev"
onClick={() => this.track.prev()}
>
Prev
</a>
<a
className="pager-control pager-control--next"
onClick={() => this.track.next()}
>
Next
</a>
</nav>
</ViewPager>
ViewPager Props
tag: PropTypes.string
The HTML tag for this element. Defaults to
div.
Frame Props
tag: PropTypes.string
The HTML tag for this element. Defaults to
div.
autoSize: PropTypes.oneOf([true, false, 'width', 'height'])
Animates the wrapper's width and/or height to fit the current view. Defaults to
false.
accessibility: PropTypes.bool
Enable tabbing and keyboard navigation.
springConfig: React.PropTypes.objectOf(React.PropTypes.number)
Accepts a React Motion spring config.
Track Props
tag: PropTypes.string
The HTML tag for this element. Defaults to
div.
currentView: PropTypes.any
Specify the index or key of a view to move to that view. Use with
onViewChange to control the state of the pager.
viewsToShow: PropTypes.oneOfType([PropTypes.number, PropTypes.oneOf(['auto'])])
The number of views visible in the frame at one time. Defaults to
1. Use
auto to respect the views's natural or defined dimensions.
viewsToMove: PropTypes.number
The number of views to move upon using
prev and
next methods. Defaults to
1.
align: PropTypes.number
Pass any number to offset the view from the start of the track. For example,
0 aligns to the start of the track,
0.5 to the center, and
1 aligns to the end.
contain: PropTypes.bool
Prevents empty space from showing in frame. Defaults to
false.
infinite: PropTypes.bool
Prepare your pager for intergalactic space travel. Allows the track to wrap to the beginning/end when moving to a view. To infinity and beyond!
instant: PropTypes.bool
Move to a view instantly without any animation. This will control the internal
instant state inside of the component.
axis: PropTypes.oneOf(['x', 'y'])
Which axis the track moves on. Defaults to
x.
animations: PropTypes.array
Define a limitless array of animation stops. Each object in the array requires a
prop and
stops property along with an optional
unit property.
// scale and fade views as they enter and leave
const animations = [{
prop: 'scale',
stops: [
[-200, 0.85],
[0, 1],
[200, 0.85]
]
}, {
prop: 'opacity',
stops: [
[-200, 0.15],
[0, 1],
[200, 0.15]
]
}]
swipe: PropTypes.oneOf([true, false, 'touch', 'mouse'])
Enable touch and/or mouse dragging. Defaults to
true.
swipeThreshold: PropTypes.number
The amount the user must swipe to advance views.
(frameWidth * swipeThreshold). Defaults to
0.5.
flickTimeout: PropTypes.number
The amount of time in milliseconds that determines if a swipe was a flick or not.
rightToLeft: PropTypes.bool (Coming Soon)
lazyLoad: PropTypes.bool (Coming Soon)
springConfig: React.PropTypes.objectOf(React.PropTypes.number)
Accepts a React Motion spring config.
onSwipeStart: PropTypes.func
Prop callback fired before swipe.
onSwipeMove: PropTypes.func
Prop callback fired during swipe.
onSwipeEnd: PropTypes.func
Prop callback fired after swipe.
onScroll: PropTypes.func
Prop callback fired when track is scrolling. Useful for parallax or progress bars.
onViewChange: PropTypes.func
Prop callback fired when view changes. Passes back the newly selected indicies.
onRest: PropTypes.func
Prop callback fired after track scrolling animation settles.
prev
Moves to the previous view.
next
Advances to the next view.
scrollTo
Scroll to a view by it's index or key.
View Props
tag: PropTypes.string
The HTML tag for this element. Defaults to
div.
clone repo
git clone git@github.com:souporserious/react-view-pager.git
move into folder
cd ~/react-view-pager
install dependencies
npm install
run dev mode
npm run dev
open your browser and visit:
http://localhost:8080/