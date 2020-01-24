React Vanilla Form

An unobtrusive form serializer and validator that works by following standards.

Vanilla Form is a form serialization and validation component built upon standards. To obtain the serialized form data the only thing you need to do is to declare your form controls (native or custom!) following the standard input interfaces: Using name , value , htmlFor and role properties.

Wire onSubmit prop to Form component to get the serialized data from the form. Pass validations to display and catch errors in the form. Use onChange (or not) to get realtime data updates.

import Form from 'react-vanilla-form' <Form onSubmit={data => console .log(data)}> < label htmlFor = "name" > Name </ label > <input type="text" name="name" /> <br /> <label htmlFor="age"> Age </label> <input type="number" name="age" /> <br /> <label htmlFor="address"> Address </label> <input type="text" name="address" /> <br /> <button>Submit!</button> </Form>

Also, Vanilla Form is lightweight. It weighs only 2.7k gzipped. The only direct depedencies are 4 or 5 Ramda functions which you can treeshake on your bundler to slim it up (but you should consider using Ramda 😃).

See the full documentation and live examples at http://derek.github.stavis.me/react-vanilla-form.