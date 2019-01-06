React wrapper for VideoJS. Live Demo
npm install --save react-video-js-player
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import VideoPlayer from 'react-video-js-player';
class VideoApp extends Component {
player = {}
state = {
video: {
src: "http://www.example.com/path/to/video.mp4",
poster: "http://www.example.com/path/to/video_poster.jpg"
}
}
onPlayerReady(player){
console.log("Player is ready: ", player);
this.player = player;
}
onVideoPlay(duration){
console.log("Video played at: ", duration);
}
onVideoPause(duration){
console.log("Video paused at: ", duration);
}
onVideoTimeUpdate(duration){
console.log("Time updated: ", duration);
}
onVideoSeeking(duration){
console.log("Video seeking: ", duration);
}
onVideoSeeked(from, to){
console.log(`Video seeked from ${from} to ${to}`);
}
onVideoEnd(){
console.log("Video ended");
}
render() {
return (
<div>
<VideoPlayer
controls={true}
src={this.state.video.src}
poster={this.state.video.poster}
width="720"
height="420"
onReady={this.onPlayerReady.bind(this)}
onPlay={this.onVideoPlay.bind(this)}
onPause={this.onVideoPause.bind(this)}
onTimeUpdate={this.onVideoTimeUpdate.bind(this)}
onSeeking={this.onVideoSeeking.bind(this)}
onSeeked={this.onVideoSeeked.bind(this)}
onEnd={this.onVideoEnd.bind(this)}
/>
</div>
);
}
}
export default VideoApp;
onReady will return
videojsinstance. Which means you can use all the APIs provided by VideoJS.
List of VideoJS APIs
Since most of the VideoJS plugins needs
videojsinstance to get initialized, it is very easy to integrate any of the available plugins by making use of
videojsinstance returnd by onReady event.
List of VideoJS plugins
|Prop Name
|Prop Type
|Default Value
|Description
|src
|
string
|
""
|Video file path
|poster
|
string
|
""
|Video poster file path
|width
|
string | number
|
auto
|Video player width
|height
|
string | number
|
auto
|Video player height
|controls
|
boolean
|
true
|Video player control bar toggle
|autoplay
|
boolean
|
false
|Video will start playing automatically if
true
|preload
|
string
|
auto
|video tag preload attribute
|playbackRates
|
array
|
[0.5, 1, 1.5, 2]
|Video speed control
|hideControls
|
array
|
[]
|List of controls to hide.
['play','volume','seekbar','timer','playbackrates','fullscreen']
|bigPlayButton
|
boolean
|
true
|Big play button visibility toggle
|bigPlayButtonCentered
|
boolean
|
true
|Big play button center position toggle
|className
|
string
|
""
|Video player wrapper class. It can be used for custom player skin.
|Method Name
|Description
|onReady
|It will fire when video player is ready to be used. It returns
videojs instance.
|onPlay
|It will fire when video starts playing anytime. It returns current time of the video
|onPause
|It will fire when video is paused. It returns current time of the video
|onTimeUpdate
|It keeps firing while video is in playing state. It returns current time of the video
|onSeeking
|It will fire when video is being seeked using seekbar. It returns current time of the video
|onSeeked
|It will fire after seeking is done. It returns seek start time and seek end time for the video.
|onEnd
|It will fire when video is finished playing.