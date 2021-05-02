openbase logo
rvc

react-verification-code-input

by weiyang.su
1.2.9 (see all)

🎉A verification code input

Popularity

Downloads/wk

15.3K

GitHub Stars

110

Maintenance

Last Commit

10mos ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Readme

react-verification-code-input

🎉A verification code input

NPM JavaScript Style Guide

NPM

Live demo

Install

npm install --save react-verification-code-input

Usage

import React, { Component } from 'react';

import ReactCodeInput from 'react-verification-code-input';

class Example extends Component {
  render() {
    return <ReactCodeInput />;
  }
}

PropTypes

KeyTypeDesc
typetextone of number or text
fieldsnumberThe count of characters
onChangefuncTrigger on character change
onCompletefuncTrigger on all character inputs
fieldWidthnumberinput width
fieldHeightnumberinput height
autoFocusboolauto focus first input on init
titlestringcode input title
loadingboolshow loading flag
classNamestringclass name
valuesarraydefault values
placeholderarrayinput placeholder

License

MIT © suweya

