🎉A verification code input
npm install --save react-verification-code-input
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import ReactCodeInput from 'react-verification-code-input';
class Example extends Component {
render() {
return <ReactCodeInput />;
}
}
|Key
|Type
|Desc
|type
|text
|one of number or text
|fields
|number
|The count of characters
|onChange
|func
|Trigger on character change
|onComplete
|func
|Trigger on all character inputs
|fieldWidth
|number
|input width
|fieldHeight
|number
|input height
|autoFocus
|bool
|auto focus first input on init
|title
|string
|code input title
|loading
|bool
|show loading flag
|className
|string
|class name
|values
|array
|default values
|placeholder
|array
|input placeholder
MIT © suweya