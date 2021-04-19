openbase logo
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

6.1K

GitHub Stars

110

Maintenance

Last Commit

10mos ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

React Video Player

Readme

react-video-renderer Build Status

Build custom video players effortless

  • Render props, get all video state passed down as props.
  • Bidirectional flow to render and update the video state in a declarative way.
  • No side effects out of the box, you just need to build the UI.
  • Actions handling: play, pause, mute, unmute, navigate, etc
  • Dependency free, <2KB size
  • Cross-browser support, no more browser hacks.

Demo 🎩

https://zzarcon.github.io/react-video-renderer

Installation 🚀

yarn add react-video-renderer

Usage ⛏

Render video state and communicate user interactions up when volume or time changes.

import Video from 'react-video-renderer';

<Video src="https://mysite.com/video.mp4">
  {(video, state, actions) => (
    <div>
      {video}
      <div>{state.currentTime} / {state.duration} / {state.buffered}</div>
      <progress value={state.currentTime} max={state.duration} onChange={actions.navigate} />
      <progress value={state.volume} max={1} onChange={actions.setVolume} />
      <button onClick={actions.play}>Play</button>
      <button onClick={actions.pause}>Pause</button>
      <button onClick={actions.requestFullScreen}>Fullscreen</button>
    </div>
  )}
</Video>
Logo

Api 💅

Props

interface Props {
  src: string;
  children: RenderCallback;
  controls?: boolean;
  autoPlay?: boolean;
  preload?: string;
  textTracks?: VideoTextTracks;
}

Render method

type RenderCallback = (reactElement: ReactElement<HTMLMediaElement>, state: VideoState, actions: VideoActions, ref: React.RefObject<HTMLMediaElement>) => ReactNode;

State

interface VideoState {
  status: 'playing' | 'paused' | 'errored';
  currentTime: number;
  currentActiveCues: (kind: VideoTextTrackKind, lang: string) => TextTrackCueList | null | undefined;
  volume: number;
  duration: number;
  buffered: number;
  isMuted: boolean;
  isLoading: boolean;
  error?: MediaError | null;
}

Actions

interface VideoActions {
  play: () => void;
  pause: () => void;
  navigate: (time: number) => void;
  setVolume: (volume: number) => void;
  requestFullscreen: () => void;
  mute: () => void;
  unmute: () => void;
  toggleMute: () => void;
}

Error handling 💥

this is all you need to detect video errors

<Video src="some-error-video.mov">
  {(video, state) => {
    if (state.status === 'errored') {
      return (
        <ErrorWrapper>
          Error
        </ErrorWrapper>
      );
    }

    return (
      <div>
        {video}
      </div>
    )
  }}
</Video>

Loading state ✨

you can still interact with the player regardless if the video is loading or not

<Video src="my-video.mp4">
  {(video, state, actions) => {
    const loadingComponent = state.isLoading ? 'loading...' : undefined;

    return (
      <div>
        {video}
        {loadingComponent}
        <button onClick={actions.play}>Play</button>
        <button onClick={actions.pause}>Pause</button>
      </div>
    )
  }}
</Video>

Video text tracks 🚂

HTML5 text tracks support for videos.

subtitles can be rendered natively, or they can be rendered using VideoState.currentActiveCues property:

<Video 
  src="my-video.mp4"
  textTracks={{
    'subtitles': {
      selectedTrackIndex: 0,
      tracks: [
        { src: 'subtitles-en.vtt', lang: 'en', label: 'Subtitles (english)' },
        { src: 'subtitles-es.vtt', lang: 'es', label: 'Subtitles (spanish)' },
      ]
    }
  }}
>
  {(video, state, actions) => {
    const cues = state.currentActiveCues('subtitles', 'en');
    const subtitles =
      cue && cue.length > 0 ? (
        <div>
          {Array.prototype.map.call(cues, (cue, i) => <span key={i}>{cue.text}</span>)}
        </div>
      ) : undefined;

    return (
      <div>
        {video}
        {subtitles}
        <button onClick={actions.play}>Play</button>
        <button onClick={actions.pause}>Pause</button>
      </div>
    )
  }}
</Video>

Author 🧔

@zzarcon

