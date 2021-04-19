Build custom video players effortless
https://zzarcon.github.io/react-video-renderer
yarn add react-video-renderer
Render video state and communicate user interactions up when volume or time changes.
import Video from 'react-video-renderer';
<Video src="https://mysite.com/video.mp4">
{(video, state, actions) => (
<div>
{video}
<div>{state.currentTime} / {state.duration} / {state.buffered}</div>
<progress value={state.currentTime} max={state.duration} onChange={actions.navigate} />
<progress value={state.volume} max={1} onChange={actions.setVolume} />
<button onClick={actions.play}>Play</button>
<button onClick={actions.pause}>Pause</button>
<button onClick={actions.requestFullScreen}>Fullscreen</button>
</div>
)}
</Video>
interface Props {
src: string;
children: RenderCallback;
controls?: boolean;
autoPlay?: boolean;
preload?: string;
textTracks?: VideoTextTracks;
}
type RenderCallback = (reactElement: ReactElement<HTMLMediaElement>, state: VideoState, actions: VideoActions, ref: React.RefObject<HTMLMediaElement>) => ReactNode;
interface VideoState {
status: 'playing' | 'paused' | 'errored';
currentTime: number;
currentActiveCues: (kind: VideoTextTrackKind, lang: string) => TextTrackCueList | null | undefined;
volume: number;
duration: number;
buffered: number;
isMuted: boolean;
isLoading: boolean;
error?: MediaError | null;
}
interface VideoActions {
play: () => void;
pause: () => void;
navigate: (time: number) => void;
setVolume: (volume: number) => void;
requestFullscreen: () => void;
mute: () => void;
unmute: () => void;
toggleMute: () => void;
}
this is all you need to detect video errors
<Video src="some-error-video.mov">
{(video, state) => {
if (state.status === 'errored') {
return (
<ErrorWrapper>
Error
</ErrorWrapper>
);
}
return (
<div>
{video}
</div>
)
}}
</Video>
you can still interact with the player regardless if the video is loading or not
<Video src="my-video.mp4">
{(video, state, actions) => {
const loadingComponent = state.isLoading ? 'loading...' : undefined;
return (
<div>
{video}
{loadingComponent}
<button onClick={actions.play}>Play</button>
<button onClick={actions.pause}>Pause</button>
</div>
)
}}
</Video>
HTML5 text tracks support for videos.
subtitles can be rendered natively, or they can be rendered using
VideoState.currentActiveCuesproperty:
<Video
src="my-video.mp4"
textTracks={{
'subtitles': {
selectedTrackIndex: 0,
tracks: [
{ src: 'subtitles-en.vtt', lang: 'en', label: 'Subtitles (english)' },
{ src: 'subtitles-es.vtt', lang: 'es', label: 'Subtitles (spanish)' },
]
}
}}
>
{(video, state, actions) => {
const cues = state.currentActiveCues('subtitles', 'en');
const subtitles =
cue && cue.length > 0 ? (
<div>
{Array.prototype.map.call(cues, (cue, i) => <span key={i}>{cue.text}</span>)}
</div>
) : undefined;
return (
<div>
{video}
{subtitles}
<button onClick={actions.play}>Play</button>
<button onClick={actions.pause}>Pause</button>
</div>
)
}}
</Video>