React wrapper for VideoJS.

Install

npm install --save react-video-js-player

Usage

import React, { Component } from 'react' ; import VideoPlayer from 'react-video-js-player' ; class VideoApp extends Component { player = {} state = { video : { src : "http://www.example.com/path/to/video.mp4" , poster : "http://www.example.com/path/to/video_poster.jpg" } } onPlayerReady(player){ console .log( "Player is ready: " , player); this .player = player; } onVideoPlay(duration){ console .log( "Video played at: " , duration); } onVideoPause(duration){ console .log( "Video paused at: " , duration); } onVideoTimeUpdate(duration){ console .log( "Time updated: " , duration); } onVideoSeeking(duration){ console .log( "Video seeking: " , duration); } onVideoSeeked( from , to){ console .log( `Video seeked from ${ from } to ${to} ` ); } onVideoEnd(){ console .log( "Video ended" ); } render() { return ( < div > < VideoPlayer controls = {true} src = {this.state.video.src} poster = {this.state.video.poster} width = "720" height = "420" onReady = {this.onPlayerReady.bind(this)} onPlay = {this.onVideoPlay.bind(this)} onPause = {this.onVideoPause.bind(this)} onTimeUpdate = {this.onVideoTimeUpdate.bind(this)} onSeeking = {this.onVideoSeeking.bind(this)} onSeeked = {this.onVideoSeeked.bind(this)} onEnd = {this.onVideoEnd.bind(this)} /> </ div > ); } } export default VideoApp;

VideoJS APIs support:

onReady will return videojs instance. Which means you can use all the APIs provided by VideoJS.

List of VideoJS APIs

VideoJS plugins support:

Since most of the VideoJS plugins needs videojs instance to get initialized, it is very easy to integrate any of the available plugins by making use of videojs instance returnd by onReady event.

List of VideoJS plugins

Available Props:

Prop Name Prop Type Default Value Description src string "" Video file path poster string "" Video poster file path width string | number auto Video player width height string | number auto Video player height controls boolean true Video player control bar toggle autoplay boolean false Video will start playing automatically if true preload string auto video tag preload attribute playbackRates array [0.5, 1, 1.5, 2] Video speed control hideControls array [] List of controls to hide. ['play','volume','seekbar','timer','playbackrates','fullscreen'] bigPlayButton boolean true Big play button visibility toggle bigPlayButtonCentered boolean true Big play button center position toggle className string "" Video player wrapper class. It can be used for custom player skin.

Video tracking props: