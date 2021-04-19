Build custom video players effortless

Render props, get all video state passed down as props.

Bidirectional flow to render and update the video state in a declarative way.

No side effects out of the box, you just need to build the UI.

Actions handling: play, pause, mute, unmute, navigate, etc

Dependency free, <2KB size

Cross-browser support, no more browser hacks.

Demo 🎩

https://zzarcon.github.io/react-video-renderer

Installation 🚀

yarn add react-video-renderer

Usage ⛏

Render video state and communicate user interactions up when volume or time changes.

import Video from 'react-video-renderer' ; <Video src="https://mysite.com/video.mp4"> {(video, state, actions) => ( <div> {video} <div>{state.currentTime} / {state.duration} / {state.buffered}</div> <progress value={state.currentTime} max={state.duration} onChange={actions.navigate} /> <progress value={state.volume} max={1} onChange={actions.setVolume} /> <button onClick={actions.play}>Play</button> <button onClick={actions.pause}>Pause</button> <button onClick={actions.requestFullScreen}>Fullscreen</button> </div> )} </Video>







Api 💅

Props

interface Props { src: string ; children: RenderCallback; controls?: boolean ; autoPlay?: boolean ; preload?: string ; textTracks?: VideoTextTracks; }

Render method

type RenderCallback = ( reactElement: ReactElement<HTMLMediaElement>, state: VideoState, actions: VideoActions, ref: React.RefObject<HTMLMediaElement> ) => ReactNode;

State

interface VideoState { status: 'playing' | 'paused' | 'errored' ; currentTime: number ; currentActiveCues: ( kind: VideoTextTrackKind, lang: string ) => TextTrackCueList | null | undefined ; volume: number ; duration: number ; buffered: number ; isMuted: boolean ; isLoading: boolean ; error?: MediaError | null ; }

Actions

interface VideoActions { play: () => void ; pause: () => void ; navigate: ( time: number ) => void ; setVolume: ( volume: number ) => void ; requestFullscreen: () => void ; mute: () => void ; unmute: () => void ; toggleMute: () => void ; }

Error handling 💥

this is all you need to detect video errors

<Video src= "some-error-video.mov" > {(video, state) => { if (state.status === 'errored' ) { return ( < ErrorWrapper > Error </ ErrorWrapper > ); } return ( < div > {video} </ div > ) }} < /Video>

Loading state ✨

you can still interact with the player regardless if the video is loading or not

<Video src= "my-video.mp4" > {(video, state, actions) => { const loadingComponent = state.isLoading ? 'loading...' : undefined ; return ( < div > {video} {loadingComponent} < button onClick = {actions.play} > Play </ button > < button onClick = {actions.pause} > Pause </ button > </ div > ) }} < /Video>

Video text tracks 🚂

HTML5 text tracks support for videos. subtitles can be rendered natively, or they can be rendered using VideoState.currentActiveCues property:

<Video src= "my-video.mp4" textTracks={{ 'subtitles' : { selectedTrackIndex : 0 , tracks : [ { src : 'subtitles-en.vtt' , lang : 'en' , label : 'Subtitles (english)' }, { src : 'subtitles-es.vtt' , lang : 'es' , label : 'Subtitles (spanish)' }, ] } }} > {(video, state, actions) => { const cues = state.currentActiveCues( 'subtitles' , 'en' ); const subtitles = cue && cue.length > 0 ? ( < div > {Array.prototype.map.call(cues, (cue, i) => < span key = {i} > {cue.text} </ span > )} </ div > ) : undefined ; return ( < div > {video} {subtitles} < button onClick = {actions.play} > Play </ button > < button onClick = {actions.pause} > Pause </ button > </ div > ) }} < /Video>

Author 🧔

@zzarcon