Installation

yarn add react-video-recorder yarn add react-video-recorder react react-dom prop-types styled-components

Usage

Basic usage (edit in stakblitz):

import React from 'react' import { render } from 'react-dom' import VideoRecorder from 'react-video-recorder' const App = () => ( < VideoRecorder onRecordingComplete = {videoBlob => { // Do something with the video... console.log('videoBlob', videoBlob) }} /> ) render( < App /> , document.getElementById('root'))

Also check the Storybook for more demos and usage examples.

Note: if you click the "Show info" button in the top-right corner, you should be able to see a table with the supported prop-types.

Modifying the UI

All the UI can be customized by passing the following props:

renderDisconnectedView

View that's rendered before the user enables the camera access.

Default value: () => <DisconnectedView />

See <DisconnectedView /> source here.

renderLoadingView

View that's rendered while the camera is initializing.

() => <LoadingView />

See <LoadingView /> source here.

renderVideoInputView

View that's rendered when the browser does not support inline recording but allows opening the native camera (mainly iOS).

Default value: ({ videoInput }) => <Fragment>{videoInput}</Fragment/>

renderUnsupportedView

View that's rendered when the browser does not support recording video.

Default value: () => <UnsupportedView />

See <UnsupportedView /> source here.

renderErrorView

View that's rendered an unexpected error occurs.

Default value: () => <ErrorView />

See <ErrorView /> source here.

renderActions

Overlay that's rendered on top of the views and that contains the elements like the buttons, the timer or the countdown.

See the default implementation here.

Development

Requirements

node version ">=8.3"

Install packages

yarn install

Run the storybook demo