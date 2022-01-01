Plasma is Coveo's design system used in Coveo Cloud Administration Console. All components and their documentation are available in the demo page. The
@coveord/plasma-style package contains the generic style classes used across the components and
@coveord/plasma-react is a react implementation of multiple visual and behavioural components.
npm install @coveord/plasma-react @coveord/plasma-style
Make sure you have
All the commands in the instructions must be run at the root of the project.
First you need to install the project's dependencies and link the projects together.
pnpm install
pnpm start
Changes made to any source files in any package will make the demo rebuild and refresh. Since the projects are in the same repository and we use pnpm, we don't have to link them together.
All new unit tests for components should be written using Jest and React Testing Library, and not Enzyme which is being phased out.
Tests are critical in
packages/react as this is the source of all components
To run all tests from the root, you can run
pnpm test
Alternatively, you can run it directly from the
packages/react package, which also allows using two other testing methods:
packages/react package.
pnpm test:watch, wait for it to start up then hit any key. This will show you the menu.
p to filter by a filename regex pattern, then the name of a spec file (eg
SingleSelectConnected).
fdescribe and
fit to focus on individual suites and tests respectively
pnpm test:debug, wait for it to start up then hit any key to pause.
node_modules/jest/bin/jest. Click inspect.
debugger in a test, save the file, focus on the suite using
p and then the spec file name
Every commit made to this repository must comply to the Conventional Commits specification. Our build system is configured to automatically release and publish new versions according to this convention.
We have integrated an optionnal command line utility to help you build proper commit messages.
git add . # stage the changes you want to commit
npm run commit-cli # execute the commit message helper
All packages under this repository are distributed under Apache 2.0 license.