A verification code input

Install

npm install --save react-verification-code-input

Usage

import React, { Component } from 'react' ; import ReactCodeInput from 'react-verification-code-input' ; class Example extends Component { render() { return < ReactCodeInput /> ; } }

PropTypes

Key Type Desc type text one of number or text fields number The count of characters onChange func Trigger on character change onComplete func Trigger on all character inputs fieldWidth number input width fieldHeight number input height autoFocus bool auto focus first input on init title string code input title loading bool show loading flag className string class name values array default values placeholder array input placeholder

